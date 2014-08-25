2. Bundesliga Matchday 3 Round-up

Darmstadt's dream start continues:

Darmstadt played host to Aalen and picked up all three points with a 2-0 victory. Aalen were the better of the two sides in the first half and for most of the second until Hanno Behrens opened the scoring for the Lilly whites with a bullet of a shot. Last seasons 3. Liga top scorer, Dominik Stroh Engel sealed the game as he converted from the spot.

Derby win for Ingolstadt over Fürth:

Fürth's Stiepermann and Weilandt both caused problems in the early exchanges for Ingolstadt but neither could play a part in any goal. Lex and Groß started coming into the game nearer the end of the first half and began the second half much the same. Leckie gave Ingolstadt the lead after the hour mark after his solo run paid dividends. Leckie turned goal provider later on in the derby when he laid off Groß who rocketed the ball past Hesl to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Kaiserslautern comeback from a goal down to beat Braunschweig:

Braunschweig started the better of the two sides and opened the scoring through Dennis Kruppke on the tenth minute. Kaiserslautern hit back just minutes later through Karim Matmour who took advantage of Braunschweig's poor defending. Karl and Stöger both caused problems for Braunschweig before Matmour was taken down inside the box on the hour mark. Srdjan Lakic put the penalty away and Kaiserslautern lead 2-1. Neilsen missed a glorious opportunity to tie the game late on and Braunschweig lost their 100% record when the referee called time at the Fritz-Walter Stadion.

Frankfurt shock Nürnberg:

Nürnberg dominated proceedings for the most part and let little by them and kept Frankfurt in their own half for lengthy periods of time. They won a penalty in the first ten minutes but Javier Pinola couldn't guide the ball past Klandt. FSV took the lead through a powerful Hanno Balitsch header. The former Nurnberg man's celebrations weren't muted whatsoever as he let out an almighty roar alongside raising a fist. Nurnberg couldn't recover from going a goal down and subsequently lost the game rueing missed chances.

Karlsruher maintain unbeaten start with win over Dusseldorf:

Karlsruher pressed Dusseldorf high up the pitch and their efforts came with great success. Manuel Gulde found himself unmarked and he headed home Sascha Trauts' corner. Neither side looked like scoring again and KSC looked happy to hold their small lead. In the second period Dusseldorf became frustrated with the stern backline of their opposition. Yabo doubled KSC's lead after the hour mark and the win continued to look inevitable.

Heidenheim hold 1860:

Okotie grabbed his third of the season when he gave the visitors a lead on thirteen minutes. Heidenheim drew level through a Niederlechner goal shortly after the teams reemerged for the second half. Little over three minutes later the hosts lead with thanks to Griesbeck, whose shot pinged in off the post. Leonardo drew 1860 back level albeit with help from a deflection after the hour mark. The hosts were reduced to ten men when Morabit received his second booking in stoppage time.

Injury time winner for St Pauli against Sandhausen:

St Pauli lead after just four minutes through Nöthe who fired home from close range. Sandhausen equalised midway through the first half thanks to a Rene Gartler strike, which opened his account with the black and whites. The second half was much the same albeit only one goal was scored and that came deep into stoppage time through Lasse Sobiech who found the net eventually after the goal line scramble.

Leipzig scrape past basement boys Aue:

Leipzig took the lead through skipper Daniel Frahn after the ball found it's way to him after a failed Noviskovas clearance. A somewhat good half for Leipzig was ruined after defender Hoheneder was injured after landing awkwardly. Aue pushed for a way back into the game but were unable to breakdown the strong Leipzig defence who settled for their narrow lead.

Bochum and Union share points with 1-1 draw.

The first half saw chances plentiful for each side and a promising display from a new look Bochum side. Neither side could find the net in the first period and the sides went back in to the changing rooms scoreless. Just four minutes into the second half Sören Brandy put Union ahead with a simple tap in from close range. Bochum came close a number of times before drawing level with twenty minutes to play through Terodde who tapped into an empty net after Tasaka saw his shot saved by Haas. Other than a Bochum penalty shout there was little action in the remainder of the game.