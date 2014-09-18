Everton - VfL Wolfsburg: Text Commentary and Football Scores of the 2014 Europa League

I've been Daniel Pinder, I hope you're enjoyed the live-text commentary of Everton - Wolfsburg. Stay tuned to VAVEL for all the latest news in Europe's top leagues, as well as the coverage of other sports. I do hope you all join me again, from me, goodnight.

Overall a brilliant game from Roberto Martinez's men who are sitting top of Group H after Lille - FC Krasnodar finised one-a-piece.

Full Time: Everton 4 - 1 Wolfsburg

90+3' Nothing more than a consolation for Wolfsburg, Bendtner wins a costless-kick and from 25-yards, Rodriguez finds the top corner, leaving Howard stranded for the only time tonight.

GOAL! Everton 4 - 1 Wolfsburg (Rodriguez, 90+3)

89' Leon Osman comes on to see out the game, replacing goalscorer, Coleman. A minimum of four minutes of added time is added. Barring anything bizzare happens, Everton will be sitting on top of Group H tonight.

88' McCarthy picks out Eto'o, who turns and plays the ball in the channel through to Mirallas who tucks the ball in to the bottom corner of the net.

GOAL! Everton 4 - 0 Wolfsburg (Mirallas, 88)

81' Darren Gibson replaces Naismith for Everton who has not stopped running for the whole night.

79' Howard makes his 11th save of the evening. Rodriguez bombs forward down the left for Wolfsburg, his cross finding the Dane who couldn't generate enough power on his header.

76' Final substitute for Wolfsburg, Luis Gustavo makes way for French midfielder Guilavogui.

75' Very open game in the final 15 minutes. Wolfsburg pushing for a goal leaves them open at the back, often resulting in a 3 - 3, Everton need to take one of these opportunities.

72' Brilliant breakaway from Everton. Eto'o holds off two players in his own half before finding Naismith on the edge of the box. The Scottish international then finds McGeady out wide who cuts inside before curling one just over the bar.

67' Lukaku's time is up and is replaced by Eto'o.

66' Arnold with another long-range effort, which again, is saved by Howard.

63' With around 30 minutes left to play, it's all Wolfsburg. Martinez will be disappointed with his teams performance after going 3-0 up. Expecting some defensive substitutions from the home side in the next ten minutes.

60' Substitute for Wolfsburg. Former Arsenal player, Niklas Bendtner replaces Caligiuri. The Danish international has never been on the losing side at Goodison Park, it's looking likely Wolfsburg are a lost cause tonight.

54' Another save to go in the match stats for Everton and Howard. Rodriguez shows just what a magnificant left-foot he has with a costless-kick whipped over the Everton wall, forcing the veteran keeper to dive to his right.

52' Big, big chance for Wolfsburg to get a goal back. De Bruyne disguises a reverse ball to Caligiuri inside the box whose shot is straight at Howard. The Everton keeper can only parry the ball to Gustavo who takes his time picking a spot, only for Howard to pull off another save.

50' Hunt's first touch is to set up Arnold whose shot goes just wide of Howard's post who looked confident it was going wide.

46' Baines steps up to take the penalty and sends Benaglio the wrong way.

46' Wolfsburg couldn't have asked for a worse start to the second half. Just 40 seconds after the restart, Knoche brings down McGeady.

PENALTY TO EVERTON

46' We're back underaway and we have one subtitution to tell you about. Hunt comes on to replace Malanda for Wolfsburg.

Before tonight, Wolfsburg were the only one of 48 Europa League teams not to concede a foul this season.

A goal to tell you about in the other Group H game, Lille 0 - 1 FC Krasnodar, Laborde with the goal for the Russians.

Roberto Martinez will be happy with his teams performance, especially that of Gareth Barry whose role goes unnoticed. The former-Manchester City midfielder sits just in front of John Stones and Phil Jagielka, allowing both full-backs to push on to support the attack.

45+1' Knoche puts pressure on his own defence with a misplaced clearance in to the path of Lukaku who finds Mirallas, who then tests Benaglio with a fierce drive. The Swiss keeper could only parry in to the path of Baines who's cross finds the other full-back, Coleman who makes no mistake in finding the back of the net.

41' Everton increasing in confidence at we get closer to half time. Naismith, McGeady and Mirallas all interchanging positions well for Everton, causing problems to the Wolfsburg defence.

