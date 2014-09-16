Monaco - Leverkusen: Text Commentary and Football Scores of the Champions League 2014

21:39 And that's it!! The ref blows the whistle for full time and Monaco escape with all three points after Leverkusen looked destined to win!! Stay tuned for our post match review coming out in a little while. Hope you all enjoyed tonight's live coverage. Thank you and good night.

Monaco sub: Kongdobia off for Wallace

90 +2' Half the added time has gone as this match looks to be done and dusted.

90' Four minutes of stoppage time have been added to end this match.

89' Into the last minute now as the home fans can sense that the victory is imminent.

86' Carrasco out for Dirar as Monaco make their second sub of the evening.

83' Beautiful play from Monaco, should have doubled their lead, but wasted opportunity and Leverkusen are able to clear.

82' Carrasco misses the target completely with his shot.

80' Calhanoglu's shot is rifled at Subasic but he makes the save.

76' Leverkusen sub: Drmic in for Bender

75' Spahic now shown a yellow for his tackle on Moutinho.

72' Boenisch has to be careful now, if he keeps making these rough challenges, he'll eventually be sent off as he has already been booked once in this match.

70' Leverkusen look winded now, as they make a second sub Reinartz comes on for Toprak after he looks like he has taken a knock.

67' Stade Louis II has certainly gotten more lively now as the fans believe that Monaco can hold on for the next 25 minutes to come away with the first three points of the campaign.

65' Leverkusen sub: Donati comes on for Jedvaj.

65' Boenisch is given a yellow card for his foul on Silva.

63' Monaco looking more intentive going forward now that they have the one goal advantage after being really quiet throughout the first hour of the match.

61' GOAL MONACO!!!! Mountinho scores against the run of play as Berbatov lays it off perfectly for the Portuguese midfielder!!!

60' Bender tries to hit his shot powerfully, but he looses control and it goes well over the target.

57' Silva comes on for Ocampos as Monaco make their first substitution of the evening.

56' Leverkusen have started this half with more intent than in the first one, buit still just aren't finishing their chances.

54' Moutinho takes the corner but Leno snatches his cross out of the air confidently.

53' Bender and Toulalan both take knocks after a 50-50 challenge.

49' Corner Leverkusen... Calhanoglu takes it shor as Jedvaj is eventually offside, but it was a nice idea.

47' Calhanoglu's cross is way too close to Subasic as the keeper is able to catch it calmly.

46' Kiessling has been taking a real beating tonight, but he's held in there, although he has been realtively quiet for most the match, contributing to the build-up play mainly.

46' The second half is underway! Let's hope Monaco improve this second half as they faded late in the second half.

20:33 Leverkusen really should be ahead by a couple of goals by now, but they have missed several opportunities. The home side will be relieved that it is still just 0-0 at the break. See you all in 15 minutes.

45' Castro has a ball fall perfectly to him, but he doesn't handle the shot well and is deflected out for a corner.

Two minutes have been added on to end the first half.

45' Corner from Monaco is delt well by the Leverkusen defense.

44' Min has another glorious chance, but he snatches at the ball, even though he had way more time than he thought, and his shot goes out for a Monaco goal kick.

41' Calhanoglu has his shot blocked as Leverkusen are looking more dominate. Might score one before the end of the half.

40' Berbatov offside

36' Bellarami found space behind the Monaco defense but his effort was extremely poor. The ball was bouncing, yes, but he should have certainly done better as Leverkusen should be up a goal.

35' Moutinho took a hard knock and is receiving treatment on the sideline.

32' Handball against Castro.

30' Calhangolu's costless kick is good, but no one can get on the end of it and it bounces easily for Subasic.

29' Carrasco is shown the matches first yellow card of the evening after a foul on Spahic.

25' Bellarabi has his cross cut out by Subasic. It was an excellent ball, but the Monaco goal keeper did well to come off his line and gather it in.

23' Ball fell to Carrasco perfectly, but he blasts it over the goal and out for a goal kick.

21' Costless kick for Monaco... is decent, but there were too many Leverkusen shirts in the box and their able to clear the danger.

19' Ocampos really lucky to escape with no card after a really dangerous challenge on Jedvaj

15' Calhanoglu also misses the goal as Leverkusen are looking more confident going forward now.

13' Castro was wide open on the right side as he hits his shot back to the left, but completely misses the target. Should have done better in the end and he knows it too.

12' Really physical match early on, but the Czech ref is doing well to control it. Let's just hope it doesn't get too out of hand late.

9' Berbatov is deemed offside.

7' Kiessling down after taking a boot to his head and is receiving treatment off the field of play.

6' Some quick passing from the home side, but the final pass is too long and Leverkusen are able to clear the danger, but not completely.

4' Feeling out process to start the match as both sides can't really hold on to the ball for a sustained period of time.

3' Shouts for penalty for Monaco but nothing given.

1' Leverkusen get this match underway! Welcome back Champions League.

19:42 Champions League anthem is done as kickoff i just moments away now.

19:40 Clubs are making their way out of the tunnel! It's almost time!!! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the coverage!

