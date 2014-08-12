Real Madrid - Sevilla Text Commentary and Football Scores of 2014 European Super Cup

That's it from us tonight, we hope you've enjoyed this live commentary and you'll be back for more as the new season kicks into gear. I've been Sam France, stay tuned on VAVEL for live coverage, previews, reviews, comment and analysis on all the football you could possibly hope for in the next few months. Thank you, and goodnight.

21:48. Casillas lifts another trophy! A shower of white confetti evokes memories of the Decima capture last season, and Real Madrid have made a statement of intent ahead of the new year of football. They're the team to beat in world football right now, no doubt about it.

21:45. Now for the Champions! Sergio Ramos is first up the steps as the Madrid side take their places on the balcony. Platini jokingly puts two medals around the neck of Ronaldo - great banter, with smiles all around.

21:43. Sevilla are up next, applauding the fans as they file through the two lines of Madrid players and up the steps to Mr. Platini. They don't look especially happy about it, but they were the underdogs from the start. Alberto Moreno gets a medal, surely his last in Spain before he completes his expected move to Liverpool.

21:42. Madrid are forming a guard of honour as the officials go up to receive their medals from Michel Platini.

Full-time: Real Madrid have their first trophy of the new season! It wasn't a brilliant game in all honesty and Madrid's front four did not tear Sevilla's stoic defence apart as they surely will to lesser teams this year, but a double from Ronaldo is enough to claim Real Madrid's second European Super Cup.

90+3' Bale almost has his moment, shooting powerfully from the right corner of the penalty area but Beto saves acrobatically and as the ball is punted away, the referee blows the final whistle.

90+1 Sevilla are now having their best spell of the game, but it has come far too late to be of any use to them. Four corners in quick succession have caused some panic in the area but this cup, like so many others, is going back to Madrid.

Three minutes added on.

90' Sevilla are still doing their best to summon up an equaliser but they haven't had a threatening shot on goal in some time. As I type, Krychowiak hits a powerful drive towards goal, but Casillas is across to his left to parry away for a corner, as a second pitch invader of the night is met by an equal number of cheers and boos. Figueiros hits the clearance on the half volley verysweetly but it deflects out for another corner, which Casillas punches away.

86' Another, final change, with Asier Illarramendi coming on for Modric. Vitolo's low cross deflects off Ramos and threatens to spin towards goal, but Marcelo is there to clear up the danger.

84' Marcelo replaces Coentrao for Madrid, with Coke making way for Figueiros for Sevilla.

82' Ronaldo is through on goal but Krychowiak is back brilliantly to make the tackle, but Ronaldo takes a hit to the face on his way to the floor. Krychowiak is also down hurt - possibly cramp - but he gets up after 30 seconds or so.

81' Ronaldo tries to help Benzema's cross from the right on towards Bale, but he doesn't touch it on properly and almost falls over trying. The game is dying down, and there are a few niggly fouls sneaking in.

78' Jose Antonio Reyes replaces Suarez, who has played well, during a break in play. Ramos stayed down for a minute or so after landing on his head and shoulder, but he is back up and playing again now.

75' Carrico tackles Ronaldo well, giving away a corner on the left hand side. Kroos delivers right-footed at the second attempt after some pushing from Ramos and Pepe in the area, but Ramos is penalised for a dangerous attempt at an overhead kick. He seems to have winded himself, but almost kicked Krychowiak in the head.

74' Bale tries to make an impression on the game, speeding down the right and pulling the ball back towards Isco, but it is hooked away.

72' Coke tries to slide in a cross from the right in a similar area to where Ronaldo scored in the first half but the ball bounces over him. Rodriguez' night is over as he jogs off to be replaced by Isco, who is greeted by warm applause.

70' Coke threads through Vitolo, but his low cross from the right doesn't beat the first defender. Madrid break but Benzema hits his shot well over the bar after a one-two with Modric.

68' Bale finds Rodriguez in space on the left. The ball bounces and Rodriguez strikes a fierce, swerving left-footed half volley towards the near post but Beto does brilliantly to make a one-handed save, tipping it away for a corner. Save of the game from Beto, Rodriguez denied a dream goal on debut.

67' First change of the game, former Liverpool loanee Iago Aspas replacing Parreu for Sevilla.

64' Benzema does well to turn and shoot with his back to goal from the edge of the area and Beto gets down to his right to tip it away, and Coentrao is flagged offside as he collects the rebound.

