Gotze open to move abroad

Mario Gotze joined Bayern Munich this time last year after they activated his release clause to snatch him away from rivals Borussia Dortmund. However, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled to hold down a starting place in the team despite showing flashes of brilliance for both club and country.

He scored the winning goal in the World Cup final for Germany against Argentina deep into extra time, and has impressed with his performances over the past few seasons - but in a recent interview he said that he would like to play abroad, away from the country that he grew up in as a boy into a man.

In an interview with Bild, the midfielder said: "Being abroad would be attractive for your character; there are good examples of that. But I haven't yet had any serious thoughts (about it).

I'm very, very happy that I am at Bayern, and playing in Germany. I want to play as long as possible, (former Germany team-mate) Miroslav Klose is 36 and still playing - since I could have another 14 years ahead of me, you have to wait and see how things go, where the path leads.."