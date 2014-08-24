Barcelona - Elche Text Commentary and Football Scores of La Liga 2014

21:56 Thank you for joining me, Kyle Sennikoff, this evening for our live coverage of Barcelona - Elche. I hope you have a fantastic rest of your evening and stay tuned for the match report coming shortly.

21: 54 Barcelona come away as clear winners of this match having dismantled Elche from the get-go. However, Mascherano will miss next week's match as he was given a straight red card with seconds to go in the first half. Debutant Munir El Haddadi scores his first senior level goal and the all-time leading goalscorer for Barcelona gets a brace.

21:52 And that's it!! The ref blows the whistle for fulltime as Barcelona defeat Elche here at the Camp Nou.

93' Messi slips through Pedro but is stopped by the Elche goalkeeper.

90' Jonathas limping off as three minutes have been added on.

88' Two minutes plus stoppage time remaining here.

84' Not much action here the last few minutes as Barca are playing keep-ball to wind down the clock, and Elche don't seem to really care.

81' Adrian coming on for Pasalic

78' Sergio Roberto on for Iniesta with just a little over ten minutes to go.

75' Pedro with a run down the middle, with Rakitic and Messi with in support, but he decides to shoot, which is blocked.

74' Alves with a great run down the right flank as he hits a low through ball looking for Pedro but the ball was hit just a bit too strong.

73' 68,105 is the official attendance as announced by Barcelona

70' Less than twenty minutes remain in this match at the Camp Nou

69' Iniesta with a bit of magic as he shows his technical prowess.

67' Munir comes off to a standing ovation as he's replaced by Pedro

63' GOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Messi with a perfectly placed ball into the back of the net. Superb.

63' Another costless kick goes Barca's way but this time in a much more dangerous area.

61' Costless kick for Barcelona as Alba gets his foot stepped on deep in their own defensive third of the pitch.

57' Elche with their longest string of possession at the moment as Barca are just sitting back, but then they kick the ball straight out of play

55' Pasalic shown a yellow for a foul on Iniesta

54' Alvaro coming on for Jose Angel

46' Didn't even have time to get to the change: Rafinha came off for Bartra to solidfiy the back four

46' GOALLLLL!!!!! MUNIR SCORES ON HIS DEBUT WITH THE OUTSIDE OF HIS FOOT!!!

46' And we're back for the second 45 minutes!

20:00 So Barcelona lead by goal to nil through Messi which was very deserved. They passed the ball around beautifully, making it hard for Elche to even manage to get a hold on to the ball. However, Luis Enrique will have to do some tinkering at halftime as Mascherano brought down Rodrigues after he was clean through on goal.

45' And the ref blows the whistle for halftime as Barcelona go into the break one goal up, but a man down.

Two minutes of stoppage time have been added

44' Less than 60 seconds after the home team scores, Barcelona are down to 10 men. Quite the dramatic minute.

44' MASCHERANO HAS BEEN SENT OFF

Busquests with a beautiful ball in to set up Messi as he turns past an Elche defender easily

42' GOAALLLLLLL MESSI!!!!!

40' Messi sets it up to Munir who squares it to Rafinha but the Brazilian didn't make the right run towards the ball

39' Rakitic's in-swinging corner is poor and easily cleared by Elche

38' Munir lays it back to Messi but his shot is deflected out for a corner

36' Elche seem to have switched to a 4-1-4-1 to provide even less space that Barcelona will have to break down.

Here's Munir's blast off the crossbar

32' INIESTA BLASTS OFF THE TOP OF THE CROSS BAR!!!

30' Rakitic down after a challenge from behind which was not given by the ref as the ball is kicked out of play. Crowd not happy.

27' Messi and Iniesta combining on a quick one-two but Elche eventually clear the ball away

26' Jonathas with a foul on Busquets

25' You can sense it that Barcelona will open the scoring before the half. They're finding space in between the compact Eibar defense.

22' MUNIR BLASTS IT OFF THE BAR!!!! So close for the debutant.

21' Iniesta down after he gets popped by Rodrigues as the Brazilian knocked Iniesta's arm into his own face

18' Rodrigues sends in a cross from the right but it is hit way too high as Barcelona get the ball back and set out to attack again

17' Elche's counter is stopped as Alba intercepts a ball

16' Rakitic's shot his hit wide to the left of goal

15' Alba's diagonal cross is cleared out for a corner

14' Barcelona moving the ball nicely around with each other stretching out the opposition making Elche chase

11' Elche are playing incredibly compact at the moment and they are not even troubled with trying to pressure Barcelona as they know what will happen if they do.

9' Messi doing Messi things early as he turns around a Elche defender with ease

5' Messi with a beautiful pass to Rafinha as he gets closed down quickly and could not get a shot away

4' Jonathas slips as he takes his shot from a long way out and it rolls out out of play

3' They finally catch him after two minutes! And we get back to action here.

