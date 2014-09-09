Bayern Munich wrap up another summer of super signings

Bundesliga champions Bayern had a positive summer transfer window, making 8 new signings in the process as they looked to improve on their performances in both the league and in Europe from last season.

Signings:

Xabi Alonso - £5million pounds from Real Madrid

A shrewd signing for the Germans, Alonso was unsettled at Real and was not guaranteed a starting spot especially with Ancelotti bringing in more players to add squad depth. £5million is a steal for someone with his quality, experience and the ability to continue at the highest level for a few years yet.

Mehdi Benatia - £20million pounds from Roma

This signing was a surprise, as 27-year-old centre-back Benatia was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League (either to Manchester United or Chelsea). In the end, Bayern were quick enough to grab their man, who is sure to bolster their leaky defence - which is needs strengthening.

Robert Lewandowski - pre-contract agreement from Borussia Dortmund

A big signing, albeit a cheeky one to grab a key player from your arch rivals. Lewandowski was in the form of his life when rumours circulated around the Internet that Bayern were interested in him, not exactly surprising after he single-handedly mauled an in-form Real Madrid side in the Champions League, as he became the first player to score 4 goals in a UCL semi-final.

The deal was agreed, and although it was treated with shock and disappointment from many (expecting Dortmund to go from strength to strength). A parting gift to Dortmund, Lewa stayed for his last season in the 2013-14 season; scoring 28 goals in the process.

Gianluca Gaudino - youth product, promoted to first-team

Not really a signing, more of a promotion from the youth ranks. Guardiola was impressed by Gaudino's performances for the younger side and he was given his chance on the big stage - something every young talent aspires for. The stuff of dreams if you will.

A central midfield player, the 17-year-old was given his official first-team debut in their Super Cup defeat against Dortmund - before he played in their opening 2-1 win over Wolfsburg. Already looking experienced in the first-team, he'll gratefully take the experiences alongside the midfield genius of Schweinsteiger and Lahm in the team..

He became the team's fourth youngest debutant in the club's history in the process, and has the potential to lead the line in midfield for many years to come.

Juan Bernat - undisclosed fee from Valencia

Another young player, this time a Spanish U-21 international defender from Liga BBVA side Valencia who can either play at left-back or centre-back.

Guardiola announced the signing of Bernat early in July and he has already featured for the team (in the opening game against Wolfsburg) since he signed a five-year contract deal.

Just goes to show that Pep has thought about the future of the team as well as the present.

Sebastian Rode - undisclosed fee from Eintracht Frankfurt

A midfield gem, Bayern completed a deal to sign Rode on a pre-contract expiry deal towards the end of last season. At 23 years of age, it seems weird that they have signed another midfielder - but he is impressive. Look his Bayern league debut against Wolfsburg. Hard-working, motivated individual who covers every blade of grass and can pick out a pass with slick precision. Good buy.

Pepe Reina - £1million pounds from Liverpool

A necessary second string keeper for current number one, Manuel Neuer. Reina enjoyed a long-term spell in the Premier League with Liverpool; but after he was consequently replaced by Mignolet last season he joined Napoli on a loan deal.

But now, despite rumoured interest from other European clubs - Reina has joined Bayern. One of the top clubs in the world, he has cited his reason as "wanting to win trophies." He'll get game time, but Neuer won't be too worried about his spot, as long as he stays consistent of course.

Sinan Kurt - undisclosed fee from Borussia Monchengladbach

Many of you are thinking, who? Another youth talent, this time a talented 18-year-old who has joined the Bavarians. Very talented, a good eye for goal and one for the future. Look this:

Departures:

Daniel van Buyten - released at the end of contract, retired

A sad departure, as Belgian defender van Buyten was released at the end of his contract and consequently retired from football. Making over 150 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2014, the 36-year-old was linked with moves to other teams but turned them down and retired at the end of August.

Mario Mandzukic - £20million to Atlético Madrid

It seemed very likely that Mandzukic was going to leave the club in the summer, with reports suggesting that he was unhappy about the impending arrival of Lewandowski jeopardising his place in the team. Arsenal were among those who were reportedly interested in the Croatian striker, but Atlético quickly snapped him up while they could for a decent fee as they look to build a squad around him to challenge for the Liga BBVA title in Spain once more.

Toni Kroos - £25million to Real Madrid

A surprise departure, but a justified one. The German midfielder impressed critics at the World Cup, and was a solid rock alongside Schweinsteiger in the centre of the field; delivering passes with ease, starting counter attacks, doing the defensive work as well as creating half-chances out of nothing and contributing with assists.

Real Madrid felt they lacked someone like Kroos in their team, with Khedira heavily linked with the exit door they were quiet and did their business in secret during the final stages of the tournament to get the deal done as soon as possible.

A few weeks after Germany won the World Cup, it was reported that he was in Spain for a medical and was publicly unveiled on the same day. A disappointing departure, for someone who has been linked with a move away for two seasons now but has kept his individual consistency in a team full of star-studded players and does not get the recognition he deserves.

Hopefully, he'll continue to thrive in his position at Real and improve as a player overall.

Diego Contento - undisclosed fee to Bordeaux

Despite being at Bayern for the majority of his early life, this departure does not seem particularly surprising. Contento was not content with a lack of first-team football, which he was not guaranteed thanks to the impressive performances from youngster David Alaba and has left the club for Ligue 1.

Lukas Raeder - costless transfer to Vitoria

Raeder has gone to seek pastures new, after 2 seasons with Bayern. Barely featured for the first-team, apart from a small cameo when Neuer was rested (due to a precautionary injury). Didn't perform well, and was at fault as Bayern struggled without the notable figure of the German number 1 stopper in goal commanding his defence.

Alessandro Schopf - undisclosed fee to Nurnberg

A shame, but the harsh realities of football are again emphasised with this transfer. 20-year-old attacking midfielder Schopf has left the club in search of regular first-team football after being promoted to the first-team last season, but he did not get ANY game time.

Julian Green - season-long loan deal to Hamburg

A real talent at the tender age of 19, American-born winger Julian Green has sealed a loan move to fellow Bundesliga side Hamburg on a one-year deal. He impressed in his brief cameo at the World Cup in Brazil, as he became the youngest player in the country's history to score at a World Cup in their enthralling game against Belgium.

Not yet ready to star for Bayern, but as he gets older and matures he will gain first-team experience in the Bundesliga.