Real Madrid 1-2 Atlético Madrid: As it happened

20:56 - I'll be back with another live commentary again soon, until next time!

20:55 - For all of their star-studded quality, Real have struggled again and questions will be asked as to whether they are losing their edge. Interesting indeed.

20:54 - This result just proves that Atlético have to be regarded as one of the "big boys" now, they look impressive even without the ball and are able to take the little chances they get; the sign of real champions. They move up to 2nd place in the league table, behind title rivals FC Barcelona who have won their last three games in succession.

20:53 - Thank you again for joining me tonight for this interesting Madrid derby, I've enjoyed looking this fiesty affair and Atlético continue to impress ahead of the start of the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League campaign during midweek.

90+2: Yes it is! Real lose their second consecutive match in Liga BBVA, capping off their worst start to a league season for 9 years with a 2-1 home defeat against their Madrid rivals tonight thanks to goals from Tiago and Turan, cancelling out Ronaldo's finish from the penalty spot in the first-half.

90: The fourth official signals for 2 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the match. 2 little too late?

89: Close! Griezmann almost made it 3-1 to kill off the game! He burst past his marker in the area before slotting the ball past Casillas, but his effort was narrowly wide of the goal and ended up hitting the side netting.

88: Just 2 minutes plus stoppages to play now, and Real need to attack as fast as they can if they want to salvage something from this game.

85: 5 minutes to go, and Modric gives away a foul in a dangerous in-swinging position with a sliding tackle on Mario Suarez. Yellow card given, the 8th of the game so far.

82: Kroos has a long-range effort from 25 yards out but the shot flies over the bar and doesn't worry Moyá.

81: Just under 10 minutes to play and Griezmann's arrival in the match has helped his team significantly since he was brought on.

80: Griezmann creats a half-chance on the wing, passing the ball across onto the edge of the area but an attempted shot is blocked as Real hoof the ball clear.

78: Double substitution, one for each side. Real SUB: Arbeloa OFF, Varane ON. Atlético SUB: Mandzukic OFF, Mario Suarez ON.

77: That goal is Atlético's first from open play this season, and it was a well-worked one which Casillas could do nothing about..

76: If it stays like this, Atlético will have proven themselves as a team that can soak up pressure for 90 minutes and still win against a big rival, especially one like Real Madrid!

75: GOAL! And a well-worked one aswell, as Atlético take the lead again! Griezmann does well down the flank, pulls the ball back and a cheeky dummy allows Turan to have an effort on-goal, a low drive which beats Casillas into the bottom corner of the net. 2-1 and Real are back trailing again!

72: That substitution means that Isco will shift into Rodriguez' current position, and Rodriguez will play as one of the front-three now.

71: Real SUB: Bale OFF, Isco ON

68: Modric reacts angrily after he does not get a costless-kick, having been bundled to ground by Turan on the edge of the area. The referee points for a goal-kick and has a talking to with the Croatian midfielder, who has a right to feel aggrieved with replays showing that Turan stomped on his ankle.

66: Just minutes after coming on to make his Liga BBVA debut for Real, Hernandez is booked albeit harshly after Siqueira clatters into the back of him while trying to win the ball. I'm fairly confident that he wouldn't have been booked if the same thing had happened in the Premier League.

65: Meanwhile, £24million pound summer signing Antoine Griezmann adds another dimension to Atletico's play - he replaces another engine in Raul Garcia and is shifted onto the flank.

64: A lacklustre performance from Benzema, who would have liked to see himself on the scoresheet and was unlucky not to score 1 or 2 tonight. Replaced by the "super sub" Hernandez.

63: Real SUB: Benzema OFF, Hernandez ON - Atlético SUB: Raul Garcia OFF, Griezmann ON.

62: Arbeloa gets a yellow card for an earlier late challenge, courtesy of a silly high boot and two substitutions are to be made.

61: A smart substitution from the visitors, with Turan replacing Gabi who is already on a yellow card and looks a bit vulnerable to sticking out a leg if Real went on the counter.

60: Atletico Madrid SUB: Gabi OFF, Arda Turan ON

59: Bale with a tame header from Rodriguez' delivery, and Moyá comes out to collect as the Welshman is unable to put any real power or force behind the ball.

56: Fascinating that Atlético have had barely none of the ball so far in the half, yet are happy to swarm on the Real players whenever they are on the ball and chase. Real haven't made any clear cut chances as of yet in the second period.

54: It is surprising that Gabi still has not won an international cap for the senior Spanish side, but there are a lot of midfielders in his position so the competition is fierce. Took one for the team there.

53: Good passing play between Rodrigueez, Kroos and Modric near the centre circle as they try to pass out from the back; Rodriguez is brought down cynically by Gabi who is given a yellow card for his troubles.

46: Hernandez and Griezmann will be both eagerly awaiting their arrival in the second-half, if they can come on and make an impact for their respective teams.

20:03 - The second-half begins, with no subsitutes for either side at the break.

45: The referee blows the whistle for half-time, in what has been an interesting clash so far between the two sides. Atlético looked the better team even though they had a lack of possession in the first 10-15 minutes, but after Ronaldo's equaliser Real have been on-top and deservedly level at the break.

40: And, Mandzukic has been booked for an earlier challenge.

39: Great save again by Moyá! He dives quickly to his right to parry away the danger as Benzema goes close again, this time with a downward header which is even more difficult to stop.

37: Real are looking hungry for more as they look to go in-front for the first time in the game, Benzema has a half-chance but his effort is wide of Moyá's goal and unable to test the goalkeeper. Atlético need to take the sting out of the match and quickly.

33: Close! Ronaldo does well to beat his marker on the flank with ease, before threading through a nice pass across the box to Benzema with only the goalkeeper to beat. The Frenchman's initial first touch is too heavy and he is unable to recover in-time to have a shot on-goal, as Moyá comes out of his area to collect the danger.

30: Real are looking lively now, and Rodriguez especially is getting involved in the game.

26: GOAL! Ronaldo makes no mistake from the spot, and he scores the equaliser with a low drive sending Moyá the wrong way!

25: PENALTY! A soft one by the looks of things, but a spot-kick nonetheless for Real Madrid to equalise from 12 yards out. Siqueira sticks his leg out and Ronaldo runs over it, there was contact but not enough to warrant the Portugal star going down the way he did. Yellow card for Siqueira.

22: Bale steps up to take the costless-kick.... good save! by Moyá! The Welshman hits the ball sweetly and it swerves over the wall, but Moyá does well to see the ball and dive to his left to stop it.

21: Diego Godin gets booked by the referee who rushes over and does not hesitate to point for a costless-kick, in a dangerous area. The Uruguayan centre-back argues his case and gesticulates that he won the ball before tackling Ronaldo, but it is given anyway.

18: Benzema has an audacious hit from 25 yards out, the curling strike leaves the goalkeeper scrambling but it fires wide as Rodriguez gets booked for dissent after arguing with the referee for the lack of a costless-kick when he was bodychecked in the build-up to Benzema's effort.

17: Goalmouth scramble almost results in another goal for Atléico! Good defensive work by Benzema to clear the danger.

14: Half-chance for Real goes begging, as a cross into the area by Ronaldo is flicked towards Rodriguez who hits it first time and it bounces downwards and over the bar, hitting the side netting on its way out.

10: GOAL! Atlético break the deadlock after just 10 minutes, with a simple finish from an easily-preventable area. A corner was whipped into the box by Koke and midfielder Tiago headed from close range as Casillas could only look on as the ball flew past him into the back of the net. 1-0 to the away side, and now Real have to go attacking. Poor defending, man-marking wasn't tight enough.

6: Gabi brings down Kroos near the centre circle, and gives away a needless foul in the process as Real keep possession neatly.

3: I have a feeling that Real will look to dominate possession of the ball and pass around as much as they can in the game today, they've already started doing that and it's frustrating Atlético, a team who are eager to win the ball back as soon as possible with their engine-like midfielders chasing the play.

19:01 - The pre-match handshakes are completed, as well as a minutes' silence after the death of former player Fernando Zunzunegui before the game as Real get the game underway now.

18:55 - The two teams walk out of the tunnel, and what an atmosphere inside the Bernabeu tonight! A packed stadium, great for a match of such importance; the Madrid derby.

18:40 - Both teams have Champions League group stage fixtures in midweek; Real host Basel and Atlético travel to Greece with a tough test in store against Olympiakos. So both will be eager to be in high spirits ahead of the return of the most prestigious competition next week.

18:31 - Earlier on today, Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 thanks to a brace from the returning Brazilian striker Neymar, with some excellent link-up play between him and Messi; who got both assists! They are currently top of the table, with 9 points out of a possible 9 so far.

18:30 - 30 minutes till kick-off, and the teams have come out to warm up ahead of the game with Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez among those on the substitutes' bench for Real; following his deadline day loan move to Spain.

18:20 - Confirmed! Ronaldo starts for Ronaldo, not a nice sight for any Atlético fans getting geared up to look the match (source: Real Madrid's English twitter).

18:10 - Atlético: Moyá, Godin, Miranda, Siqueira, Juanfran, Gabi, Tiago, Koke, Jimenez, Garcia and Mandzukic.

18:08 - Real Madrid: Casillas, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo, Arbeloa, Kroos, Modric, Bale, Rodriguez, Ronaldo and Benzema.

18:05 – The confirmed team line-ups and substitutes to follow as soon as I get it.

18:00 – More on Ronaldo and whether he’ll feature today. He did not play for Portugal on international duty, instead focussing on his fitness to be ready for tonight’s game.

17:55 – Team news ahead of the game: Khedira and Carvajal both injured on international duty and therefore unable to feature for Real. Turan is doubtful and may be left on the bench from the start.

17:35 - So who will win tonight if either team can? Real have the quality, but Atlético will not be pushovers and could be motivated to win against their rivals given their recent successes. I'll go for a 2-1 Atlético win - they work so hard over the pitch and will be able to frustrate their opponents tonight. Griezmann will be key.

17:30 - Although many have doubted that they can challenge for the league title again this year after the sale of many of their key players, Atlético have made a few decent signings including the likes of Mandzukic and Torini striker Alessio Cerci, the latter of which is set for his league debut tonight!

17:25 - Atlético meanwhile will be hoping they can continue their decent form in the league season so far; a win could take them up into the top four depending on other results in the league.

17:20 - There will be a lot of pressure on Real to perform against their rivals tonight, not just because they've got a star-studded line-up on show but also as they were 2-0 up and managed to lose 4-2 in their last match against Real Sociedad.

17:15 - A lot of rumours have been surfacing across the Internet, suggesting that Ronaldo is currently injured and will be unable to feature in the game.

17:10 - Atlético manager Diego Simeone is still currently under an eight-match touchline ban for his behaviour in their Spanish Super Cup second leg game; although many suggesting that the ban was too excessive.

17:05 - They have already played against each other 3 times in the past 4 months, including twice earlier on in August in their Spanish Super Cup meetings, where Atlético edged out a 2-1 win on aggregate.

17:00 - Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary, this time of the Madrid derby between Real and Atlético.