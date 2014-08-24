Barcelona - Elche Text Commentary and Football Scores of La Liga 2014
21:56 Thank you for joining me, Kyle Sennikoff, this evening for our live coverage of Barcelona - Elche. I hope you have a fantastic rest of your evening and stay tuned for the match report coming shortly.

21: 54 Barcelona come away as clear winners of this match having dismantled Elche from the get-go. However, Mascherano will miss next week's match as he was given a straight red card with seconds to go in the first half. Debutant Munir El Haddadi scores his first senior level goal and the all-time leading goalscorer for Barcelona gets a brace.

21:52 And that's it!! The ref blows the whistle for fulltime as Barcelona defeat Elche here at the Camp Nou.

93' Messi slips through Pedro but is stopped by the Elche goalkeeper.

90' Jonathas limping off as three minutes have been added on.

88' Two minutes plus stoppage time remaining here.

84' Not much action here the last few minutes as Barca are playing keep-ball to wind down the clock, and Elche don't seem to really care.

81' Adrian coming on for Pasalic

78' Sergio Roberto on for Iniesta with just a little over ten minutes to go.

75' Pedro with a run down the middle, with Rakitic and Messi with in support, but he decides to shoot, which is blocked.

74' Alves with a great run down the right flank as he hits a low through ball looking for Pedro but the ball was hit just a bit too strong.

73' 68,105 is the official attendance as announced by Barcelona

70' Less than twenty minutes remain in this match at the Camp Nou

69' Iniesta with a bit of magic as he shows his technical prowess.

67' Munir comes off to a standing ovation as he's replaced by Pedro

63' GOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Messi with a perfectly placed ball into the back of the net. Superb.

63' Another costless kick goes Barca's way but this time in a much more dangerous area.

61' Costless kick for Barcelona as Alba gets his foot stepped on deep in their own defensive third of the pitch.

57' Elche with their longest string of possession at the moment as Barca are just sitting back, but then they kick the ball straight out of play

55' Pasalic shown a yellow for a foul on Iniesta

54' Alvaro coming on for Jose Angel

46' Didn't even have time to get to the change: Rafinha came off for Bartra to solidfiy the back four

46' GOALLLLL!!!!! MUNIR SCORES ON HIS DEBUT WITH THE OUTSIDE OF HIS FOOT!!!

46' And we're back for the second 45 minutes!

20:00 So Barcelona lead by goal to nil through Messi which was very deserved. They passed the ball around beautifully, making it hard for Elche to even manage to get a hold on to the ball. However, Luis Enrique will have to do some tinkering at halftime as Mascherano brought down Rodrigues after he was clean through on goal.

45' And the ref blows the whistle for halftime as Barcelona go into the break one goal up, but a man down.

Two minutes of stoppage time have been added

44' Less than 60 seconds after the home team scores, Barcelona are down to 10 men. Quite the dramatic minute.

44' MASCHERANO HAS BEEN SENT OFF

Busquests with a beautiful ball in to set up Messi as he turns past an Elche defender easily

42' GOAALLLLLLL MESSI!!!!!

40' Messi sets it up to Munir who squares it to Rafinha but the Brazilian didn't make the right run towards the ball

39' Rakitic's in-swinging corner is poor and easily cleared by Elche

38' Munir lays it back to Messi but his shot is deflected out for a corner

36' Elche seem to have switched to a 4-1-4-1 to provide even less space that Barcelona will have to break down.

Here's Munir's blast off the crossbar