Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich Text Commentary and Football Scores of 2014 German Supercup

BORUSSIA DORTMUND LIFT THE DFL SUPERCUP 2014.

Borussia Dortmund now hold the record for the most DFL Supercup wins surpassing today's opponents who previously had five Supercup wins.

Robert Lewandowski: "It was a tough game and we wanted to do better, it's hard to say why we didn't. I hope we can improve."

"It was about winning a trophy today & we managed to do that. We'll make a T-shirt out of this."

Jurgen Klopp: "We said we wanted to put the Liverpool game behind us & we did that. We defended much better today.

Philipp Lahm Post-Match: "We were missing a lot of players & we're stlll finding our feet in pre-season. It was difficult today."

A bad day in the office for the German double winners, second best in every department of the game. Lewandowski kept extremely quiet and Sokratis had a magnificent game for Dortmund today winning 71% of all his aerial duels today.

The referee brings the game to an end, Borussia Dortmund win against Bayern Munich in a brilliant game from Dortmund's perspective, from Bayern's perspective, not so much so.

90+1 Shaqiri finds Gotze but he is tackled by Ginter. And the counter attack is launched, Immobile see's Mkhitaryan bursting into the space and Neuer does his sweeper keeper duties and beats Mkhitaryan to the ball.

There will be one minute added time at the end of this DFL Supercup game.

90' Rode's pass down the line but he was caught late by Mkhitaryan and Rode let off a cry but luckily it wasn't as bad as first thought, both players lucky.

89' Rode's throw to Götze, he tries to take on Kehl but he can oly win a corner. Yet again, the delivery poor from Bayern Munich.

87' Brilliant build up play including some fancy flicks, Immobile plays it across goal to Hofmann who cheekily backheels to Bender but Bender's volley wide of the mark.

Immobile is penalised for an illegal obsturction of Rode with just five minutes left to play.

Oliver Kirch hobbles off following Boateng's earlier challenge, Sven Bender replaces him.

84' The build up play is broken down from a poor pass from Dante who really has been off his game today, his pass for Benat out for a throw in.

Seven minutes remain, Bayern's comeback is looking bleak. At the moment they can only build from the back and look patiently for gaps to exploit.

82' Immobile receives a diagonal pass but he cant control it but still keeps it in, he looks to burst through the gap but cant get past Rode who is pulled down and wins a costless kick.

81' Lewandowski is isolated once more and wins a costless kick. Alaba takes the duties, he shoots! Great save from Langerak. Poor delivery from Shaqiri. Another counter attack launched, Durm breaks on the near side, Lahm on his tracks, he pulls his shirt cynically and gets a yellow card for his troubles.

80' Chipped pass from Kirch to Immobile but Dante heads to Ramos who needs one touch and lobs it to the near side where Mkhitaryan is lurking he shoots! Close from the Armennian but his curling effort didn't have enough curl.

78' Dante with a poor pass to Immobile, he has space to run into but he elects to go alone and shoot from range but his snatches at it which ends up being poorly executed and wasting a good chance.

76' Immobile receives the ball from Mkhitaryan, who gets caught off the ball, Immobile was put off last minute and could only toepoke it towards goal.

75' Brilliant run from Benat to lose Ramos who was on his tail, snapping at his heels trying to win the ball.

73' Boateng is yellow carded on Kirch. Aggression creeping in. Was a nasty crunch on Kirch's ankle. Hofmann delivers but Neuer claims who looks to search for Gotze on a quick breakaway but Sokratis again wins the ball.

Is Pep headed for another Supercup defeat to the hands of Dortmund?

71' Rode receives on the near side he delivers early but Sokratis clears twice, I repeat, TWICE.

The Attendance of today's DFL Supercup final is 80,667, a sell out. Brilliant support.

68' Long ball to Lewandowski who was on the run but he couldn't quite get onto it, once again Sokratis defends immensely

Aubameyang's goal on the hour mark.

67' Shaqiri receives the pass from Rode, Shaqiri took too logn and Dortmund dispossess him and launch another counter-attack.

On that goal, Aubameyang is replaced by new-signing Adrian Ramos.

Piszczek to Aubameyang who returns the favour and the full back burst to the by-line he delivered and Aubameyang rose above everyone else and headed home to double Dortmunds lead!

