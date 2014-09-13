Zwolle shock league leaders PSV

PSV suffered their first defeat of the Eredivisie campaign on Saturday night, a dismal 3-1 loss to FC Zwolle. The league leaders were flying high with a perfect record coming into the game, only to be outclassed in the end. The win sent Zwolle into 2nd in the league table, only behind PSV on goal difference.



PSV star Memphis Depay has taken the Eredivisie by storm this season and has been key to the team's success, but it was the not the night he nor his side had hoped for as he limped off injured after just 20 minutes. The Dutchman seemed to have a groin problem and managed to go off under his own weight. Spirits were then lifted just twelve minutes later as Broerse was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own area. Dutch referee Danny Makkelie did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot where Luuk de Jong slotted it past Hahn to make it 1-0. The lead would last just 10 minutes before Jesper Drost equalised a few minutes before the interval, sending Zwolle into half time with the momentum.



Half Time: FC Zwolle 1-1 PSV: Honours even after a first half in which PSV lost their talisman, Memphis Depay.



It was a 2nd half to forget for Philip Cocu's men as Zwolle took control of the game and never looked back. Midway through the half, it was Broerse on the mark to cancel out his mistake. The defender curled a fantastic costless kick into the top corner to give Zwolle a 2-1 lead with just over a quarter of an hour to play.



PSV pushed for an equaliser but it was to no avail as the home side sealed the three points thanks to Ben Rienstra. The midfielder audaciously chipped a stranded Zoet from just outside the area, the ball hitting the underside of the bar and nestling into the back of the net.



Full Time at the FC Zwolle Stadion: FC Zwolle 3-1 PSV: The result means both teams are level on points at the top of the Eredivisie.