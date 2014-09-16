Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal: Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of the Champions League

With that, I bid you adieu. I do hope you enjoyed the game and my live commentary, be sure to stay tuned to VAVEL for the reaction to all the other Champions League games. Goodnight!

That's all she wrote from the Westfalenstadion. It could easily have been four or five, but Szczesny and wasteful finishing cost BVB any further goals. Ciro Immobile and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's classy strikes did give Dortmund a fully deserved win. Elsewhere, Galatasary and Anderlecht drew one-all.

93' FULL-TIME: BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-0 ARSENAL.

90' Podolski has a chance to reduce the deficit, but after rounding Weidenfeller he can't catch up with the ball. 3 minutes added on.

88' Wilshre goes into the book now for a tackle he didn't need to make.

87' There was a brief worry about Jack Wilshere, who stayed down after Aubameyang's tackle, he's up and running again.

86' Ciro Immobile makes way for Adrian Ramos, great effort from the Italian tonight.

84' It's a fantastic run for Mkhitaryan, after a great tackle from Aubameyang, but the Armenian refuses to shoot and Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a great tackle.

83' 23 attempts for the hosts, compared to the Gunners measily three. Tells you all you need to know.

80' BVB comfortably dealing with anything Arsenal have to throw at them. Aubameyang comes off worse for wear after a collision with Szczesny.

79' Borussia Dortmund with a change of their own, Milos Jojic comes on for the impressive Marcel Schmelzer.

77' Terrible miss from Welbeck! He does brilliantly to turn Sokratis, but skies his shot from the edge of the box. Arsenal have also made their final change, with Podolski coming on for Arteta.

73' What a miss! Mkhitaryan could easily have a hat-trick, after Aubameyang robbed Arteta the ball fell kindly to the Aremnian. He couldn't finish and blazed it over, another chance wasted.

72' How close was that?! Szczesny is far too casual and Aubameyang's pace allows him to close him down, but the block goes just wide of the goal.

70' Arsenal gain a costless-kick 35-yards out, but Subotic does well to hack it clear.

67' The other German team in action tonight, Bayer Leverkusen, have fallen behind to Monaco. Joao Moutinho has put the principality 1-0 up.

65' Aubameyang celebrates his goal, can he add to his tally?

63' BVB looking incredibly comfortable. Fantastic stat from SSN Deutschland: 3 of Kevin Grosskreutz' four Champions League assists have came against Arsenal.

61' Double sub for Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Özil come off for Santi Cazorla and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Can they change the game?

60' An hour gone in Westphalia, a goal for Arsenal would change the game. A goal for Dortmund would seal the deal.

59' The Gabonese international is proving a real handful, Gibbs does well to put him under pressure and guide his header off target.

57' Great defending form Schmelzer! He halts the Arsenal charge with a vital block, before Aubameyang rattles the bar with a 25-yard zipper!

56' Meanwhile in Group D, Anderlecht have taken the lead against Galatasary. Dennis Praet the scorer. Back in Dortmund, Sokratis forces Szczesny into a solid stop via a deflection.

54' First Arsenal yellow card of the evening, it's former-Schalke man Mesut Özil who is booked for fouling Schmelzer.

52' Here is that goal from Aubameyang:

51' It's nearly 3-0! Immobile forces a fine save from Mkhitaryan's cut-back, Dortmund running rampant.

What a finish! Kevin Grosskreutz plays an utterly magnificent over the top, catching the Arsenal defence unawares, Aubameyang takes a great touch and rounds Szczesny to make it 2-0!

AUBAMEYANG MAKES IT 2-0!

47' Arsenal have a quick pot shot on goal, but it's easy pickings for Weidenfeller.

46' The second half is off and running! One change to report, Matthias Ginter has came on for Sebastian Kehl.

20:45. We're about to get underway again!

20:35. Here is that wonderful solo run, nothing less than BVB deserve.

That's half-time and not many people score such an important first goal for their new club! Immobile picked the ball up on the half-way line before twisting and turning and weaving his way towards goal. Koscielny can't stop the Italian from getting past him, before he fired past a helpless Szczesny. Dortmund take a deserved lead!

45' GOAL DORTMUND! WHAT A GOAL FROM IMMOBILE!

43' Mkhitaryan has yet another opportunity, but the Aremenian drags his shot from the edge of the box well wide.

