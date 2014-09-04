France - Spain Text Commentary and Scores of International Friendly

22:00. I hope you've enjoyed reading my frenzied, sometimes over-excited commentary. It's been a pleasure to write for you tonight. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Thankyou and goodnight.

21:54. So France hang on for a real confidence-boosting win. Credit to Spain, who gave it a go, but in the end France were just more efficient and that slight bit better down at both ends of the pitch. Vicente Del Bosque's Spain are still pretty low on confidence at the moment, but they should take some confidence from that. The transition from Tiki-Taka to fast, total football, is not at all easy.

21:53. Karim Benzema wins the man of the match. Surprising really, Mathieu Valbuena seemed to be more influential.

FULL-TIME. FRANCE 1-0 SPAIN.

90+1'. CHANCE! Karim Benzema finds an opportunity to shoot and pulls the trigger, forcing De Gea into a wonderful reaction save.

3 MINUTES INJURY TIME

90'. Penalty appeal! Raphael Varane appears to clip Isco from behind, but the ref's not having it. Lucky.

89'. France are firmly camped inside their own half as they look to see out this narrow win.

87'. Saying that though, Mahmadou Sakho lets a loose ball run, but Paco Alcacer can't get his first touch right.

86'. To be honest, Didier Deschamps should be really proud of his team today, they've looked really professional.

84'. Both teams pushing for a goal now and it's tense. Spain are desperate for an equaliser while France just want to hold on.

82'. CHANCE! David Silva finds himself in behind Raphael Varane after a Pedro through ball, but sends a shot across goal, agonisingly wide of goal. Let off for France. What a game.

81'. That goal knocked the stuffing out of Spain, while France just look like scoring another. A cracking atmosphere here at the Stade de France.

79'. SUBSTITUTION Remy Cabella and Morgan Schneiderlin replace Mathieu Valbuena and Moussa Sissoko. For Spain, Isco replaces Santi Cazorla.

75'. It's all happening now. Karim Benzema tries to recreate Valbuena's pass, but Spain break before finding Pedro who squares to Alcacer, though the debutant just can't get a touch on it.

74'. What was I saying? Mathieu Valbuena runs onto a Matuidi backheel before laying the ball back to Remy, who makes no mistake in smashing the ball home!

73'. GOAL FRANCE! LOIC REMY!

71'. Spain looking more purposeful now with David Silva and Pedro on the pitch. Although still not really troubling the French defence, Spain are dominating the posession.

66'. SUBSTITUTION Chelsea team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa make way for Pedro and debutant Paco Alcacer. For France, Yohan Cabaye and Lucas Digne replace Blaise Matuidi and Patrice Evra. Dani Carvajal will be gutted.

64'. Valbuena comes close again, sending a curling shot into the side-netting.

63'. Mathieu Valbuena takes a long costless-kick, but can't quite find Loic Remy.

62'. This is an entertaining game, but will we ever see a goal? I'm not sure.

61'. Spain win a costless-kick inside their own half as Karim Benzema trips Cesar Azpilicueta.

58'. SUBSTITUTION Vicente Del Bosque swaps a debutant in Raul Garcia with an established, quality Spanish midfielder in David Silva, as Spain look to make more of a mark on the game. Antoine Griezmann makes way for Loic Remy as France go all-out.

54'. Carvajal is looking very confident down at right-back, you wouldn't know it was his debut. The future is bright for the young Real Madrid defender.

53'. Dani Carvajal finds space down the right and wins a corner off of Patrice Evra, but it's wasted.

51'. France have started this second half very, very brightly. That certainly won't be the last chance that Karim Benzema has.

49'. The ball is in the net! But it won't count. Moussa Sissoko gets down the right and sends in a low cross to Karim Benzema who bundles it in from six yards, but he's just offside, the linesman taking a second to evaluate the situation. It took the crowd a while to realise what happened as well.

SECOND HALF: And we're off and running again! France shooting to the left now, Spain to the right. Let's hope we can see some goals.

20:58. Second half coming up. Stay tuned.

20:54. If you put a gun to my head for the eventual winner of this game though, I'd go for France. Allez les Bleus!

20:50. I've enjoyed it, but it hasn't been a classic. The most fascinating topic is Patrice Evra and Davi Carvajal. Both full-backs are constantly trying to out-to each other, with relatively high success rates. Both appear to be a real threat going forward, but are getting outdone by each other when defending.

