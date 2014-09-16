Serie A Player of the Week

The week two of Serie A resumed in style after the international break. Usual powerhouses Juventus, Roma, Milan and Inter got expected wins but Napoli faltered at San Paolo against Chievo. An incredible 31 goals were scored this week, Milanese clubs Inter and AC were directly responsible for 12 of them. We pay homage to the best performances during the week.

Player of the Week:

Jeremy Menez:

In a game that had 9 goals, 2 red cards, a penalty and a goalkeeping howler, he stood head, shoulders and "heels" above everyone. Was a threat throughout the game, scoring a penalty which he won in the first half before killing the game with an audacious back-heeled goal, surely a Fifa Puskas Award contender.

Honorable Mentions:

Claudio Marchisio:

Playing as a regista in Pirlo’s absence are big shoes to fill but the task did not daunt Marchisio. In an all action performance he had the highest number of passes (87) on the field with an accuracy of 92% and led his team in tackles. To top it all off, scored the second goal to put the match beyond doubt.

Francesco Bardi:

A man of the match performance from the Chievo goalkeeper. The current Serie A leader in saves dealt brilliantly with everything Napoli threw at him including an agile save off Higuain's penalty to keep a clean sheet.

Mauro Icardi:

His movement around the box was too much for the Sassuolo defence to handle. Bagged a hat-trick with two clinical finishes, a striker on top of his game right now.

Carlos Tevez:

An impeccable performance from Marchisio denied the Man of the Match award to 'El Apache'. Buzzed around with typical energy, started the night with an early goal and finished it with an assist. Instrumental.