1' Scenes already as there appears to be a black cat running around on the pitch. Delay in play here

1' Elche get us started!!!

19:57 Get ready everyone!! The teams are coming out of the tunnel as we are just a few minutes away now!

19:52 A result from the first match today, a historic result for Eibar as they defeat Real Sociedad 1-0 in their first ever La Liga match!!

19:43 Less than 20 minuts to go until kickoff athe the Camp Nou as the excitement builds for the new season to finally begin!

19:30 So the latest Masia graduate gets his debut today as Munir takes Neymar's place in the starting XI and Chelsea loanee Pasalic also gets his debut for Elche.

19:26 Elche starting XI: Tyton; Damian, Lomban, J. Angel, Pelegrin, Albacar; Mosquera, Pasalic, Rodrigues; Jonathas, Coro

19:18 While we wait for the Elche starting XI, what are your thoughts on the match? Leave your comments below or tweet me! (@kssennikoff).

19:10 Barcelona starting XI: Bravo; Alba, Mathieu, Mascherano, Alves; Busquets; Iniesta, Rakitic; Munir, Messi, Rafinha

19:05 The referee for this evening is Fernando Teixeira

19:00 The match will be played at the famed Camp Nou, which can seat up to 98,787 and is expected to be close to a sell out.

18:50 The manager also expressed his gratitude towards the Elche supporters and explaining how they decided to use a lot of the younger players because they deserve to be in the first team through their effort during training.

18:45. Elche have never won an away league game against Barcelona, losing 13 and drawing 7. The last five games at the Nou Camp have all been routs for the hosts, with Barcelona scoring almost four goals a game (on average).

18:40 Fran Escriba hopes that his side can create the same kind of defensive stoutness they showed against Barcelona in the second to last game of the season where they held the same opponents scoreless.

18:38. On the other hand, Barcelona have lost just once in their 41 opening games. That defeat game to bitter rivals Espanyol in 1939.

18:35. Elche are desperately poor starters in La Liga. They've never won an opening day game (L6, D1), scoring in just one of those games.

18:30 And finally, Luis Enrique closed his prematch press conference on Lionel Messi, "Messi is in perfect condition. Like all his teammates, he's looking forward to the chance for reconciliation in the form of results."

18:25. The game pits the last season's highest scoring side against the lowest. Barcelona hit a century of goals last term, while Elche only found the net on 30 occassions.

18:20 On the health of Neymar and Pedro, "On Sunday we'll know exactly how they're feeling. But in principle I'm counting on them both."

18:15. Interestingly, the Barcelona coach's first home defeat as a La Liga boos came at the hands of Elche.

18:10 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique said this in his prematch press conference on the opposition, "We know Elche will pose us problems because tactically and defensively they're such a well structured unit."

18:05. Barcelona have scored in each of their last 52 home league games; scoring tonight would equal their third best run of all time (53 between 1995 and 1998).

18:00 Fancy some prematch reading? Look no further as we previewed the match for you here.

17:50 Elche manager Fran Escriba will have a plethora of new faces to choose from this season as they brought in no less than nine new faces as eleven from last season are no longer with the club. The biggest miss for Elche this season will be Carlos Sanchez who provided a leadership in front of the back four. The Colombian was sold to English Premier League side Aston Villa.

17:40 Luis Enrique will be boosted by the return of Neymar, who many feared would be out for a few months to start the season. But that was not the case as he played one half of the match this past Monday and looked fairly fit too. Of course, Barcelona will be without Luis Suarez as he starts his four month ban today.

17:30 The last time these two clubs met was on 11/05/14, Elche came away with the point as the match ended without a goal at the Estadio Manuel Valero.

17:20 The visitors opted to stay in Spain this preseason and had a fairly good one to boot. Elche did not lose a single match which included a draw with fellow Spanish outfit Valencia and a win over Moroccan side, Raja Casablanca. Elche will be looking to take this momentum into the their opening match where they will look to continue this momentum as they take on a Barcelona side who are heavy favorites for this match.

17:10 Barcelona came into this match having dropped six goals against Liga MX side, Leon, as they lifted the the Joan Gamper Trophy. Neymar played 45 minutes and scored twice, before being replaced by Munir El Haddadi at halftime, who also netted a brace. Lionel Messi score once in the first half, before Sandro Ramirez subbed on for him. The young Spaniard also found the back of the net to round off the 6-0 victory.

17:00 Hello everybody and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Barcelona vs. Elche here at the Camp Nou. I'm Kyle Sennikoff and I will be taking you through all of the pre-match build up, followed by LIVE coverage of the game itself. Sit down, relax, and enjoy the ride.