63' Bale smashes a costless kick straight into the wall from 35 yards out, on the right hand side. The locals who managed to get tickets for this fixture are roaring him on with every touch.

59' The ball is squeezed through to Bacca inside the area but Pepe shepherds him away from goal and then gets his foot in before the Colombian can get the shot away. Good defending, but Sevilla need to step their attacking up a notch if they are to pull this back.

57' Rodriguez does well to find Benzema through a crowd of bodies but the striker can't turn and get his shot away. The ball bounces towards Ronaldo on the left of the area, but it is cleared away before he can get a shot on goal.

54' Kroos fouls Krychowiak just outside the centre circle. It's not the first foul of the evening from the German, and he won't have many more chances before he sees yellow - though it was another potential breakaway for Sevilla which broke down before it could gather pace.

52' Sevilla come forwards but Navarro is penalised for a foul on Pepe, backing into his fellow defender.

49' Benzema plays Cristiano Ronaldo in down the left and he smashes the ball across goal with his left foot. Beto gets a big hand on it but he was going towards his near post and he can't keep it out, the ball almost bursting through the side netting. Sevilla have a mountain to climb now, and Ronaldo's furious goalscoring form from last season shows no sign of having abated.

49' GOAL! Ronaldo again!

48' Vitolo is played in down the left by Suarez but he has too much momentum and runs the ball out for a goal kick on the line of the six-yard box before he can put a cross in.

46' Bacca glides between two defenders and takes a shot from just outside the area towards the bottom right corner, but his shot is blocked before it can reach Casillas' goal.

46' We're back! Sevilla have their second kickoff of the evening, and the second half is underway.

20:37. Sevilla have hardly disgraced themselves but Madrid deserve their lead at the break, though they haven't carved out too many clear-cut chances. Carrico's toe-poke at Casillas following Bacca's touch was Sevilla's best chance of the half, though Ronaldo should arguably have had another when his shot was saved by the chest of Beto.

Half-time: The referee brings the first half to a close, with Ronaldo's 30th-minute goal the difference between the two sides at the interval.

45+1' Modric puts in a good cross from the left, at pace towards Benzema at the edge of the six yard box. The France forward chests it down but the pace of the ball carries it away from his control, and it is hoofed away.

One minute of added time.

45' Suarez puts in a costless kick from the left hand side, almost in line with the goalmouth. He fires it in towards the far post, but nobody attacks the ball and it is headed away from danger.

41' Rodriguez' teasing left-footed cross from deep on the right is punched away by Beto, just off the top of Benzema's head. Better from the Colombian. Vitolo is booked for a foul on Ronaldo on the right of Sevilla's defence.

40' Ronaldo and Rodriguez combine well on the left to play the ball around the defence, but the new man's left-footed cross is caught easily by Beto. Rodriguez looked to hurry the cross when he had time to set himself - perhaps he is feeling the pressure on his debut.

38' Vitolo gets to the byline on the left but his lofted cross is too heavy and it bounces towards Coentrao on the other side of the box, who plays the ball out of danger. News coming in that there is also a record attendance for a UEFA Super Cup game tonight.

37' Modric's outswinging corner from the right towards the centre circle is headed away. Sevilla have done well to control the sizeable aerial threat which their opponents pose.

35' Rodriguez' clearance from just next to the right post goes further up than away and Bacca manages to squeeze the ball between Ramos and Coentrao for to Carrico, but Casillas saves his right-footed shot well from five yards out. Carrico really should have scored.

33' Rodriguez is pulled down with his back to goal 35 yards out. His delivery towards Sergio Ramos is good but he can't get up quickly enough and Pepe's attempt to hook the ball in from close range to the right of goal comes to nothing.

30' Gareth Bale delivers a great ball in from the left towards Benzema. The ball bounces just in front of the France forward but Cristiano Ronaldo is there to slide the ball in past Beto. Sevilla threaten to respond straight away as Bacca finds Vitolo in space on the left, but he is pulled back for offside as he shapes to shoot.

30' GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo gives Real Madrid the lead!

29' Coke and Bacca get in each other's way on the right hand side of the area after the former was well found by Vitolo, and Madrid counter once again. The ball is down the other end in the blink of an eye but Sevilla have men back to clear the danger.

27' Beto gets down low to deny Ronaldo with his chest after a fantastic first touch from the Portugal star takes him between two defenders. You would expect him to score from there, but it was superb work from the goalkeeper.

26' Ronaldo powers in a cross from the left but it deflects out for a corner. Kroos' delivery is poor, and it is cleared away by Bacca towards Suarez, but he fails to see the run being made to his right and the counter attack fizzles out.