62' GOAL DORTMUND! SPIDERMAN AUBAMEYANG SCORES

60' Brilliant play from Dortmund, a one-two between Mkhitaryan and Immobile but Immobile was ruled offside and there was slight concern for the goalscorer who groggily makes his way up.

Hojbjerg is replaced by Gotze, he is welcomed by a chorus of boo's from the home supporters.

57' Immobile holds off Dante well, he clips it to Aubameyang who slips once more and Boateng uses his skills to drift pass two players.

55' Lewandowski held the ball up well waiting for his team mates to move off the ball, he sees Shaqiri who he finds but Ginter and Sokratis who defend well once more and the ball is just out of Shaqiri's reach.

54' Mkhitaryan gets the pass once more from Durm who controls shoots! But its blocked, Durm recieves the ball back on the right he looks to clip on to the far post! But Neuer picks it out of the sky.

53' Erik Durm breaks down the left, he plays it back to Hofmann who nearly finds Aubameyang but the striker slips and Bayern launch an attack of their own but Lewandowski was isolated and loses possession.

52' Shaqiri gets the ball off Lewandowski, Shaqiri gets triple teamed by the Dortmund defenders and wins a costless kick down by the corner flag. He delivers but Immobile clears. Shaqiri again takes on Hofmann, he goes to ground too easily deems the referee and a goalkick is awarded the home sides way.

49' Dortmund have the ball on the far side, Kirch to Aubameyang and Aubameyang wins a corner, Hofmann delivers but its cleared straight to the goalscorer who volleys goalwards but it sails high and wide.

Mario Götze is warming up in the Borussia Dortmund tunnel.

45' Early Chance for Bayern Munich- Shaqiri round the corner to Lewandowski who goes one-on-one with Langerak who makes a brilliant a diving save, he saves with his chest.

45' Borussia Dortmund to kick off in their traditional Yellow with a hint of Black shirt and black shorts and black and yellow socks. They get us back underway but lose the ball immediately.

The teams are back out, Erik Durm comes on for Scmelzer and for Bayern Munich Philipp Lahm replaces Thomas Müller.

Latest on Javi Martinez: Germany's SkySportNewsHD reporting a suspected knee ligament tear. We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.

Mkhitaryan's goal on 23 minutes

The referee brings the first half to a close. Dortmund will be ecstatic with that first half, 1-0 to the homeside at the break. Mkhitaryan's strike on 23 minutes the difference.

45+1 Mkhitaryan with a shot from range! But this time his effort cant force Neuer into a save.

One minute of added time.

45' Costless kick from Aubameyang is poor trying to test Neuer from 40 yards was a poor effort.

44' Another break away from Dortmund, Hofmann to Mkhitaryan, Brilliant tackle from Hojbjerg but the referee deems it be a bad tackle and the young midfielder is yellow carded.

43' Long ball Piszczek, Aubameyang beats Dante, he plays it back to Mkhitaryan, he shoots first time! Neuer beats it away, rebound falls to Kehl on the volley again! Once again the captain today can only sting the palms of the German national goalkeeper.

41' Schmelzer takes it, it isn't quite dealt with, Sokratis plays it back to Kehl on the VOLLEY! Brilliant effort but it can only sting Neuer's hands.

40' Brilliant play from Piszczek who finds Aubameyang, Aubameyang and Kehl link up well and Aubameyang bursts down the right and winds a corner.

38' Great play from Boateng who dinks it over the head of Immobile and heads to Hojbjerg who finds Muller but his touch was poor and Schmelzer gets his body in the away and wins a costless kick which is taken quickly diagonally to Piszczek who wins the ball against Benat but Alaba sweeps the loose ball away.

37' Dortmund starting out from the back as the only player closing down is Lewandowski, Gaudino is penalised just inside Dortmund's half for a foul on Kehl.

35' Neuer to Benat who brilliantly evades the pressure and starts the Bayern attack but Hojbjerg is tackled to his dismay as he felt he was poorly tackled from the two Dortmund players but referee Gagelmann having none of it.

34' Lewandowski caused some mild confusion between Langerak and Sokratis, but the defender defends superbly and wins a costless kick following a push in the back from his former team mate.

