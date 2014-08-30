Real Sociedad - Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is set to make several changes for Real Madrid's test at the Anoeta stadium tomorrow evening.

Long-term injury victim Jese Rodriguez is still not available, and there will no longer be a midfield controlled by Xabi Alonso, after his departure to Bayern Munich. However, with the arrival of world champion Toni Kroos, Ancelotti has the perfect replacement.

The European cup holders began their season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Cordoba last Monday, whereas Real Sociedad suffered a shocking blow from neighbouring side Eibar. Following that defeat, Sociedad boss Jagoba Arrasate had to witness his side get knocked out of the Europa League as they fell short against FC Krasnodar.

The Basque side have certainly struggled since letting go of their star man, Antoine Griezmann, who signed for La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. And in this coming fixture, they will have to do without Ion Ansotegi and Alfreo Finnbogason.

Recent Form

Real Sociedad: WLL

Real Madrid: DLW

Possible starting lineups

Real Sociedad: Zubikarai, Carlos Martinez, Yuri, Inigo Martinez, Xabi Prieto, Granero, Elustondo, Vela, Bergara, Agirretxe, Canales.

Real Madrid: Casillas; Arbeloa; Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric; Bale, James, Ronaldo; Benzema.