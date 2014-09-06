Hungary-Northern Ireland Preview: Michael's men aim for super start to EURO 2016 Qualifying

Michael O'Neill has been hit by an injury-crisis in the lead of to Sunday's tussle in Budapest, with both sides hoping for a strong start to their qualification groups.

Alex Bruce, Ben Reeves, Stuart Dallas and Ryan McLaughlin have all been forced out of O'Neill's plans. Hull City's Bruce has been forced to leave the squad, after his wife went into labour on Wednesday. Reeves, Dallas and McLaughlin are missing through various injuries, with Andy Little called up to replace the Brentford creator.

However, in spite of the recent bout of injuries, the ex-Shamrock Rovers' boss was up-beat about his side's chances of qualification:

“I don’t know if we’re a stronger squad than we were two years ago but I think we’re a squad with more potential,” he told Press Association Sport.

“We’ve benefited from the time we’ve worked together, we’ve had a chance to build something, and there have been positives this summer in terms of the players’ club situations.

"The fact that three teams could qualify from a group makes it all the more exciting and we are determined to gain some momentum and give it a real go," said O'Neill. "We're not in a very glamorous group and it'll be tough to get in the top three but it's not beyond us."

“This time last year we still had four or five lads with no clubs sorted and it’s asking a lot of someone who is unattached to come in and play qualifiers. But this time the ones who were looking - Craig Cathcart, Aaron Hughes, Chris Baird, Sammy Clingan, Roy Carroll - all got resolved nice and early. All the players have had a decent pre-season and we’ll feel the benefit of that."

Northern Ireland haven't qualified for a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup, coincidentally the same as their opponents, and will be desperate to set the record straight. The sides have only met twice competitively and twice in friendlies, with the Hungarians coming out on top every time. The most recent encounter was in a friendly at Windsor Park in 2008, when Erwin Koeman's Hungary beat Nigel Worthington's side 2-0, with Sándor Torghelle and Zoltán Gera finding the net.

The 'Green and White Army' will be hoping to get their campaign started strongly, ahead of their first home game next month. Windsor Park is currently undergoing major re-developments and will eventually be boosted up to an 18,000 capacity, on completion. The Northern Irish are coming into this game on the back of two defeats against Chile and Uruguay, albeit both were very encouraging performances.

More pressing matters will take in the Groupama Aréna on Sunday, with coach Attila Pintér desperate turn the Magyars back into the feared side of the fifties. It's been a long time since Hungarian football enjoyed any success, the fall from grace has been hard and unforgiving. However, the Under 21 side's qualification to the Under 20 World Cup, next year in New Zealand, is a big step in the right direction. Pintér, like O'Neill, is keen to see his side have a strong beginning to the campaign:

“It would be a huge boost to start well. Our team should not be ignored, we started a new strategy in January and our goal is to qualify. We have scored in all four of our warm-up matches this year, which is important and now we must do it in the qualifiers.”

Talking about Northern Ireland's tour of South America, the former-Hungary international said: “The Northern Irish in previous games have been disciplined. In their clash against Chile even though they lost 2-0, Chile struggled to create and only managed to score in the last quarter of an hour. Uruguay also struggled to score against them so we have to seriously consider their threat.

“At international level, there are no easy games. We expect difficult moments against the Northern Irish, in which case we will need the help of our fans.’’

Unlike their Northern Irish counterparts, Hungary came mighty close to securing a play-off place for last summer's World Cup. Finishing only two points behind Romania was a bitter way to bring their campaign to a close, but 8-1 and 1-4 losses to the Netherlands only made matters worse. Oddly, Adam Szalai and Zoltan Stieber have been left out of the squad.

Szalai has shown promise at Hoffenheim, while Stieber earned a massive move to Hamburger SV in the summer, making the decision to ommit them rather odd. Balázs Dzsudzsák and Zoltán Gera will provide a very real threat to the Northern Ireland back-line. The Dinamo Moscow man, who is the most expensive Hungarian footballer ever, has a rocket for his left foot and will test Roy Carroll at every opportunity.

Northern Ireland's qualification had it's usual high-highs and rock-bottom lows. A 1-0 win against Russia and a 1-1 draw in Lisbon were evidence that they can mix it with Europe's strongest sides. However, defeats to Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, meant that the team were left embarrassed at the hands of minnows. Yet, despite all the pain and suffering Northern Irish fans have gone through since their last major tournament, spirits are high that this could yet be their year.

Jonny Evans hasn't made the trip to Budapest, due to suspension, meaning Craig Cathcart and Gareth McAuley will occupy the heart of the defence. Defence has never been the issue for Northern Ireland, with McAuley and Cathcart marshaling the side to a 1-0 win over Russia. Regular football at Norwich for Kyle Lafferty will greatly aid the Northern Irish cause. Niall McGinn, Jamie Ward and Shane Ferguson are more than able to feed and create for Lafferty, meaning Sunday's clash will be an interesting one.

