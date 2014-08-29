Defending champions draw Liverpool, Basel and Ludogorets.

The defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid have drawn relatively mild-looking group stage opponents. They have done some interesting transfer business to sign the likes of midfield duo Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez (from Bayern Munich and AS Monaco respectively), but they will be under pressure and scrutiny to continue the high levels of attacking intensity that they showed in the last campaign, with arguably an even stronger team.

Modric, Kroos, Rodriguez, Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo among the star quality at Ancelotti's disposal - the Madrid side looks more impressive now than that of the 2013-14 campaign even with the departure of winger Angel Di Maria to Manchester United for a record British transfer fee of £60million pounds.

English side Liverpool will be seen as the real threat to Madrid's hopes of finishing Group B as winners (if you may pardon the pun) and it's not a surprise considering manager Brendan Rodgers has done a very good job to help establish Liverpool's place as a reoccuring thorn in the side of many top teams; to become one of Europe's elite once again after their recent struggle in the past few seasons.

They have the likes of Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and recently-confirmed striker Mario Balotelli in their ranks with all of which making them stronger in the absence of star man Luis Suárez, who has left Merseyside for a big-money move over to Real's fierce rivals Barcelona.

And, I forgot to mention that Liverpool also have a point to prove. Many doubters and critics have stated that they will struggle in the Champions League, especially without Suárez to guide them through it considering the way they let the Premier League title slip through their grasp last season.

They have an air of unpredictablity about them, which could help them or hinder their chances of qualifying past the group stages. We will see.

Meanwhile, Swiss side FC Basel are probably the group's favourites to finish in third place - which isn't disrespectful or underestimating their abilities, but against the top sides they can struggle at times and it seems like the Europa League is a perfect fit for a side with nothing to lose.

They have a few decent players in their side, and could cause an upset for sure - like they've done to Chelsea and Tottenham in the past. But who knows?

And lastly, FC Ludogorets. A huge sign of relief was probably etched on the faces of many Liverpool supporters when they saw the UCL newcomers were drawn into their group, meaning that it wasn't so bad despite being up against the defending champions. Given the fact that this is their first season in European competition, it would be unfair to judge them and say where they would finish.

But currently, this is probably the group they were most dreading. A fairytale story just to have qualified for the group stages, they'll fight until the death and you'd hope as a neutral that they can play well enough to get some decent results.

In conclusion, Real Madrid should comfortably push through to the knock-out rounds, and it would seem silly to settle for any less than first place in the group aswell. Liverpool seem favourites to join them in the Last 16.