Martinez has been stretchered looking in serious discomfort.

33' Superb build up play from Dortmund starting right the way from the back, Piszczek to Mkhitaryan who was in space he jinxs inside but Boateng tackles well it falls to Piszczek! High and wide from the right back.

30' Aubameyang bursts down the right, he crosses but Alaba clears. Bizarrely the referee awards a throw in Bayern's way. Dante makes way for the injured Martinez.

Dante is warming up and preparing to come on. Seems to be Martinez's left knee that is of concern, receiving treatment off the pitch.

29' Benat delivers to the backpost to Javi Martinez who skies the ball and Langerak claims. Martinez down after a collision with Schmelzer. Currently receiving treatment.

28' Piszczek penalised for a foul on Benat where he clipped his heels. Shaqiri delivers left footed.. but Immobile was there and clears. Throw in to Bayern.

27' Costless kick conceded by Shaqiri on Piszczek, Hofmann delivers right footed it goes to the back post but Neuer claims leaning back.

25' Aubameyang receives the ball on the right side from Mkhitaryan, he shoots! Another save for Neuer being worked extremely hard today.

24' Immobile breaks on the far side, he drives into the box but his cross is easily held by Neuer.

Mkhitaryan drives through the middle to Aubameyang, Alaba clears it but its a poor clearance and Mkhitaryan, right place, right time, smashes his right footed effort into the goal sending the crowd into raptures.

23' GOAL TO DORTMUND MKHITARYAN

22' Shaqiri uses his pace and power to slip past three defenders but the Dortmund defence outwhit the Swiss international who takes it wide and can't quite win a corner. Goal kick taken short by Langerak.

21' Dortmund counter attack down the right with Aubameyang and wins a corner conceded by Benat. Corner towards to back post to GINTER! But his header was weak and a easy diving save to his left for Neuer.

19' Bayern playing lovely one touch/ two touch football, the long ball is to Lewandowski in the area, Piszczek is happy to concede a corner. Corner taken by Shaqiri but it is cleared by Sokratis.

16' A poor pass back from Jerome Boateng to Neuer who was scrambling back but he clears but the attack is still on for Dortmund, Oliver Kirch plays a one-two with right back Piszczek, he shoots right footed! Easy height for Neuer who beats the ball away.

15' Poor pass from Gaudino looking for Lewandowski but now Dortmund break with power and pace Aubameyang goes to the far side and delivers a cross but Martinez clears the danger. Something Bayern will need to be vary of today, Dortmund's counter-attacking incisive and strong.

14' Muller's pass to Boateng was weak but Bayern have a throw in. A diagonal pass to Benat who wins another throw in this time on the near side.

14' Shaqiri breaks down the left beating Piszczek but Sokratis clears and Bayern have possesion once more.

13' Clearance from Rode to Lewandowski who holds up the play well to the anger of the home fans. Bayern do what they do best, wear down their opponents.

11' Poor pass from Alaba into the path of Immobile, he bursts into the space and shoots goalwards! It trickles wide of Neuer's right hand post, close call for Bayern but Neuer seemed to have it covered.

10' Piszczek with a long through down to Immobile, Immobile with the pressure of Alaba on his back thinks he won the corner but once again the assistant rules a Bayern goalkick.

9' Martinez to Muller, Muller flicks it round to Lewandowski, Lewandowski tries to steer it back into the path of Muller but Schmelzer was there to cover and remove any danger.

7' No chances yet, key battles being won and lost all over the midfield.

5' Piszczek with a low cross to Aubameyang who controls but Martinez disposseses and wins his side a goalkick.

4' Early coming together between Rode and Aubameyang, the young midfielder seemed to stand on the strikers ankle and a costless kick awarded.

2' Shaqiri is slipped through by Benat, his left footed shot powerful! But, Langerak makes a save diving to his left, first chance goes to the visitors.

2' Both teams starting off brightly, no chances created yet but both teams passing and closing down very well.

1' Bayern Munich kick off from right to left.

Bayern Munich set to kick off in Blue and Red shirt and Red shorts and socks.

17:00. The team are lined up we're nearly ready to go. They wave to all four corners of the stadium and the Fairplay handshake takes place.