23' Benzema hits a diving header straight at Beto, but he is adjudged to have fouled Pareja as the low cross came in from the right.

22' Fazio clears a deflected Ronaldo cross from the left from underneath the Sevilla crossbar - that may well have dropped in if not for the intervention of the big captain.

20' Vitolo skips past Pepe and Carvajal and shoots from an acute angle - his shot is on target and struck well, but Casillas saves easily. Navarro attempts a shot from the resulting corner, but he doesn't connect from the centre of the box and it is cleared away.

17' Sevilla have a costless kick on the left, just inside the Real Madrid half for a foul on Krychowiak. Suarez swings a good ball in towards the far post, but a Madrid defender is fouled and Madrid break from the costless kick. Bale is denied on the half-volley from close range by the outstretched Beto - both men look well up for this.

15' Ronaldo is flagged offside after the ball is hooked back into the box following a corner. He tries to beat the keeper anyway, but Beto stretches out a foot to keep his goal pure. You shall not pass.

14' Ronaldo goes to power the ball across the wall into the far corner, but it takes a deflection of the wall - possibly off a hand, but there are no appeals - and it flies narrowly over the bar for a corner.

13' Ronaldo steps inside from the other side, and two defenders are flummoxed by some stepovers - he wins the costless kick, a foot or so outside the area on the left corner of the box. The vanishing spray is out!

12' Bale cuts in from the right and lets fly from 30 yards with his left foot, but a deflection of the defender takes it fractionally wide of the post - it looked to be looping in for a second, but Beto had the situation in hand.

10' Sevilla are defending well, inviting some pressure then cutting it out at the first sign of any danger. Rodriguez hasn't seen much of the ball so far, but Kroos' passing has been predictably immaculate.

8' Bacca tries to break costless down the left but Pepe stands his ground and gives away a costless kick just inside his own half. No, we're not taking bets on the Portuguese defender finishing the game with a card to his name.

6' Madrid look in fact to have started with a 4-3-3, with Rodriguez playing on the left of midfield rather than in the no.10 role. A tactical surprise from Ancelotti, but will Florentino Perez be happy with him?

4' Ronaldo has the first shot of the game with his left foot from around 25 yards out, but he doesn't catch the ball cleanly and it rolls tamely through to Beto, who picks it up with ease.

3' Real Madrid aren't hurrying things here, happy to keep the ball at the back and build an offensive rather than rushing the ball forwards to their fearsome front four.

2' Former Barcelona youth Suarez wins the first corner of the game on the Sevilla right, trying to cut inside but meeting Sergio Ramos. It is cleared, but Benzema is unable to find Bale in the centre.

1' We're off! Real Madrid get us going, the 2014 UEFA Super Cup is underway! The ball sent straight back to the defence, and a long ball forward drifts out for a Sevilla throw on their left.

19:42. The teams are on their way back out, with the two captains carrying out their respective trophies. Who will be lifting the one in the middle later this evening?

19:41. Just in case you were in any doubt about where this match is being held tonight, it's in Cardiff. CARDIFF.

19:38. The fans are at the top of their voices, the players have finished their final warm-ups, and we're almost set to go. Even better, it's not raining. (Sky)

19:32. Less than a quarter of an hour to wait now. Stay tuned here on VAVEL for minute-by-minute commentary, from the first kick to the presentation of the trophy.

19:28. Just a quick reminder to any budding economists out there: Real Madrid's squad tonight cost around £500million to assemble. That's £0.5billion. Sevilla's all-time record fee spent on a player was a sum of around £13million for Alvaro Negredo, five years ago. That's some pressure on Los Merengues to deliver the trophy.

19:21. This is the scene right now over the Cardiff City Stadium. Surely this can only be a good sign?

19:14. Does Unai Emery look nervous to you? The former Valencia manager looks to have enjoyed his press conference, but will he still be smiling by the end of the night? (UEFA)

19:09. Sevilla goalkeeper Beto, starting tonight, believes that victory tonight would be just reward for a season of hard work and toil last year: "We have to enjoy it [playing another final] to the full. It cost a lot of effort to get here and [winning] would be the culmination of the job done last year. For us this is something unique. It is the icing on the cake of last season."

19:05. Spanish paper AS have just broken the news that Alberto Moreno - who is not in the Sevilla squad tonight, despite manager Emery's statement that he would play - is likely to have an €18million transfer to Liverpool completed tonight. Moreno travelled to Cardiff, and could meet with Liverpool representatives to finalise the deal while he is in the UK.

