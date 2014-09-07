Hungary 1-2 Northern Ireland: McGinn's magic earns wonderful win

Northern Ireland came away from Budapest with an incredible 2-1 victory, with Niall McGinn and Kyle Lafferty doing the damage in the final 10 minutes.

Hungary came into the game, like Northern Ireland, desperate to claim their place at EURO 2016. Also like their opponents, neither side had qualified for a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup. The Hungarians have a 100% record in this fixture and will be looking to build on their 17-point haul in the last qualification campaign, narrowly missing out on a play-off place. A 30-year gap is a sizeable one, Attila Pintér is the man tasked with restoring pride to the country that provided the magical Mygars of the 50's. Balázs Dzsudzsák will be providing the creativity and inspiration, for a nation that is keen to return to the glory days.

Northern Ireland have their best opportunity to qualify for a major tournament in years, after avoiding one of the so-called 'big guns'. Chris Brunt has admitted just that, with the West Bromwich Albion midfielder in line to start in the Groupama Aréna. His team-mate Gareth McAuley will likely be partnered by Craig Cathcart, with Manchester United's Jonny Evans suspended. Along with Evans: Ben Reeves, Ryan McLaughlin, Alex Bruce and Stuart Dallas, who were all initially called up, were unavailable for selection. Kyle Lafferty will be looking for redemption with the Northern Ireland fans, after being sent-off in the 2-4 defeat to Portugal.

Despite many thinking it would be a cagey opening, it was far from it. Star-men, Jamie Ward and Balázs Dzsudzsák, went close early on. The Derby winger mis-kicked a volley, while Hungary's captain flicked just wide of Roy Carroll's goal. Ádám Gyurcsó was proving to be a major threat, down the right-hand-side, his pace was a worry for Chris Baird, but Northern Ireland's midfield came to his aid and cleared. The Videoton winger nearly found a way through again, but for Aaron Hughes to show a turn of pace and calmly sheppard the ball back to Gareth McAuley.

Michael O'Neill's men were showing character in abundance, the Northern Irish were not afraid to sit back and showed intent to press their hosts at any available opportunity. That endavour very nearly cost the midfielders, with Norwood caught in possession and so many of his team-mates going forward, thankfully Gergely Rudolf's shot was tame and straight at Carroll. Hungary were beginning to turn the screw, as McAuley and Hughes were forced to deal more and more crosses. However, the physically strong away defence was lapping it up, but no out-ball could be found.

Deniz Aytekin was slowly becoming an influence on the game, his constant whistle-blowing meant that the game find no rhythm. Most fouls, which became a problem for both sides, were baffling; the simplest touch on a player was blown for, frustrating players, managers and fans alike. József Varga was having no such problems, the Hungarian holding player was having a stormer, but he was powerless to stop Ward running clean through. He pounced and charged clear of the hosts' backline, his shot was well stopped by Péter Gulácsi. However, the rebound fell to Corry Evans, only for the Blackburn midfielder to scoop his effort over an open goal.

Tamás Priskin, familiar to Watford and Ipswich fans, came on for a very quiet Nemanja Nikolić at half-time. As Attila Pintér aimed to get the opening of their new stadium off to a positive start. The second half had started much more quietly than the first, with neither side keen to expose themselves early on. The main worry for Northern Ireland was when Kyle Lafferty lay sprawled across the turf. Thankfully for Michael O'Neill, the Norwich striker was fit to continue; while he recovered, Hungary brought on Gergő Lovrencsics for the impressive Gyurcsó.

Niall McGinn, a surprising exclusion from the starting side, came on for an injured Jamie Ward. The Derby winger had an excellent game, tirelessly working down back and causing the Hungarian defence problems. István Kovács also made an appearance, after Rudolf had run his race. The game was becoming even more tense with every passing minute, the angst was palpable, neither side wanting to risk a game-changing mistake. The Hungarians had been a threat through-out from set-pieces, but none had paid dividends.

With 15 minutes to go, Dzsudzsák floated over a great ball and substitute Priskin met it with great gusto, heading past a helpless Carroll. The celebrations were relief and joy in equal measure, as they could so easily have been a goal down at half-time. Normally when Northern Ireland go a goal down, away from home, all hope is usually lost. However, Kyle Lafferty had other ideas. The lanky striker spun his man, akin to Marco van Basten in the 90's, then struck the ball across goal. It looked like he'd spurned a great chance, but Niall McGinn popped up to poke home a deserved equaliser.

Then, when the side would have settled for a draw, Niall McGinn reared his head again. A jinking run saw his shot blocked, before picking up the ball and delivering a wonderful cross to Lafferty. A role-reversal for the first goal was complete, when the Norwich man bundled the ball over the line, to the joy of all 1000 travelling fans. The win was hard-fought and ground out, but Northern Ireland were able to pick up their first away win in 4 years. It was also the 'Green and White Army's' first ever win against Hungary. Kyle Lafferty spoke after the game, saying he was keen to redeem himself and he did just that was a fantastic performance. Hungary's fans were extremely disgruntled, with Attila Pintér looking distraught with the final 10 minutes.