40' Lukaku brought down to earn a costless-kick 30-yard from goal. The Belgian takes the costless-kick who forces a save from Benaglio who gets down low.

33' Olic makes a 30-year run before cutting inside to find De Bruyne there yet again for Wolfsburg. His left-footed drive from 18-yards is well held by Howard. Wolfsburg playing well but they need to get more numbers in the box.

GOAL! 1-0 Everton. Naismith. https://t.co/c4Ihqk6Wcf — Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) September 18, 2014

27' De Bruyne the dangerman for Wolfsburg, starts of another attack for the Wolves. A cross field ball find its way to Arnold who holds off two Everton defenders before Olic's right-football effort is sliced wide to the delight of the home fans.

20' Straight back down the other end, patient football from Everton who force Benaglio into another save following a shot from McGeady.

19' Wolfsburg nearly grab a goal back almost straight away. The left-back, Rodriguez hits a crossfield ball to Caligiuri who takes the shot first time. Howard was there to deny the midfielder, who had time to take the touch and compose himself.

14' Naismith starts the move off for Everton finding McCarthy who plays a one-two before finding Baines who squared the ball back to the Scottish internaltional. Naismith then prodded the ball beyond Benaglio to put the home side 1-0 ahead.

10' De Bruyne with an effort for the away side. The former Chelsea man started off with the ball down the middle before finding Rodriguez wide. A nice interchange between Arnold and De Bruyne resulted in a half chance.

20:02. Teams are making their way out of the tunnel. Big night for both teams, two teams that play attacking football and want to win. Expecting goals in this tie.

19:59. Roberto Martinez ahead of tonight's game: "Everyone knows in the squad what is expected."

19.55. We're now just ten minutes away from kick-off at Goodison Park, and the atmosphere is electric once again on this European night in Liverpool. Expectations are high for this Everton team under Spaniard Roberto Martinez.

19:38. A stat coming up for you via @OptaFranz - Samual Eto'o has scored 44 goals in European compeitions, more than the 17 other players combined from the Everton squad (33).

19:36. Just 30 minutes away from kick-off. In tonight's other Group H game, Lille welcome Russian opponents FC Krasnodar.

19:22. Strong line up from from both sides tonight. Expect an open costless-flowing match. Caligiuri brought in ahead of Hunt to provide defence cover on the flanks for Wolfsburg.

19:16. Everton subs: Joel, Gibson, Alcaraz, Eto’o, Besic, Atsu, Osman



Wolfsburg subs: Grun, Bendtner, Schafer, Klose, Hunt, Guilavogui, Klich.

19:15. Wolfsburg XI to face Everton: Benaglio, Caligiuri, Olic, De Bruyne, Malanda, Luiz Gustavo, Jung, Naldo, Arnold, Knoche, Rodriguez.

19:14. Everton XI to face Wolfsburg: Howard, Coleman, Baines, Stones, Jagielka, McCarthy, Barry, Mirallas, McGeady, Naismith, Lukaku.

19:05. Possible Wolfsburg XI: Benaglio; Jung, Naldo, Knoche, Rodriguez; Gustavo, De Bruyne; Perisic, Hunt, Arnold; Bendtner.

19:04. Possible Everton XI: Howard; Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, Baines; McCarthy, Besic; McGeady, Naismith, Mirallas; Lukaku.

19:00. Wolfsburg coach, Dieter Hecking, told reporters: "We're once again back on the European stage and there couldn't be a better start than playing Everton. They play from the back and they have two excellent full-backs. Everton always attempt to play football and they have the players for that, but there's a physicality that is typical of football in England.

"It's up to us to play good football ourselves. I've spoken to people who know football in England and they've said Everton has an almost unique atmosphere and the fans are right on the opposition from the start. I think this is the strongest group of all in the Europa League and it will be difficult for both Wolfsburg and Everton. I expect all the games to be close."

18:57. Despite travelling with the squad, costless-signing, Niklas Bendtner is expected to start on the bench, having not regained full match fitness. This could mean a start for 35-year old Croatian, Ivica Olic who scored in Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

18:55. Samuel Eto'o is available for tonight's tie are missing the 2-0 victory over West Brom with a groin problem, whilst Romelu Lukaku is expected to start. Sylvain Distin could also return to the squad after recovering from a back injury whilst Tony Hibbert could make his first appearance since February.