19:00. About time! Sevilla subs: Barbosa, Figueiras, Reyes, Samperio, Iborra, Aspas, Luismi.

18:57. Luka Modric is full of smiles as he enters the dressing room. Maybe he's just remembered he has Ronaldo, Bale, Rodriguez and Benzema to thread his passes through to.

18:51. Both teams look to be lining up with a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Real Madrid are likely to be essentially 4-2-4, especially if they can get an early goal to open up the game. All eyes will be on Rodriguez, but Toni Kroos and Luka Modric could be the key men if the star forwards find themselves unable to barge down the Sevilla door - the two deep-lying playmakers can pick the lock.

18:45. New boys Suarez and Krychowiak are thrown straight into the Sevilla starting XI, meaning both sides have two new faces in from the start. Carlos Bacca, the man who scored twice in the two sides' last meeting in La Liga, starts as expected; can he return to haunt Real Madrid once again?

18:42. Sevilla team: Beto, Fazio, Navarro, Pareja, Coke, Krychowiak, Carrico, Suarez, Vitolo, Parreu, Bacca. Subs: Not yet confirmed.

18:40. And as if things couldn't get any more unfair, if things are going wrong for Carlo Ancelotti he can throw on the man known as 'the new Iniesta' or the Man of the Match from last year's Champions League final. That is what's known as 'strength in depth'.

18:35. No word from the Sevilla camp as of yet, but we'll get that team to you as soon as it is released. In the meantime, that's a pretty strong Real Madrid line-up by the looks of it - debuts for Rodriguez and Kroos, Ronaldo and Bale both start. Hold on to your hats.

18:32. Real Madrid team: Casillas, Pepe, Ramos, Coentrao, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Rodriguez, Bale, Carvajal, Modric. Subs: Navas, Varane, Marcelo, Arbeloa, di Maria, Isco, Illarramendi

18:30. Sevilla defender and captain Federico Fazio admits that tonight will be a struggle for his side, but is backing the underdogs to perform and pull off a shock result. "Real Madrid are a huge club, one of the best in the world, but there is nothing nicer than the successes that we can achieve with Sevilla... We have to produce a complete game, we have to win every action, every tackle, we have to be strong defensively and in attack too. We have to produce a near-perfect game."

18:15. English referee Mark Clattenburg says he has been brushing up on his Spanish ahead of the match, and said he is excited to be officiating an all-Spanish affair. "To be a part of this is just amazing – when I started off as a referee at 16 years old I never dreamed I would be a part of this competition. This is huge: a wonderful occasion," he enthused.

18:10. The Seville side have also enjoyed some training sessions out on the pitch to ready themselves for what will surely be a challenging match. Here, former Arsenal man Jose Antonio Reyes (L) is challenged by Diogo Figueiras. Images via uefa.com.

17:55. There are plenty of fans of both sides who have made the journey to Cardiff - here are some boisterous Sevilla fans, courtesy of wales.co.uk.

17:45. With just two hours to go until kickoff, we'll have the latest team news and starting line-ups as soon as they are announced. Who's your money on? We love an upset.

17:40. Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has set his sights high despite the season not yet being underway, the Welshman targeting an unprecedented clean sweep of six trophies this year: "We want to win everything, and we will try to do that this season," he said.

17:35. Despite a 7-3 drubbing in the first half of the season, Sevilla actually ran out 2-1 winners over Madrid in the last meeting between the two sides. Colombian striker Carlos Bacca scored twice to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in front of a capaicty crowd of 43,000 rapturous fans. They finished 5th in La Liga, 24 points behind Ancelotti's third-placed Madrid.

17:33. Today's referee, Englishman Mark Clattenburg, presided over 42 games in England and Europe last season, including Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund. In those matches, he showed 145 yellow cards (3.45 per game) and six reds. Let's hope we don't see too many more tonight.

17:30. Ten days earlier, Sevilla had been celebrating a cup win of their own, lifting the Europa League after victory over Portuguese champions Benfica, who continued their long-running 'curse' in European football. Benfica dominated the chances throughout the game but were unable to take any of them as the game finished 0-0 after 120 minutes in Turin, and their poor finishing continued as star forwards Rodrigo and Oscar Cardozo missed their penalties in the eventual shoot-out. Sevilla were not so profligate, converting all four of theirs to claim their third victory in eight years.

