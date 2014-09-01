Eredivisie Deadline Day Round Up

There's been plenty of moves in the Eredivisie so far today and Feyenoord have been in the thick of the action. After getting Jordy Clasie to sign a new contract, Feyenoord turned their focus on strengthening the squad. Today the club confirmed the signing of Karim El Ahmadi, the 29-year-old midfielder returns to the club after spending two seasons playing in the Premier League with Aston Villa. During his time at Villa he managed to play 57 times, scoring 3 times. The fee is reportedly £750,000 and the Moroccan has signed a three-year-deal.

Feyenoord's technical director Martin van Geel on the club's website had this to say: "We’re happy that we are able to add this experienced player to the squad, which gives us more options in midfield. What’s more, El Ahmadi has successfully worked with Fred Rutten in the past, while he is obviously also used to playing for Feyenoord and at De Kuip."

El Ahmadi on his move: ‘I’ve always said that I wanted to return to Feyenoord sometime, that time has come. In my first period at this club Feyenoord was growing and that growth has continued in recent years. I’m really looking forward to playing in a full De Kuip again and sharing my experience with the other Feyenoord players. I’m also relishing teaming up again with Fred Rutten, who was very important for me at the start of my career at FC Twente.’

In his first spell with Feyenoord El Ahmadi made 112 appearances in all competitions, scoring 7 and creating 9 goals.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has signed a four-year-deal with Feyenoord. The long serving Ajax keeper played 137 times for Ajax and managed to keep 50 clean sheets.

Martin van Geel speaking to the club's website: "When we were given the chance to add such an excellent keeper to our squad we did not want to miss it, Kenneth is a very good keeper, with bags of experience in the Eredivisie and a good number of appearances as keeper at Champions League level. We’re sure Kenneth, with his strengths, will add quality to Feyenoord.’

Vermeer: "A number of clubs were interested, but Feyenoord appealed to me the most. This is a wonderful, big club with a loyal following. I’ve experienced that as an opponent in recent years. I cannot wait to play at De Kuip in the Feyenoord jersey. And Feyenoord are full of ambition to achieve the best possible. That is what I’m looking for in a club. So this is a very conscious decision."

Feyenoord allow Warner Hahn to leave on loan.

Going out of Feyenoord was young keeper Warner Hahn, the 22-year-old has been sent out on loan to PEC Zwolle to replace Diederik Boer who signed for Ajax on Sunday. Joining Hahn through the temporary exit door was Joey Sleegers, the attacking midfielder has joined FC Eindhoven. Permanently leaving the club is Ruud Vormer, after 53 appearances, 4 goals and 11 assists the 26-year-old central midfielder has moved to Belgium to play for Club Brugge.

Yanic Wildschut joins Middlesbrough.

Heerenveen's Yanic Wildschut has moved away from Dutch football for the first time and has joined Championship side Middlesbrough. After coming through the youth ranks of Ajax, Wildschut moved to PEC Zwolle where he made 38 appearances and scored 5 goals. Wildschut then moved on to VVV-Venlo where he made 68 appearances, scoring 8 goals and setting up 11. At Heerenveen the 22-year-old made 25 appearances, scoring 2 and making 3 goals.

Wildschut speaking to Middlesbrough website: “When I heard they wanted me again, I knew straight away I wanted to come here. I’d heard a lot of good stories and I know some former players like Marvin Emnes. It’s a good club and a beautiful place.”

Other transfers:

PSV have signed 22-year-old defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin on loan for the season, the Frenchman joins from AS Monaco. He's only made 11 appearances for Monaco and is yet to score for them, during his time at FC Valenciennes Isimat-Mirin played 80 times.

Ryo Miyaichi has joined FC Twente on a season long loan from Arsenal, the Japanese winger also had interested from Feyenoord and Heerenveen, but it was Twente that secured his services.

Daley Blind completed his move to Manchester United and Ajax reacted quickly to bring in Niki Zimling on a season long loan from Mainz 05. Ajax have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Willem II have been busy loaning out players on deadline day, they've allowed five players to leave on loan. Renan Zanelli and Ryan Sanusi have joined FC Oss on loan, Kevin Brands has been sent to FC Volendam, while Maxime Deckers and Simon van Zeelst both go to RKC Waalwijk.

FC Dordrecht's Genaro Snijders has joined Eerste Divisie side FC Oss on a costless transfer. The winger will add plenty of experiance to FC Oss, he's made 46 appearances in the Eredivisie with Vitesse and Willem II, he also has Eerste Divisie experaince with a spell at FC Omniworld Almere in 2009/2010 and he was apart of FC Dordrecht side that were promoted last season.

VVV-Venlo have signed right back Robin Buwalda on a loan from ADO Den Haag. The youngster has played 36 times for the U21's and in the 2013/2014 season the 20-year-old played two games for Den Haag's first team.

SBV Excelsior have sent Lars Hutten out on loan to Helmond Sport. The 24-year-old has represented Excelsior 42 times in which he's scored 13 goals and created 3 goals.

FC Utrecht have lent their 22-year-old forward Leon de Kogel to Almere City FC, he's managed to score 8 goals for Utrecht, however he managed to score 14 times during his time with VVV-Venlo in the Eerste Divisie. Utrecht also loaned out 21-year-old defender Timo Letschert has been sent out on loan to Roda JC.

FC Twente's Tim Holscher has been sent out on loan to 3.Liga side Chemnitzer FC. The attacking midfielder hasn't played for Twente's first team yet, however he has been impressive for the U21 side, in 49 appearances he's managed to score 16 times and he also has 3 assists to his name.

SC Cambuur completed the signing of Polish midfielder Sebastian Steblecki. The 22-year-old has signed a two-year-deal with club. At MKS Cracovia Steblecki played 71 times, where he was able to score 2 goals and create 6 goals for his team mates. SC Cambuur have allowed two players to leave on costless transfers, Alexander Christovao has joined Angola side C.R.D. Libolo and Bart van Brakel has joined FC Oss.

NAC Breda completed the costless signing of 19-year-old Vinnie Vermeer from FC Eindhoven, during his time with FC Eindhoven he made 29 appearances.

Robert Braber has secured a move to Willem II, the 31-year-old has moved from RKC Waalwijk. He's been given a two-year-deal and Jurgen Streppel was delighted the club were able to get him.

Streppel on the club's website: "We are pleased that we have been able to capture him at the last moment. He is a multifunctional player in midfield and a real team player. With his physical strength and scoring ability, he is an asset to our selection."

Willie Overtoom is now a costless agent after leaving AZ, the 28-year-old midfielder made 26 appearances for AZ, contributing with one goal and 6 assists. Another player that is now a costless agent is Niek Vossebelt, the 23-year-old left Willem II after making 92 appearances, scoring 6 goals and creating 6.