HALF-TIME: France 0-0 Spain. An entertaining half of football, but not good enough from either side to say they deserve the lead. It's been very tight.

42'. Benzema has a lot of space on the left, before trying a cross to Sissoko on the far post, though it's headed away by debutant Mikel San Jose.

40'. Dani Carvajal finds himself in behind Patrice Evra and tries a fake shot to get past Sakho, but slips and gives away posession.

38'. CHANCE! A long ball from Pogba catches the Spanish defence off-guard and Karim Benzema tries a fierce volley outside the box and David De Gea has to be really alert to keep it out.

36'. Mathieu Valbuena has a costless-kick near the corner flag, but it comes to nothing. Antoine Griezmann then hits a volley so hard in Sergio Busquets' face, he's down receiving medical treatment. Ouch!

32'. Cesc Fabregas is causing France a lot of problems in the middle, the Chelsea playmaker always looking to get into the box.

28'. The Spanish are getting back into the game, with a series of set-pieces. This is nothing like the slow, tiki-taka mentality of previous years. They are more or less matching the French for pace here - not an easy thing to do.

26'. Diego Costa is fouled needlessly by Patrice Evra, giving Spain a costless-kick in a dangerous position. It's swung in and Costa's header across goal is blocked. Fabregas then tries his luck from distance and a crazy deflection almost catches Lloris off-guard.

23'. France are looking the more likely to score at the moment, Patrice Evra causing Spain and Carvajal problems on the left. Spain can barely get out of their own half so far.

21'. Paul Pogba goes on a darting run and wins a foul after an Azpilicueta trip. Valbuena puts the resulting costless-kick wide.

18'. A mexican wave is sent rippling through the crowds. The atmosphere is electrifying. A true joy to observe.

14'. Mathieu Debuchy is down after a crunching tackle from Cesc Fabregas, earning boo's from the home crowd. I think he'll be okay though.

11'. It's turning into an open game, with both teams enjoying spell's in each other's halves. Spain's technique and France's pace and strength are countering each other at the moment.

9'. Up the other end, Dani Carvajal beats Patrice Evra for pace, but his weak cross is plucked out of the air by Hugo Lloris.

7'. CHANCE! Karim Benzema is played through by Valbuena, before trying to shoot across goal, though it's saved by De Gea.

4'. A half-chance for Karim Benzema as Paul Pogba does well down the right, before squaring to the Madrid man, but his shot is blocked by Sergio Ramos.

3'. The Spanish are shooting to the left, France the right. It's even so far.

UNDERWAY

19:59. The captains, Hugo Lloris and Sergio Ramos are up at the halfway line. Hugo Lloris wins the toss.

19:56. The teams are on the pitch and the national anthems are being bellowed out over the stadium, starting with the Spanish, before the French make a really good sound with theirs.

19:50. With only ten minutes to go until kick-off, there is a healthy atmosphere building at the Stade de France. There is definitely an air of excitement building. Stay tuned for the entire commentary.

19:42. What do you make of the line-ups then? Have they changed your prediction? Can Spain restore some pride into the hearts of the fans? Or can Les Bleus boost their confidence further with another encouraging win? Feel costless to comment on the right-hand side.

19:36. So, there you have it. Unlike his counterpart, Didier Deschamps has named a rather predictable line-up. Opting for a 4-3-3 formation, the mouth-watering trio of Griezmann, Valbuena and Benzema playing in front of strength such as Sissoko, Pogba and Matuidi. This is one hell of a team.

19:32. BREAKING: The official French Twitter account have posted the starting line-up. The team reads: Hugo Lloris; Mathieu Debuchy, Raphael Varane, Mahmadou Sakho, Patrice Evra; Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, Moussa Sissoko; Mathieu Valbuena, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann.

19:29. Chelsea supporters will be glad to see that three of their team are starting for Spain tonight, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa all playing. Unsurprisingly though, Fernando Torres is not even in the squad.

19:23. Tonight will be a big night for Mikel San Jose, to go from barely starting for Bilbao, to making his debut alongside Sergio Ramos is a huge step and he will need to be at the top of his game to stop Karim Benzema tonight.

19:20. France are still yet to announce their team, yet they have used Twitter to welcome their opponents to Paris in Spanish.

19:15. So now we know one of the line-ups. Vicente Del Bosque appears to have gone for a very experimental starting XI. The most notable inclusions are debutants Mikel San Jose, partnered with Sergio Ramos and Raul Garcia, put in a five-man midfield. Interesting.