19:35 Stadium's probably close to half full currently, which is a little surprising. But considering Monaco's recent form, fans are probably not expecting much from the Ligue 1 side.

19:30 As kickoff gets closer, it seems as though that the time is dragging on longer and longer as we are 15 minutes away now.

19:25 There is quite a buzz in Monaco tonight as this is their first time competing in the Champions League for the first time since 2004/05.

19:20 What are your thoughts on tonight's match? Who's going to come out the victor? Leave your thoughts in the comments section and I'll get back to them at halftime!

19:10 There are about 35 minutes to go before kickoff as the atmosphere inside the Stade Louis II continues to grow! Hope you all enjoy tonight's match coverage of the Champions League.

19:02 And here is Leverkusen's starting XI: Leno, Spahic, Jedvaj, Boenisch, Omer Toprak, Bender, Hakan Calhanoglu, Castro, Bellarabi, Son Heung-Min, Kiessling

19:00 The starting XI's are in! Let's see who starts where. For Monaco: Subasic, Fabinho, Kurzawa, Carvalho, Raggi, Joao Moutinho, Kondogbia, Toulalan, Berbatov, Ocampos, Ferreira-Carrasco

18:45. Tonight's venue is the Stade Louise II, which has a maximum capacity of 18,523.

18:40. The referee for tonight's Champions League match is Pavel Kralovic, who gives out an average of around four yellow cards per match.

18:35. Dimitar Berbatov played in over 150 league matches for Bayer Leverkusen between the years 2001 and 2006, scoring nearly 70 goals in the Bundesliga.

18:30. These two clubs have met once before in the Champions League and this was back in 1997/98 when Monaco won the first match by a scoreline of 4-0 in France and drawing the second match with a score of 2-2.

18:25. This is what Roger Schmidt, Bayer Leverkusen head coach, had to say of club legend Dimitar Berbatov: "Dimitar Berbatov is a great player who had a great career at Leverkusen. He is clinical in front of goal so will have to be careful. He had a great time with Leverkusen and brought a lot to the club. I have always liked him."

18:20. While Lars Bender is available for the first time tonight after being out for the last four months, there are injuries to Papadopolous is out with a shoulder injury and both Rofles and Brandt are sidelined due to ankle damage.

18:15. Leverkusen predicted line-up: Leno; Jedvaj, Toprak, SpahiÄ‡, Boenisch; Castro, L Bender; Bellarabi, ÇalhanoÄŸlu, Son; Kiessling.

18:10. Today's visitors, Leverkusen, have started brilliantly in the Bundesliga as they currently sit a top of the table, through goal differential, ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich. The German outfit have won five of their first six opening fixtures with their only dropped points coming this past weekend against a fiesty Werder Bremen side as they drew 3-3 in the end after what was a fairly entertaining match.

18:05. Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim on tonight's opponents, "Leverkusen are strong and very quick on the break. We will have to be careful from set pieces. We will have to raise our game and be efficient up front. The youth of this team is not an issue. We need to find a bridge between the current situation and the future that is in front of us - which is very promising."

18:00. Ruled out of today's match for Monaco is central defender Aymen Abdennour who is sidelined with a thigh injury.

17:55. Monaco predicted line-up: SubašiÄ‡; Fabinho, Raggi, Carvalho, Kurzawa; Moutinho, Toulalan, Kondogbia; Ferreira-Carrasco, Berbatov, Ocampos.

17:50. The home side, Monaco, have started poorly in Ligue 1 this season as they have won just once in their opening five fixtures, which includes three defeates. It certainly does not help that both James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao were sold during this summer's transfer window and will have to turn things around quickly in order to make it out of the group stage.

17:45. Jeremy Toulalan spoke to AS Monaco's official website ahead of the cruch clash: "It hasn't all been bad since the start of the season. Things went much better at Lyon. The only way we will get through this is by sticking together. We need to use our abilities and technique for the good of the squad." said the veteran midfielder. "We won't be under any pressure in the UEFA Champions League, and that will work to our advantage. It will be a breath of fresh air and the older heads will be there to guide the team. It's obviously a great experience for the younger players. I remember how it was for me with FC Nantes back in the day. The aim is to go as far as we can in the competition. It should restore our confidence."

17:35. “It’s not easy to rank Monaco given what’s happened in the past few years. We really don’t know what to expect. But we’ll try to play our game and get a result,” said the Bayer 04 keeper Bernd Leno. And winger Heung-Min Son is also expecting a tough game in the Principality: “We’ve worked hard over the past year to be in the Champions League. It won’t be easy but we have to show what we can do.”

17:20. Check out Sean Tansley's preview of tonight's game here.

17:00. Leverkusen will be hoping for a much better showing than last season's campaign in Europe. Despite being thumped by Manchester United home and away, they made it to the last 16 when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and PSG put them to the sword.

16:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Monaco's opening fixutre in this season's Champions League as they play hosts to the German club Bayer Leverkusen. Stay tuned for live match commentary from myself, Kyle Sennikoff, on VAVEL UK. Kick-off is in two hours time.