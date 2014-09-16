Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal: Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of the Champions League
With that, I bid you adieu. I do hope you enjoyed the game and my live commentary, be sure to stay tuned to VAVEL for the reaction to all the other Champions League games. Goodnight!

That's all she wrote from the Westfalenstadion. It could easily have been four or five, but Szczesny and wasteful finishing cost BVB any further goals. Ciro Immobile and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's classy strikes did give Dortmund a fully deserved win. Elsewhere, Galatasary and Anderlecht drew one-all.

93' FULL-TIME: BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-0 ARSENAL.

90' Podolski has a chance to reduce the deficit, but after rounding Weidenfeller he can't catch up with the ball. 3 minutes added on.

88' Wilshre goes into the book now for a tackle he didn't need to make.

87' There was a brief worry about Jack Wilshere, who stayed down after Aubameyang's tackle, he's up and running again.

86' Ciro Immobile makes way for Adrian Ramos, great effort from the Italian tonight.

84' It's a fantastic run for Mkhitaryan, after a great tackle from Aubameyang, but the Armenian refuses to shoot and Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a great tackle.

83' 23 attempts for the hosts, compared to the Gunners measily three. Tells you all you need to know.

80' BVB comfortably dealing with anything Arsenal have to throw at them. Aubameyang comes off worse for wear after a collision with Szczesny.

79' Borussia Dortmund with a change of their own, Milos Jojic comes on for the impressive Marcel Schmelzer.

77' Terrible miss from Welbeck! He does brilliantly to turn Sokratis, but skies his shot from the edge of the box. Arsenal have also made their final change, with Podolski coming on for Arteta.

73' What a miss! Mkhitaryan could easily have a hat-trick, after Aubameyang robbed Arteta the ball fell kindly to the Aremnian. He couldn't finish and blazed it over, another chance wasted.

72' How close was that?! Szczesny is far too casual and Aubameyang's pace allows him to close him down, but the block goes just wide of the goal.

70' Arsenal gain a costless-kick 35-yards out, but Subotic does well to hack it clear.

67' The other German team in action tonight, Bayer Leverkusen, have fallen behind to Monaco. Joao Moutinho has put the principality 1-0 up.

65' Aubameyang celebrates his goal, can he add to his tally?

63' BVB looking incredibly comfortable. Fantastic stat from SSN Deutschland: 3 of Kevin Grosskreutz' four Champions League assists have came against Arsenal.

61' Double sub for Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Özil come off for Santi Cazorla and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Can they change the game?

60' An hour gone in Westphalia, a goal for Arsenal would change the game. A goal for Dortmund would seal the deal.

59' The Gabonese international is proving a real handful, Gibbs does well to put him under pressure and guide his header off target.

57' Great defending form Schmelzer! He halts the Arsenal charge with a vital block, before Aubameyang rattles the bar with a 25-yard zipper!

56' Meanwhile in Group D, Anderlecht have taken the lead against Galatasary. Dennis Praet the scorer. Back in Dortmund, Sokratis forces Szczesny into a solid stop via a deflection.

54' First Arsenal yellow card of the evening, it's former-Schalke man Mesut Özil who is booked for fouling Schmelzer.