41' Finally a shot on goal for Arsenal! Durm initially makes a vital sliding tackle, before the ball rebounds to Ramsey and he slips in Welbeck. The English forward can't finish and BVB breathe again.

38' Arsenal can't break through the middle four of Bender, Kehl, Subotic and Sokratis. Halted almost every single time. Possible case for Özil to move central and a change of formation?

37' Sanchez has a great opportunity to head the Gunners into the lead, but a combination of poor finishing and an offside flag deny him.

36' Arsenal are yet to register an attempt at the Dortmund goal, the hosts have already had 13.

34' Sanchez gifts Kehl the possession, who finds Aubameyang and he's stopped by Szczesny on the angle. BVB needed to be more clinica, Immobile then hits a rasper from 25 yards and the Polish stopper gathers well.

32' Mkhitaryan tries his luck again, this time it's from 25 yards and the result is the same as the glaring miss minutes before.

31' Arsenal reply with a chance of their own! Gibbs goes past Subotic and Durm, before crossing and causing havoc. Eventually, after some expert juggling, Weidenfeller gratefully grasps the ball.

29' Almost again! Immobile does well to recover the ball and Szczensy and Koscielny collide, the ball falls to Mkhitaryan six-yards out and fires over. Massive opportunity.

27' Best chance of the game! Durm comes inside from the left, passing to Kehl and then giving it to Grosskreutz. The BVB wide-man slips in Aubameyang, but Szczesny spreads himself well and denies him.

25' Arsenal don't deal with BVB's set-piece threat, with Sokratis, Subotic and Aubameayng enjoying some head-tennis before the latter fired wide.

24' Dortmund with a very good chance to break down the right hand side, but Mertesacker suffocates Grosskreutz and Arsenal eventually regain possession.

22' Immobile picks the ball up 30 yards out, turns his man and shoots. Unfortunately for the BVB faithful it's high, wide and not at all handsome.

20' Arsenal have the ball in the back of the net, but it's correctly ruled out for offside. Sanchez had his initial attempt stopped by Weidenfeller, before tapping at the second time of asking.

17' Schmelzer's costless-kick is deep and Szczesny does well to punch clear. Before Arsenal win a costless-kick on the edge of their own box.

15' Kehl's through-ball almost finds a racing Aubameyang, but Koscielny's last ditch tackle saves the day. Any touch from the striker and the Gabonese attacker would have been clean through!

14' There's the first real chance! It's taken short and that gives Sokratis time to pull away from his marker, before chesting down and poking past Szczesny's post.

13' The game has calmed down ever so slightly after that frantic start, Dortmund still pressing at a rate of knots and force their fourth corner of the night.

11' Wasted, however, as Schmelzer tries to find Durm on the edge of the box and it's easily cut out.

10' Corner for BVB after some great running by the Italian striker, equally good tackle from Mertesacker.

8' Mkhitaryan almost slips in an eager Immobile, only for Koscielny to make an invaluable interception.

7' Arsenal finally get on the ball and earn some sustained possession, with Sokratis marshalling Welbeck out of play for a goal-kick.

5' Mkhitaryan drives into the box and skips past Arteta and goes down, but he is booked for diving instead. Great call by the referee.

4' Strong Dortmund appeals for handball turned down, before Koscielny comes across to shut down Aubameyang.

2' Schmelzer's corner is eventually hacked clear, but BVB are straight on top of Arsenal again. The hosts well on top.

1' Dortmund force a corner within the first minute, their high-pressing game underway already. They earn another.

1' KICK-OFF! Arsenal get us started!

19:43. The pleasantries are being taken care of, we're about to get underway!

19:41. 'You'll never walk alone' rings round the Westfalenstadion, the teams are on the pitch!

19:40. 5 minutes to until kick-off!

19:30. Klopp beamed the whole way through the interview and has continued to in the pre-match business, while Paul Merson thinks he'll leave next year. How wrong can you be?

19:28. He is saying that every year 'one is picked from him, but not this year', he does say that 'the injuries have basically had that effect.'

19:27. Klopp is speaking to Sky now, laughing that he had 'no choice' when it came to facing Arsenal.

19:21. Klopp has that Kagawa could probably play 20 to 30 minutes, while the formation suits their game plan. A definate hint of Aubameyang and Immobile up front.

