Bayern Munich wrap up another summer of super signings
Bayern - Transfer window review:

Bundesliga champions Bayern had a positive summer transfer window, making 8 new signings in the process as they looked to improve on their performances in both the league and in Europe from last season. 

Signings:

Xabi Alonso - £5million pounds from Real Madrid

A shrewd signing for the Germans, Alonso was unsettled at Real and was not guaranteed a starting spot especially with Ancelotti bringing in more players to add squad depth. £5million is a steal for someone with his quality, experience and the ability to continue at the highest level for a few years yet.

Mehdi Benatia - £20million pounds from Roma

This signing was a surprise, as 27-year-old centre-back Benatia was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League (either to Manchester United or Chelsea). In the end, Bayern were quick enough to grab their man, who is sure to bolster their leaky defence - which is needs strengthening.

Robert Lewandowski - pre-contract agreement from Borussia Dortmund

A big signing, albeit a cheeky one to grab a key player from your arch rivals. Lewandowski was in the form of his life when rumours circulated around the Internet that Bayern were interested in him, not exactly surprising after he single-handedly mauled an in-form Real Madrid side in the Champions League, as he became the first player to score 4 goals in a UCL semi-final.

The deal was agreed, and although it was treated with shock and disappointment from many (expecting Dortmund to go from strength to strength). A parting gift to Dortmund, Lewa stayed for his last season in the 2013-14 season; scoring 28 goals in the process. 

Gianluca Gaudino - youth product, promoted to first-team

Not really a signing, more of a promotion from the youth ranks. Guardiola was impressed by Gaudino's performances for the younger side and he was given his chance on the big stage - something every young talent aspires for. The stuff of dreams if you will.

A central midfield player, the 17-year-old was given his official first-team debut in their Super Cup defeat against Dortmund - before he played in their opening 2-1 win over Wolfsburg. Already looking experienced in the first-team, he'll gratefully take the experiences alongside the midfield genius of Schweinsteiger and Lahm in the team..

He became the team's fourth youngest debutant in the club's history in the process, and has the potential to lead the line in midfield for many years to come. 

Juan Bernat - undisclosed fee from Valencia 

Another young player, this time a Spanish U-21 international defender from Liga BBVA side Valencia who can either play at left-back or centre-back.

Guardiola announced the signing of Bernat early in July and he has already featured for the team (in the opening game against Wolfsburg) since he signed a five-year contract deal. 

Just goes to show that Pep has thought about the future of the team as well as the present. 

Sebastian Rode - undisclosed fee from Eintracht Frankfurt

A midfield gem, Bayern completed a deal to sign Rode on a pre-contract expiry deal towards the end of last season. At 23 years of age, it seems weird that they have signed another midfielder - but he is impressive. Look his Bayern league debut against Wolfsburg. Hard-working, motivated individual who covers every blade of grass and can pick out a pass with slick precision. Good buy.

Pepe Reina - £1million pounds from Liverpool

A necessary second string keeper for current number one, Manuel Neuer. Reina enjoyed a long-term spell in the Premier League with Liverpool; but after he was consequently replaced by Mignolet last season he joined Napoli on a loan deal. 

But now, despite rumoured interest from other European clubs - Reina has joined Bayern. One of the top clubs in the world, he has cited his reason as "wanting to win trophies." He'll get game time, but Neuer won't be too worried about his spot, as long as he stays consistent of course.

Sinan Kurt - undisclosed fee from Borussia Monchengladbach

Many of you are thinking, who? Another youth talent, this time a talented 18-year-old who has joined the Bavarians. Very talented, a good eye for goal and one for the future. Look this: