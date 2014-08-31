AC Milan 3-1 Lazio: Honda, Muntari and Menez give Inzaghi good start

AC Milan got off to a good start under new manager and club legend Filippo Inzaghi, with a 3-1 home victory against Lazio thanks to goals from Honda, Muntari and Menez (penalty).

New two-year loan signing Fernando Torres was watching on from the stands as his move was made official a few hours before the game.

A moment of magic from young Italian winger Stephan el Shaarawy helped the hosts to break the deadlock after just 6 minutes, which he picked up the ball on the flank and burst through on a 50-yard run down the wing - looked up and fed a teasing cross into the path of Japanese midifelder Keisuke Honda who couldn't believe his luck as he had a costless chance from close range to make it 1-0 early on.

After some fiesty tackles and a few yellow cards were brandished, it was still 1-0 leading into the half-time interval with the hosts taking a slender lead into the break. But they knew they could not rest on their laurels with the likes of Candreva, Lulic and Klose all hungry to get on the scoresheet and help their team to get back into the match - so in came the unmarked Ghanian midfielder Sulley Muntari who slotted a fantastic power delivery from Abate into the net to double the lead in the 55th minute.

But, they were not done there.. costless transfer signing (formerly of PSG) Jeremy Menez made it 3-0 with a well-taken penalty after he was brought down in the area by Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij (albeit very easily).

Lazio made it 3-1 in the 66th minute after Candreva's early cross into the area was turned into the net by defender Alex who slid in to try and stop the attempted shot and ended up slotting it past his own goalkeeper.. The away side thought they had a life-line with Alex's own goal - but it was not to be. They had a late penalty from Candreva in stoppage time, which was well-saved by new goalkeeper Diego Lopez as Milan took all three points.