Guardiola sets up Bayern Munich as a 3-4-3 with Shaqiri, Lewandowski and Müller leading the line.

Klopp has set up Dortmund as a 4-2-3-1 with Ciro Immobile the lone striker.

16:58. The ceremony is well an truly underway.

16:50. Ten minutes remain. The stage is set.

16:45. FIFTHTEEN MINUTES TO GO.

16:30. Borussia Dortmund are out and warming up.

Die Jungs sind da! // Here come Die Schwarzgelben! #bvbfcb #supercup

16:30. HALF AN HOUR TIL THE BUNDESLIGA SEASON IS BACK.

16:20. Manuel Neuer captain Bayern Munich today.

16:15. Quick information on the prize for the winners today: The trophy itself stands at 53 centimetres high, is topped with a 19 centimetre-diameter ball and is part-silver to represent the Bundesliga title and part-gold to represent the DFB Cup. It is insured for €40,000.

16:10. Just under an hour, now. Who's excited? Get involved, tweet me predictions and thoughts on team @LuisGuStevo.

16:08. FC Bayern subsitutes vs. Dortmund: Starke, Reina - Dante, Pizarro, Götze, Lahm, Badstuber

16:07. Borussia Dortmund substitutes: Alomerovic, Subotic, Bender, Jojic, Großkreutz, Ramos, Durm

16:04. And for the Bundesliga champions- Bayern Munich XI - Dortmund Neuer - Martínez, Lewandowski, Shaqiri, Gaudino, Boateng, Bernat, Rode, Müller, Alaba, Hojbjerg

16:03. JUST IN- Dortmund XI vs. Bayern: Langerak - Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter, Schmelzer - Hofmann, Kehl, Kirch, Mkhitaryan - Aubameyang, Immobile.

16:01. Bizarre news regarding Manuel Neuer, the goalkeeper is having a wax figure created of him at Madame Taussauds in Berlin.

16:00. Just an hour until the Curtain Raiser for the Bundesliga season, what an amazing spectacle is it too.

15:45. Goals and Highlights from last years DFB Supercup meeting.

15:30. Having only returned from to training this week following injury, new Dortmund captain Mats Hummels and new vice-captain Marco Reus aren't expected to feature. They are key to Dortmund's success and cannot be forced in early, especially Reus having only injured ligaments just over two months ago.

15:20. BLAST FROM THE PAST- 1987 Supercup -Jürgen 'the Cobra' Wegmann was named 'Man of the Match' after deciding the 1987 Supercup for FC Bayern München against Hamburger SV. Also in the match, goalkeeper Uli Stein who made 203 appearances for Hannover, was sent off for an attempted punch on Wegmann. Bayern went on to win 2:1, Wegwann scored both the goals for Bayern infront of 22,000 at the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.

15:17. FC Bayern midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is doubtful for this evening's clash at Signal-Iduna Park. The midfielder played no part in the final training session.

15:00. The last time the teams met was in Bayern Munich's 2-0 Extra Time win in the DFB Pokal over Borussia Dortmund.

14:56. Bayern and Dortmund are the two most successful teams in the history of the Supercup, with five and four titles respectively. Dortmund won their crowns in 1989, 1995, 1996 and 2013, the most recent being a thrilling 4-2 win over their rivals on home soil last season. Bayern have lifted the trophy in 1982, 1987, 1990, 2010 and 2012, their last triumph coming at the expense of Jürgen Klopp's men in the Allianz Arena courtesy of a 2-1 win.

14:51. The Supercup meeting last season was won by todays hosts, Borussia Dortmund. They ran out 4-2 winners. Marco Reus, Ilkay Gündoğan and a Daniel Van Buyten own goal sealed the win for Dortmund. Bayern's only goalscorer was Arjen Robben. That was their fourth Supercup win just one behind the record, held by Bayern Munich.

14:48. Bayern Munich also had a massive influence in Germany's World Cup win: Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Philipp Lahm; Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mario Götze and Thomas Müller all playing key roles at some point.

14:40. Both teams had key influence in Germany's World Cup win in the summer; Borussia Dortmund had five players among the 'nationalmannschaft''s ranks: Roman Weidenfeller, Mats Hummels; Kevin Großkreutz, Erik Durm and Matthias Ginter.

