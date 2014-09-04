Daniel Frahn exclusive: "I remember playing in front of 50 fans"

Since 2010, Daniel Frahn has been leading the line at Leipzig. RasenBallsport Leipzig, only founded in 2009, have enjoyed a dramatic rise up the German leagues and Frahn has been a massive part of that. Hitting 85 goals in 135 appearances for is nothing short of fantastic, add to that his undeniable passion for the Bulls and you have a cult hero on your hands. After getting up the chance to interview Leipzig's talismanic club captain, here's what the he had to say.

Jonathan Walsh: What was the feeling like when you scored the hat-trick against Wolfsburg? Do you think that was the game that put your's and RB Leipzig's names on the footballing map?

Daniel Frahn: "In any event, it has been one of the best moments in my career so far. If you score three goals against a Bundesliga team in the DFB Pokal, that's something you don't experience every day. Maybe some more people in Germany know my name now. It was a great moment and I'd like to experience some more of the same kind."

JW: However, some fans are very critical of what Leipzig are doing, what do you make of these opinions?

DF: "For us, as players, it doesn't matter that much. We try our best and fight really hard. Our fans see that and I'm sure that the best way to answer the critics is to prove the love for the game and succeed."

JW: You’ve been here since 2010, basically from the start, what has changed over the years? Is there one thing you still want to achieve as captain of the club?

DF: "A lot has changed. I can remember when we played in Magdeburg in front of just 50 fans. One year later, there were already 2,500 of them. And now, in the 2.Bundesliga, we play in front of 30,000 people. You can really see everything growing here. People like our team and are proud that we have brought back high-class football to Leipzig. Also our youth academy has increased visibly and it is very important for our club. So many kids have the chance to learn to play here, under best coaches and conditions, which is great and beneficial for the whole region."

JW: What is it like to play with such a talented group of youngsters (Poulsen, Kimmich, Khedira)? What do you think of the Klostermann and Bruno signings?

DF: "At the age of 27, I'm already one of the oldest players here. I can still learn a lot - also from the younger players. They have a good technical base. Jo Kimmich, for example, has so many technical skills and is incredibly calm, even though he is only 19 years old. It's great to work with such talented young players."

JW: Do you think Leipzig will win the Bundesliga someday? How big do you think the club can grow?

DF: "I'm sure the day will come when Leipzig will play Bundesliga at some point. But for now, we focus on the second league and give our best every day and every match."

JW: Your goalscoring record is incredible, who has been your favourite striking partner at the club?

DF: "Of course, my favourite striking partner was my best friend Stefan Kutschke, whom I played together with for years. But I really like to play with all of the boys. Yussi (Poulsen) and I connect really well. I think we already proved that last season, but also with the rest of the boys. We are one team and equal in which combination we really enjoy playing together."

We wished Daniel well and thanked him for his time. We would, of course, also like to thank RB Leipzig for this opportunity.