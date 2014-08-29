German clubs face contrasting Europa League groups

Borussia Mönchengladbach were seeded in Pot 2 and were drawn into Group A. They are joined by Spanish outfit Villarreal, Swiss side FC Zurich and Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

Group A Preview:

Gladbach are the only past winners in the group with two wins to their name. Villarreal reached the semi-finals in 2002-03 before losing out to eventual winners and fellow Spaniards Valencia. Zurich made the last 16 in the 1998-99 edition of the tournament and Apollon have only ever reached the Second round in the tournaments old format.

Villarreal and Borussia are obvious favourites to progress from the group but only time will tell whether they live up to the tag.

Gladbach group fixtures:

Villarreal:

Home - Matchday 1, 18th September

Away - Matchday 5, 27th November

FC Zurich:

Home - Matchday 6, 11th December

Away - Matchday 2, 2nd October

Apollon Limassol:

Home - Matchday 3, 23rd October

Away - Matchday 4, 6th November

Group Prediction: Winners

Overall prediction: Quarter finals

Wolfsburg were also in Pot 2 and then drawn into Group H, which could easily be labelled "The Group of Death." Premier league side Everton, LOSC Lille of Ligue 1 and Russia's Kuban Krasnodar make up the group with Wolfsburg

Group H preview:

No side in the group has won the tournament whether it be in it's present Europa League format or the past UEFA Cup format nor has any side reached the final. Wolfsburg were knocked out in the round of 32 the last time they featured in the tournament in 2008/09. This was also their best ever placing. Everton's best placing is the last 16 as well as Lille's. Whereas Krasnodar will be hoping to improve on their record placing of group stages with their second attempt.

Anything could happen in the "Group of death" and Wolfsburg will face stern challenges for top spot from both Lille and Everton. Krasnodar less so but they are undoubtedly the dark horses of the group as well as potentially being the whipping boys.

Wolfsburg group fixtures:

Everton FC:

Home - Matchday 5, 27th November

Away - Matchday 1, 18th September

LOSC Lille:

Home - Matchday 2, 2nd October

Away - Matchday 6, 11th December

Kuban Krasnodar:

Home - Matchday 4, 6th November

Away - Matchday 3, 23rd October

Group prediction: Runners up

Overall Prediction: Semi-finals