19:08. BREAKING: The official Spanish Twitter account have posted the starting line-up. The team reads: David De Gea; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Mikel San Jose, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Santi Cazorla, Koke, Raul Garcia, Cesc Fabregas; Diego Costa

19:06. We are still waiting for either side to announce the starting line-ups. You will know as soon as we do.

19:03. Moussa Sissoko has posted a picture on Twitter with his shirt hanging up next to that of Mahmadou Sakho, which suggests that the Newcastle midfilder could be starting. The tweets reads "France - Espagne!!!"

19:01. It's one hour until kick-off on this warm night in Paris. The teams will be announced very shortly and we will bring you the lineups, as soon as they are out.

18:56. Karim Benzema, France's main man up front will look to carry his fantastic World Cup form into the game tonight, the Real Madrid talisman scored three goals in five games in Brazil and appears to have shaken off any critics for the time being. As a top striker though, people are always looking to knock you down, so Benzema will need to keep up his good performances.

18:50. France, as Euro 2016 hosts, obviously don't have to play any qualifiers, so they will need to play a fair amount of friendlies to keep their confidence up and gain some vital match experience. Their remaining games in 2014 are friendlies against Serbia, Portugal and Albania, either side of an away trip to Armenia.

18:44. Spain begin their Euro 2016 qualification process on Monday night as they host Macedonia at the Bernabeu. Their qualifying group also contains; Slovakia, Belarus, Luxembourg and Ukraine - in Kyiv, the city where La Furia Roja won the Euro 2012 trophy after that 4-0 trouncing of Italy. If Spain can bring any of that kind of form tonight, we should be in for a treat.

18:42. France's Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna is determined that Spain are taken seriously tonight (via Sky Sports) Sagna told fff.fr, "Spain remain one of the best teams in the world. They took a blow and will want to show they are back." I have to agree with him.

18:38. Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa is determined to put the World Cup behind him and change people's opinion of him on an international level (via Sky Sports). Costa told AS, "I know I did not play to my expected level at the World Cup, and not just me, but the team. But what's happened has happened and now we have to move on". The Brazilian-born striker will likely start tonight, so what better time to prove people wrong? He's in fine form for Chelsea and will look to bring that form tonight.

18:34. Going back to the last fixture between these two, here's the Pedro goal that eventually won Spain the qualifying group. Have to feel sorry for Hugo Lloris here!

18:29. Didier Deschamps has called up new Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, along with new Chelsea striker Loic Remy and Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella. The influx of younger players into the squad is looking very admirable, with young defender Raphael Varane already a key feature in the team, while Chelsea's Kurt Zouma looks to have a very bright future.

18:24. France are facing even more international retirements, most notably Eric Abidal and Samir Nasri, while Ballon D'or third-place finisher Franck Ribery has also hung up his boots upon France's departure from the World Cup.

18:19. As we await team news, it's worth reminding you that Gerard Pique and veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta will both miss tonight's game through injury. Fernando Torres and Juan Mata are also dropped from the squad. Vicente Del Bosque has bravely called up five potential debutants, in the form of Atletico midfielder Raul Garcia, Valencia striker Paco Alcacer, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal, Bilbao defender Mikel San Jose and Espanyol goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Yes that's Casilla, not Casillas.

18:15. Speaking of Xabi Alonso, Spain will play their first game tonight since the international retirements of Alonso and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez. He will no doubt be a huge loss to Spain in the long term. Also retiring, is highest scorer of all time for Spain, David Villa. The striker, recently signing for New York City FC, notched up an incredible 61 goals for his national team. A true legend and he will be missed by all.

18:12. On that subject, Spain also met France on their way to winning Euro 2012, the eventual Champions winning 2-0 courtesy of a Xabi Alonso brace.

18:09. These two sides already know each other fairly well, having met twice in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers. The last fixture was a 1-0 away win for Spain in March 2013. Pedro scored the only goal that night as Paul Pogba was sent off for the hosts and Spain went top of the qualifying group. The reverse fixture was a dramatic 1-1 draw in Madrid.

18:05. This is Spain's first taste of international football since their abysmal showing at the World Cup this summer, so Vicente Del Bosque's side will be eager to prove a point tonight. France will try to continue their good form on from the World Cup, as Didier Deschamps' side look to entertain the ancitipated crowd at the Stade de France.

18:00. Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of France - Spain, an international friendly at Stade de France. Kick-off is at 8pm, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.