14:36. The Head to Head in this fixture in all competitions strongly favours Bayern; who have won fourty-eight matches between the two. The games have ended as a draw thirty times and Borussia Dortmund have came out victorious on twenty-seven occasions.

14:32. Pep Guardiola looked back on last season and analysed where his weaknesses were and where what were the key areas that needed to be strengthened: Juan Bernat from Valencia CF joined for £8million as back up and to provide competition for David Alaba. Jose Manuel 'Pepe' Reina from Liverpool for £2.5million to keep Manuel Neuer on his toes. Along with Robert Lewandowski joining the Bavarians, from today's opponents Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Rode from Eintracht Frankfurt both signed on costless transfers.

14:30. Borussia Dortmund have made key accquisitions during pre-season, players including: Ciro Immobile from Torino for £17million, Matthias Ginter from SC Freiburg for £8million, Adrián Ramos from Hertha BSC for £8million, Nuri Sahin from Real Madrid CF for £6million and Ji Dong Won on a costless transfer from FC Ausgburg.

"Dortmund are a great counter-attacking side with a very good defensive structure."

"This is a final, and it is not about testing and trying out things. No, no, I am clear about what we need to do. I know who our opponents are, how hard it is going to be. I will talk to the players after training and then I'll decide who can play for how long. "

15:27. Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the media in the final press conference before this match (Quotes via Bleacher Report and Sportal.com.au), "Last summer my players were fitter for the Supercup. This time I only have eight or nine players that are fully fit—no more. The world champions have trained well, but they need time. I'm happy that I have six world champions. After training today I will talk to the players then decide who can play and for how long."

14:25. Full-back Rafinha commented on the injury he suffered, "I'm very disappointed, I had a really good preparation, and now this. I am very sad." He was an integral part of Philipp Lahm's adaptation into midfield, as he established himself as Guardiola's first choice right-back.

14:20. Pep Guardiola and Bayern Munich's injury list continues to grow. A scare occured in mid-week when it was reported that Thiago Alacantra's situation had worsened, following injections, meaning he'd be on the sidelines for another two months. However, the midfielder wuickly took to Twitter that evening to re-assure fans he hadn't had a relapse. He is one of a long list of Bayern players who are injured or doubtful for tonight's game: Franck Ribéry, Rafinha and Pepe Reina will play no part tonight. Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm; Mario Götze, Thomas Müller; Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben are all doubts for tonight's clash.

14:18. He had plenty to smile about. As his World Cup winner and keenly sought-after winger, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, started training again on Monday following their World Cup win in Brazil. Reus was supposed to have a three month lay off after injuring ligaments in Germany's warm up game against Armenia on June 6th, but his speedy recovery is definitely a positive for Klopp. Nuri Sahin and Ilkay Gündoğan will play no part, despite the latter's rehab picking up pace.

14:15. The Dortmund manager also commented on the return of former player Robert Lewandowski, implying there will be no grudges held against him: "Robert's a great guy, there'll be plenty of hugs on Wednesday."

14:11. Klopp was interviewed earlier in the week on the subject of the Supercup, saying: "We're taking it very seriously and we desperately want to win it. Games against Bayern are always special. They're the best team in the world."

14:08. The visitors today started off their pre-season against Fan Clubs Red Baroons, on the 18th of July, which finished 3-0 to the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal Champions. After that, Bayern played six games, losing 2-1 to MLS All Stars in Portland and drawing 1-1 with MSV Duisburg.

14:05. Borussia Dortmund began pre-season well, beating Hessen Kassel 4-1 on the 15th of July. After this result they played seven other games winning six and losing one, most recently the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, at Anfield, on Sunday.

14:02. A sell-out crowd of 80,667 is expected at Signal Iduna Park, tonight. A brilliant turn out for the 2014/15 Bundesliga curtain raiser.

14:00. This will be the first time former Borussia Dortmund talisman Robert Lewandowski returns to his old stomping ground. It'll be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to his return, wearing the red of their rivals.

13:45. This is the third consectutive year that the Bundesliga pre-cursor has been contested in 'der Klassiker', Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

13:41. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the German Supercup between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, home of the 'Yellow Wall', with myself Stephen Killen. Kick-off is in just over two hours time.

