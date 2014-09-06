Georgia - Republic Of Ireland preview: O'Neill looks for opening win in Group D

Group D minnows Georgia host the Republic Of Ireland on Sunday, the opening day of the EURO 2016 qualifiers.

Martin O'Neill's side will expect to get off to a flyer in this group. They take on one of the two sides within Group D who have no realistic chance of making it to the finals, with the other being Gibraltar.

The obvious favourites within this pool are World Cup holders Germany. However, the rest of the group is fairly competitive, with the Irish battling it out with Scotland and Poland for second place. A second place finish is now enough for direct passage to France, in two years, as the European Championships are now a 24 team tournament.

The only real issue for Ireland in this group opener, could be the conditions in which they will play. As the temperatures in the Georgian capital of Tibilsi, are currently soaring beyond 30 degrees Celcius.

It's something which manager O'Neill has noticed, saying: "I've never been to Georgia, but the experiences of before with the people I'm listening to, they say it can still remain pretty hot in the evening."

The Republic ended a six game winless streak with their 2-0 friendly win over Oman on Wednesday, while their opponents were losing 1-0 to the UAE. Georgia's competive record is, unsuprisingly, poor. Temuri Ketsbaia's side have never qualified for a major tournament since their independence in 1990.

These two have met quite often in qualifying matches in recent years, but their last meeting was a friendly in June 2013. The Irish won 4-0 on that occasion, thanks to a Robbie Keane brace.