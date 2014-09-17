AS Roma 5-1 CSKA Moscow: Romans return to Champions League in style

After a wait of three and a half years, AS Roma marked their return to Champions League in style. Quick fire first half goals put the home team firmly in the driving seat and left no way back for the visitors.

Early pressure from the Romans paid off during the 6th minute, a pin point pass by Gervinho found Juan Iturbe, whose exquisite first touch allowed him to slot the ball beyond Akinfeev. Four minutes later, Iturbe returned by the favor by turning provider for Gervinho. The Ivorian’s first touch wasn't great but he recovered well to side step Berezutski and fire a top quality finish in to the net.

Despite Roma’s dominance Doubia should have made it 2-1. In a one-on-one situation with De Sanctis, the striker lost his footing allowing the keeper to smother the ball.

Maicon, who dominated the right flank, made it 3-0 at the 20th minute. After collecting Iturbe's lofted ball, the Brazilian fired a volley from a narrow angle straight at Akinfeev. The Russian international palmed the effort straight in to his net, a howler reminiscent of a similar mistake against South Korea in the World Cup 2014.

Clearly enjoying European football's grandest stage, Francesco Totti delivered the pass of the match, a perfectly weighted 35 meter lob over the head of Nabakin straight in to Gervinho's path. The Ivorian dummied Ignashevich before firing a left footed finish in to the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Miralem Pjanic had the opportunity to make 5-0 before the break, but his angled volley was well-saved by Akinfeev.

Roma started the second half with the same hunger they ended the first and the visitors got no respite. Five minutes in to the second half, a cross by Torosidis was turned in to his own net by Ignashevich.

With the game well and truly over, the home team took their foot off the gas allowing CSKA to take the game to them. Doubia looked certain to score twice but ended up hitting the side netting and cross bar respectively.

CSKA Moscow got the goal their second half play deserved through Ahmed Musa. The Nigerian chipped Morgan De Sanctis on the 82 minute to it 5-1.

The win was a welcome return to Champions League for AS Roma and maintains their 100% record in all competitions. The Romans will look to build on their impressive performance when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad in their next group match. CSKA Moscow take on 2012-13 Champions League’s winner Bayern Munich in a fortnight at the Arena Khimki.