Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Los Blancos comfortably see off Sevilla in Super Cup

Real Madrid were up against fellow Liga BBVA side Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final on Tuesday night, as the first piece of silverware was up for grabs at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales, as Gareth Bale was back in his home country for the first time since his move abroad.

History was broken, as the Real Madrid starting line-up for the game was the most expensive recorded in history - with the likes of Bale, Ronaldo, Rodriguez, Modric, Benzema and Kroos all lining up in the famous white of Madrid.

And they got the game off to the best possible start, having their fair share of possession and dominating their opponents in terms of goal-scoring opportunities. They would have opened the scoring earlier on in the match, if it wasn't for Portuguese goalkeeper Beto's goalkeeping saves to deny the likes of Ronaldo early on.

But eventually, they kept knocking on the door and got their reward in the 30th minute after a nice piece of play and build-up in the Sevilla half. Ronaldo spotted the run of Bale on the opposite flank, he switched the play as he sprinted down the wing, Bale looked up and whipped in a delightful cross which had the Sevilla defence baffled, Ronaldo slid in at the far post to tap the ball into the net and break the deadlock.

After this, Sevilla had a few half-chances but struggled to get back into the game - did their best not to invite pressure from Real but they were being dominated and there was nothing that they could do in truth. Casillas was forced into making only one or two real saves during the match, which is not good enough if you want to test the keeper into making a mistake, or to score a goal.

At half-time it was 1-0 to Real, and Ronaldo doubled the lead to complete his brace soon after the restart. After a good lay-off pass by Benzema, Ronaldo smashed the ball past Beto who could only parry it into the net because it was so powerful.

It was 2-0 and there was seemingly no way back for Sevilla after Ronaldo's second - they tried to get back into the game and through their solid defending they managed to keep the score respectable despite good counter attacking play from Rodriguez, Kroos, Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo.

After a few substitutions, the clock was running out and it was obvious after a certain point that Sevilla were not going to come back - Real took a more relaxed approach, passing the ball around and tried to frustrate their opponents, who did well to stay firm at the back and not leave any space to exploit.

In the end, it finished 2-0, thanks to a brace from Ronaldo - but you could tell that it was a pre-season friendly because in the 89th minute, a large section of the Sevilla supporters in the crowd starting applauding their team and actually did the Poznan celebration, proving that they knew that Sevilla had played well but did not have the firepower needed to score the goals to win.

For Ancelotti's men, it's the first piece of silverware for them, and there is still 5 more trophies up for grabs. They will be hoping for more of the same.