17:25. Time for a quick look back at why we're all here. Real Madrid qualified for the Super Cup having finally captured La Decima, the club's historic fifth Champions League trophy last season. Despite trailing to Atlético Madrid in stoppage time, Sergio Ramos powered in an equalising header in the 93rd minute before Gareth Bale scored his second cup final-winning goal of the season. Angel di Maria was Man of the Match as Marcelo and Ronaldo rubbed salt in the wounds late on to make it 4-1, a scoreline which arguably flattered the eventual winners.

17:20. Despite the signing of World Cup star Keylor Navas, Ancelotti said some time ago that Iker Casillas would start tonight's game, having played mainly in the cups last season: "Iker Casillas will start tomorrow [against Manchester United] and also against Sevilla in the UEFA Supercup."

17:15. Though Madrid may have stolen the limelight somewhat in this transfer window, Sevilla have also had a busy time of it, most notably with the £4.8million capture of defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from Reims. However, they have suffered a big setback with the loss of star man Ivan Rakitic to Barcelona - though they do have £16million to soften the blow.

17:10. For anyone out there who is unfamiliar with the Sky Bet Championship, this is the venue for tonight's game - the 27,000-capacity Cardiff City Stadium.

17:05. The statistics seem to suggest that we could be in for something of a goal-fest tonight. According to Opta, in the last 13 league meetings between these sides, 64 goals have been scored - almost five per game. You have to go all the way back to the 1958 European Cup for their last meeting in a major European tournament - a quarter-final tie which Madrid won 10-2 on aggregate. Buckle up, we could be in for a wild ride.

17:00. Italy's fallen giants AC Milan are the tournament's most successful club since it was first played in 1972, with five triumphs to their name - most recently in 2007. Today's contestants have one Super Cup win each, with Madrid finishing runners-up twice and Sevilla once. This is the first time either side has featured in the game since 2007.

16:50. Bayern Munich, the side Madrid beat in the semi-finals on their way to the Champions League trophy last year, are the current holders having beaten Chelsea last year, with departed striker Romelu Lukaku missing the decisive penalty in a shoot-out in Prague. Toni Kroos is the only man who featured in that game who is likely to play again today.

16:45. It may not be the biggest prize in world football, but this is what the teams are fighting for tonight - the immaculately polished UEFA Super Cup.

16:40. Emery has also offered some insight into how his side will approach the game tonight, recognising that Sevilla are rank outsiders to lift the trophy. "You have to be ready defensively. We have to base our defence on a tight formation and face off one-on-one with their players so they don't have numerical superiority, but if we have possession we need to have speed to go forward." However, he was cautious when asked about Alberto Moreno, the defender who has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks: "I expect him to play for us tomorrow" was the only comment he had on the matter.

16:30. With Madrid likely to debut what could be argued as the most talented front line ever seen in club football tonight, Sevilla manager Unai Emery has been given unwanted memories of a previous meeting between the two sides, with his side losing 7-3 in La Liga last year. "We unfortunately got to know him [Bale] in the first match he played [against Sevilla], and he was already at an extremely high level. It was a beautiful game for spectators, but an ugly game for Sevilla. Bale was the star. It hasn't surprised me how quickly he has adapted, based on the fact he's a great player and a great athlete."

16:20. Some early team news coming out of the Real Madrid camp, manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that new signings James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos will feature against Sevilla tonight. "Kroos has done well in the last five days, and I think he is ready to face this match," Ancelotti said, during a press conference before the game. "He is up to the task, and I think he will play tomorrow. Rodriguez is a fantastic player. He ran a lot in the World Cup, and he can help the team to be better. He will start."

16:10. One big storyline today is the return of Gareth Bale to his hometown in Cardiff, but he doesn't seem to be feeling the pressure and looks raring to go for the new season: “I feel in great shape. I don’t feel the pressure of being back home, it’s obviously a big match that we want to win and a trophy we want to win but it’s another game where I have to put 110% in to try and perform my best.” Bale in fact began his youth career playing for the Cardiff Civil Service, before moving onto Southampton.

16:05. This match will be played between the two European Champions from the 2013/14 season. Real Madrid won the Champions League with a 4-1 victory in extra time against neighbours Atlético, and fellow Spaniards Sevilla triumphed in the Europa League final against the apparently cursed Benfica in a penalty shoot-out.

16:00. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's European Super Cup between Real Madrid and Sevilla, from the Cardiff City Stadium. Kickoff is set for 19:45 local time, but in the meantime we'll have all the buildup, team news and pre-match comments so stay tuned here on VAVEL.