19:11. One plus for Dortmund, perhaps, is that Mathieu Flamini will play no part tonight. However Shinji Kagawa and Milos Jojic, who are on the bench, will be big misses to press Mikel Arteta.

19:07. Just under forty minutes until the big kick-off in the biggest game of the night, so can BVB strike an invaluable first blow? Or will Wenger's men upset the applecart and win in Dortmund again?

19:03. The atmosphere is beginning to build!

18:53. For those wondering Amini is on BVB's B squad list for the Champions League, not the initial squad named for the tournament.

18:49. Mustafa Amini also makes the Borussia Dortmund bench tonight, while Héctor Bellerín is thrown in at the deep end for Arsenal. The Westfalenstadion is not a bad place to get your first Champions League minutes.

18:47. Here is tonight's official team-sheet, from Sky Sport Deutschland's Sascha Bacinski.

18:45. Lukas Piszczek will play no part in tonight's game with Nuri Sahin confirming he has muscle problems, Jannik Bandowski takes his place on the bench.

18:43. Tonight's game is full of World Cup winners, BVB have five (Hummels, Ginter, Weidenfeller, Durm & Großkreutz), while Arsenal have three (Özil, Podolski, Mertesacker).

18:40. Borussia Dortmund team to face Arsenal: Weidenfeller; Durm, Sokratis, Subotic, Schmelzer; Bender, Kehl; Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, Großkreutz; Immobile.

18:39. Arsenal team to face Borussia Dortmund: Szczesny; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Gibbs; Arteta, Wilshere, Ramsey; Alexis, Ozil, Welbeck.

18:37. Both sets of players are inspecting the immaculate surface, just over an hour to go!

18:35. Team news is imminent, we'll let you know the line-ups as soon as they've been released.

18:25. Despite their 1-2 win in London last season, that is one of only two Borussia Dortmund wins against Arsenal. A Tomas Rosicky penalty was enough to secure a 2-1 back in 2002. Overall, the Gunners have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head stakes, with one match being drawn.

18:20. Both teams have reached the final in last last 10 years of Champions League action. Arsenal lost out in 2006 to Barcelona, with Jens Lehmann sent off in the early stages, the Spaniards ran out 2-0 winners. Dortmund, more recently, fell to defeat against Bayern Munich. At Wembley, a late Arjen Robben goal crushed BVB hopes in a 2-1 loss. However, the Westphalians have won the competition. A 3-1 victory in 1997, against a star-studded Juventus side, remains the only success either side have enjoyed to date in Europe's top competition.

18:15. Possible Arsenal starting XI: Szczesny; Gibbs, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Chambers; Arteta; Sanchez, Ramsey, Wilshere, Özil; Welbeck.

18:10. Possible Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Subotic, Sokratis, Durm; Bender; Jojic, Mkhitaryan; Kagawa; Ramos, Aubameyang.

18:05. “They're always good games when we face them,” Jack Wilshere said. “It's a tough game and we go there first this time, so the hardest match of the group will be the first one. We can put a marker down in that game to say we're here to win this group. Even if we don't win the game, we don't want to lose it. The main one missing for them is Reus, he's fantastic. I've looked him over the last few years and he's got better and better. Now he's one of the best players, if not the best player, in Germany so they'll miss him."

“But they've got quality players who can come in and they've made a good start to the season. That's the target - we've always said that,” said the Arsenal midfielder, speaking to Arsenal.com, who was instrumental in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City. “Over the last few seasons we've always thought we'd finish top and then we lost the last game and it has cost us. If you finish top you can still get a tough game - once you're in the last 16 of the Champions League you're not going to get an easy match. But we've been unlucky with the draw, getting Bayern Munich over the last few years. They were the best team in Europe. We could have got anyone else and had a little bit more of a chance going of going through so it is really important to finish top of the group.”

17:55. Arsenal, like BVB, also have multiple first-team players out of action. Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Serge Gnabry, Nacho Monreal and Mathieu Debuchy won't play any part in the game, with the French contingent likely to miss the return match as well.

17:50. Dortmund have a severe amount of key-players out of the game. Ilkay Gündogan, Marco Reus, Nuri Sahin, Oliver Kirch, Dong-Won Ji, Mats Hummels and Jakub Blaszczykowski will all miss the game, but Hummels and Ji are expected to make a return in the near future.

