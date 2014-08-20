Reus and Müller reject Manchester United

In an interview with German paper BILD, Thomas Müller has revealed that he rejected an “astronomical” offer from Manchester United this summer. When he was asked whether he had been close to signing with the English Premier League club he replied, “Of course. I was aware that I could earn more by making that transfer. The amount that foreign clubs were offering me was astronomical. I can only say: For me, a change was never really an issue anyway. FC Bayern is my club.”

According to English press Manchester United were confident they could have signed Müller for around €35m, a fee optimistic at best. The rejection was early on in the transfer window that saw the English club miss out on a whole host of players. Müller continued by saying that financial motivation isn’t everything.

“In fact, the standard of living isn’t only financial motivation, but the esteem that you get from the club.” He continues, “The club has given me the sign that they are interested in my long term services. I was impressed with what I heard from the club, they gave me a clear signal with the new contract,” Müller told BILD.

Thomas Müller signed a new five year deal in July this year after having another impressive season with Bayern. The 2014 World Cup star was recently praised by former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after Bayern’s USA tour.

"The game is what Thomas Müller is doing. What he did at the World Cup, people don't talk about it. He plays the game the right way: he defends, he attacks, he controls the ball when he has to control it, he reverses when he has to reverse it. When he has to finish, he'll finish. He doesn't do stepovers, but when he has to perform, he performs. He does what the game asks him to do,” said Thierry Henry.

While refuting claims that the club was chasing Dortmund’s Marco Reus, Atletico Madrid’s president Enrique Cerezo has said that the German international rejected a substantial offer from Manchester United.

"I don’t know where the Marco Reus rumour came from. It’s a player who, at this time, is impossible for us,” said Enrique Cerezo. "Look, he had an offer for a lot of money from Manchester United and he has not gone. We will not sign him with a lesser offer."

Marco Reus has attracted a great deal of attention this summer despite missing the 2014 World Cup through injury. A whole host of clubs have reportedly approached Dortmund, but the club has said numerous times throughout the summer that he isn’t for sale. It was originally made known by German paper BILD that Marco Reus had a €35m transfer clause that would activate in the summer of 2015. However, Bayern’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge kindly announced to the world that the 2015 transfer clause was in fact €25m, which reignited the feud between him and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, and sparked the interest of all the major European clubs.

Watzke remains confident that Dortmund can keep hold of Marco Reus and hopes he will extend his deal without a transfer clause.

“We will have to wait and see whether we can hold on to Marco. But I know him really well and I can say that it's not about money for him,” Watzke told Der Westen.

"We will hold talks with him and the total package we can offer will be important. It's about finances, ambition and the faith we show in the player. I have the feeling that our players are happy at BVB. I didn't have the same feeling with the players who left us in the past.”

“People talk too much about winning titles. What I'm trying to say is that Marco Reus can mark an era as a Dortmund player. He can become a club legend. That's much more important than one or two more titles.”

“Marco Reus can carry this club, his club, the club from his hometown. Why is Franz Beckenbauer such a legend in Munich? Wolfgang Overath, Uwe Seeler, Fritz Walter? People will still know where these guys played and what they achieved in 100 years' time.”