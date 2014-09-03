Sahin succumbs to knee injury and undergoes surgery

Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin had surgery to remove inflamed tissue from his left knee, it was confirmed today.

Sahin had missed the final few weeks of pre-season with a knee problem and was respected to return to action soon. However, things have taken a turn for the worst and is expected to be out for a further two months. The operation took place on Wednesday morning, at Isar Park Hospital in Plattling (Bavaria).

The number eighteen's surgery was performed by specialist Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Eichhorn and involved the removal of inflamed tissue in his left knee. According to BVB team doctor Markus Braun, the recovery period for the Turkey international is expected to be approximately two months.

He'll miss some crucial games against Schalke and Bayern in the Bundesliga and could also miss the first four Champions League matches. Along with those games, he'll be unavailable for the DFB Pokal tie against St. Pauli.