17:45. “The wins in Augsburg and against Freiburg were a must. It was more important that we have boosted our confidence for Tuesday’s game against Arsenal,” said Sebastian Kehl, who spoke to BVB.de, “We are definitively on the up now. But Arsenal will surely be a bigger challenge than Freiburg. It’s been a while since our last home win over Arsenal. So we have some making up to do.” Shinji Kagawa had this to say: “We need to shift gears quickly and start preparing for Arsenal. We will have to do better against them.”

17:35. Upon Shinji Kagawa's much anticipated return to the Signal Iduna Park, Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted he didn't get the best out of the Japanese play-maker. Kagawa managed to put in a man-of-the-match performance on Saturday, grabbing a goal in the 3-1 win against Freiburg.

“I met Sir Alex in Nyon and he’s still in love with Shinji," Jurgen Klopp is quoted as saying in The Sun on Sunday. "He told me: ‘Shame we didn’t manage this well so that it worked out for him. We were satisfied in the first year.’ And in the second year you usually make the next step but he didn’t manage to do it. But Sir Alex was saying: ‘Shame we should have made this work.’”

17:30. Tonight's game will be played in the Westfalenstadion, which played host to Germany's 2-1 win over Scotland last weekend. It can boast the highest average attendance in European football, with every BVB home game being a sell out. Due to UEFA regulations there'll be just over 65,000 spectators, compared to the usual 80,000.

17:25. Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have, arguably, been drawn in the group of death yet again. Galatasary and Anderlecht are the other two sides in Group D, but are somewhat more straight-forward than Marseille and Napoli in the previous year. BVB will be looking for a slightly less heart-stopping campaign, despite finishing as Group winners. It required a last minute Kevin Großkreutz goal to ensure their passage into the last 16.

17:20. Tonight's other games: Juventus-Malmo, Olympiakos-Atlético Madrid, Liverpool-Ludogorets, Real Madrid-Basel, Benfica-Zenit St.Petersburg, Monaco-Bayer Leverkusen, Galatasary-Anderlecht.

17:10. Ahead of the trip to Dortmund, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was speaking to skysports.com about the draw with Manchester City:

“You see a good Ozil when you look the game again. Then you realise his timing, his quality of the pass and something you can be frustrated during the game but you must not overreact. When you look the game in a cool manner, you see what a good player he is. I have so many offensive players. I give him costlessdom to play outside and inside and he likes that. It is not easy but Ozil is a team player and he takes it very well.”

“It is the only concern I have,” he admitted. “We could not kill the game off. We got a blow at 2-2 and we were closer to losing. It was unbelievable. We switched off. Was it psychological from Debuchy’s injury? We did not look the same team, we looked lost.”

17:05. Tonight's referee is Olegário Benquerença. He was the referee in the controversial 2010 World Cup quarter-final between Uruguay and Ghana. This was, of course, the game in which gave Luis Suárez a red card for blatantly blocking a shot with his hands to stop what would have been Ghana's winner. They went on to lose on penalties. Tonight is his 37th Champions League game and the Portuguese official has also refereed Arsenal before, overseeing their 1-2 win over Udinese in 2011-12.

17:00. Arsenal have had a sketchy start to the Premier League campaign, but after squeezing past Besiktas 1-0 on aggregate, they entered the Group stages once more. A last minute winner earned them a 2-1 win in their opening game against Crystal Palace, they have drawn the last three games. Two late goals got the Gunners a 2-2 draw with Everton, before Leicester City held them to a 1-1 score-line. Manchester City were the opponents at the weekend and despite coming from behind to lead 2-1, Martin Demichelis headed a late equaliser.

16:55. After losing the opening game to Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund have bounced back with two wins. Augsburg were defeated 2-3, despite BVB being 0-3 up they gave away two late goals to blot their coffee book. The same could be said for Oliver Sorg's consolation goal in Dortmund's 3-1 win against Freiburg, another comfortable game.

16:50. Tonight's game sees the aforementioned sides drawn against each other for the third time in four Champions League seasons. Surprisingly, they both lost at home in last year's Group Stages. A late Aaron Ramsey goal was enough to give Arsenal the win in the Westfalenstadion, while Robert Lewandowski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured a 1-2 victory in North London.

16:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Borussia Dortmund facing Arsenal, in the opening matchday of the Champions League Group stages; with match commentary from myself, Jonathan Walsh. Kick-off is at 19:45BST.