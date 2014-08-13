Schalke sign veteran keeper Christian Wetklo

Schalke 04 have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Christian Wetklo on a one-year deal.

Wetklo, now 34, started his youth career at Schalke, spending his youth career with the Miners B and A junior teams between 1995 and 1999.

"Once Schalke, always Schalke. It fulfills a lifelong dream for me one more time, to return to my sporting home after 15 years," Wetklo told Schalke's official website. "It's an overwhelming sense of happiness to be able to play for the club again, whose games I followed in Parkstadion since I was six.

"With the tasks and the role that Schalke proposed to me, I was always 100% sure to come back to Schalke."

Following his move from Mainz to recently promoted side SV Darmstadt 98 in the summer. The goalkeeper mutually terminated his contract with the 2.Bundesliga club, leaving on his own wishes.

Horst Heldt wanted to bring in an experienced goalkeeper following injuries to new signing Fabian Giefer and Louis Hülsmann, who will not be available in the coming weeks.

"He'll [Wetklo] will train with the first-team and gain match experience with the under-23 side," said Heldt. "Giefer and Hülsmann are both out of action for a while, we don't want to take any risks and have brought in an experienced keeper."

Wetklo made 124 appearances for Mainz between 2000-2014.