Real Madrid tracking Christoph Kramer

Reports from Italy are suggesting current Champions League holders Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Germany World Cup winner, Christoph Kramer.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has shot to prominence since featuring in Germany's World Cup final win over Argentina, albeit only playing for 32 minutes. He spent last season on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach, a spell that caught not only the eye of Germany boss Joachim Low, but also Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Sky Italia believe the Spanish giants may offer €15 million in the January transfer window, for the man Ancelotti sees to be the perfect complement to Toni Kroos, the summer signing from Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid have an abundance of midfield talent, but with Angel Di Maria departing for Manchester United and Xabi Alonso now plying his trade at Bayern Munich, Ancelotti sees Kramer as the man to pick up the defensive duties in the Madrid midfield.

The signing of Kramer would cast doubt over the futures of Asier Illarramendi and Sami Khedira, who can expect their already limited playing time being cut further.