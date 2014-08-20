Real Madrid 1 Atlético Madrid 1 - Player Ratings:

Real took on Atletico in the first leg of their two legged tie in the Spanish Super Cup, with the Copa Del Rey winners playing against the Liga BBVA champions in the traditional curtain-raiser ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Goals from midfielders James Rodriguez and Raúl Garcia in the last 10 minutes gave both sides a goal as they head into the second leg of their fierce derby match.

Below are the player ratings from both sides, as they recorded a draw ahead of the second leg to come.

Real Madrid:

Casillas - 6/10. Standard game for the Spanish keeper, as he tries to get his reputation back up after a poor World Cup showing in Brazil. Made a few good stops to deny Mandzukic in the first-half, but was not commanding enough in his area and could have conceded more than the one goal in truth.

Carvajal - 6.5/10. Carvajal did well going up and down the pitch, his tireless work-rate helped the team in the end as he helped contribute to Rodriguez's goal in the 80th minute and his defending was solid overall.

Pepe - 5.5/10. Unlucky to have conceded so late on in the match, but a momentary lapse of concentration can be exploited easily at the highest level; strong in the air, but took risks in defence and wasn't at his best.

Sergio Ramos - 5/10. Average performance by Ramos, and he was very lucky not to receive a red card after his tangle with Mandzukic in the air; replays showed that he punched the former Bayern Munich striker in the face as a result of contact between the two, and he wasn't the best defending-wise.

Marcelo - 6/10. Decent performance from the Brazilian full-back, who was fast going forward on the counter attack and delivered some inviting crosses into the area.

Alonso - 5.5/10. Helped to anchor the midfield and give Modric and Kroos the freedom to get forward at times, unlucky to have got a yellow card but did not feature massively in the game.

Modric - 6/10. Was energetic and got forward as Alonso held the midfield together, but was unable to find gaps in the defence and couldn't find a splitting pass to worry Atlético.

Bale - 6.5/10. His pace frightened Siqueira on the flank, and he was able to get past his man on numerous occasions during the game but was unable to contribute massively otherwise.

Kroos - 6.5/10. Worked hard for the team and covered almost every blade of grass, an encouraging sign of things to come for the German midfielder.

Benzema - 5.5/10. Was unable to get a foothold in the match, had to work for the ball and could not take any half-chances at his disposal.

Ronaldo - 5.5/10. Substituted at half-time, Ancelotti confirmed that it was a "precautionary measure" as the Portugal winger was struggling with a leg injury. Struggled to get into the match and looked tentative on the ball.

Subs:

Rodriguez - 7/10. Came on and scored his first goal for Real, to break the deadlock, with a deflected strike off Godin.

Di Maria - N/A.

Atlético Madrid:

Moyá - 6.5/10. Did well to deny the likes of Bale with good saves, but could simply do nothing about Rodriguez's deflected strike to open the scoring. Solid otherwise.

Godin - 6/10. Was good enough to deny Real's counter attacks on occasion, and recovered well from initial mistakes to avoid blame.

Miranda - 6/10. Put his body on the line when it mattered, did what he had to do and proved his aerial threat again with a solid performance.

Juanfran - 5.5/10. Did not get on the ball as much, but did a job for the team nonetheless. Did well defensively to stick tight to his marker when required.

Siqueira - 4/10. Nothing seemed to go right for the full-back, who was handed the tricky task of tracking Bale's run and struggled throughout. Got a yellow card and was the weak link in the team.

Saúl - 6/10. Wasn't afraid of the opposition and did well to track back for the team when on the backfoot, showing defensive maturity aswell as a tendency to get forward with the team.

Raúl Garcia - 7/10. Took his finish with a clinical nature to get his side back into the match late on, to cap off a decent showing from him.

Gabi - 6.5/10. A solid performance from Gabi, the midfield maestro for Atlético. He wasn't afraid to make cynical fouls in order to give his team a breather, or to charge down the opposition to help force mistakes.

Koke - 5.5/10. Individual flashes of skill and quick footwork, but not enough to trouble the Real defence in truth. Not featured on the ball enough to do anything concrete with it.

Mario Suarez - 6/10. He created a solid defensive-midfield pairing alongside Gabi in the second-half to ensure that the centre-backs were not troubled too much, and was a tough-tackler to stop Real from keeping the game flowing at times.

Mandzukic - 7/10. Proved a real handful for the Real defence as they were forced to mark his runs into the area and he powered his way past them. Wasn't afraid to take a few shots as he proved his importance to the team throughout, unlucky not to score in the end.

Subs:

Ansaldi - 5.5/10. It's always hard for a full-back to come on mid-way through the match, and Ansaldi is no exception. He struggled to cope with Carvajal's overlapping runs on the flank and could not settle into his position comfortably enough to deal with the danger on several occasions.

Griezmann - 5.5/10. Was unable to get into the game when he came on, barely got a touch of the ball despite sprinting forward on the attack.

R. Jimenez - N/A.