18:47. Everton captain, Phil Jagielka will lead the team out against Wolfsburg: "It will be a very proud moment again and my friends and family will be here. Night games at Goodison are always special but there is the added spice of this being a European fixture."

"I've captained the team for a year now, and if the manager picks me, it will be another opportunity to lead the team out on Thursday night. We've got to go out there, perform well and get the right result. I've been talking with some fans and they have been talking for a while about how they can't wait to see Goodison under lights again on a European night. We are all excited, we are looking forward."

18:44. Jagielka on Wolfsburg: "Wolfsburg are glamorous and they are going to push us all the way. You need the small margins and Goodison is a really healthy environment for us to play our football. The voice of the fans always makes a difference. I am excited to see the fans being very proud and enjoying the evening, but more importantly hopefully seeing the team perform really well."

18:42. Tonight's game will be played at Everton's home ground, Goodison Park. It has been home to The Toffees since its completion in 1892 and is one of the world's oldest purpose-built football grounds. Goodison has a capacity of 39,572 and lies just yards away from Liverpool's ground, Anfield.

18:41. Martinez on the group: "The draw has been really kind in terms of bringing two phenomenal football teams of the quality of Lille and Wolfsburg to Goodison. Then there's a real surprise with Krasnodar beating Real Sociedad in the play-offs."

18:39. A long with Everton and Wolfsburg, Lille and FC Krasnodar are also in the same group. The latter of the two reached the group stages after beating Real Sociedad.

Tonight's other games: Apollon Limasson - FC Zurich; Borussia Monchengladbach - Villarreal; Club Brugge - Torino; FC Copenhagen - HJK; Besiktas - Asteras Tripolis; Partizan - Tottenham Hotspur; Dinamo Zagreb - Astra Giugiu; RB Salzburg - Celtic; PSV - Estoril; Panathinaikos - Dinamo Moscow; FK Karabackh - Saint Etienne; Dnipro - Inter Milan; Sevilla - Feyenoord; Standard Liege - Rijeka; Lille - FC Krasnodar; Napoli - Sparta Prague; Young Boys - Slovan Bratislava; Rio Ave - Dynamo Kyvi; Steaua Bucuresti - AaB; Fiorentina - Guingamp; PAOK - Trabzonspor.

18:36. Ahead of the tie, Wolfsburg's sporting director, Klaus Allofs said: "In the past, German clubs have performed well in the Champions League, but not so well in the Europa League. Given how hard we have fought to play in continental competition, there is a sense of huge anticipation on our part."

18:34. Martinez on the competition: "The Europa League right now is a great competition and probably where we need to be testing ourselves. The only way to fulfil our potential is by playing games like this one."

"Everton had their first taste of European football 52 years ago so this is nothing new. This is something we feel should be part f our day-to-day work. I am really excited about seeing this Wolfsburg side because after winning the league in 2009, they had a lot of European experiences."

18:29. The referee for tonight's game is Italian Luca Banti. The 40-year old referee had recently been upgraded to a category one referee, which resulted in Banti serving as a referee in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers. Banti has handed out six yellow cards in just two games which he has managed this season.

18:25. Wolfsburg have had mixed fortunes this season in the Bundesliga. Dieter Hecking's men started off with an away trip to the Allianz Arena to face current champions, Bayern Munich, losing 2-1. They welcomed Eintracht Frankfurt for their first home game of the season, which ended in a 2-2 draw before travelling to Hoffenheim, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

18:22. Everton finished fifth in Premier League last season, just missing out on a Champions League spot. Roberto Martinez started off his second season at the club with a 2-2 draw to newly promoted Leicester City before putting another two goals past Arsenal, drawing 2-2. Everton then went on to lose heavily to Chelsea, 3-6 before earning their first win of the Premier League season away to West Brom.

18:17. Finishing third, Wolfsburg went on to reach the Quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League that season before losing to Fulham, 3-1 on aggregate, who went on to reach the final.

18:15. It's been more than 1,600 days since Wolfsburg last competed in Europe. The Wolves were drawn in the same group as Manchester United, CSKA Moscow and Besiktas for the 2009/10 Champions League.

18:12. Everton's last competitive appearance in Europe (2010) ended in a 3-0 defeat away to Portuguese opponents, Sporting Lisbon in a last-32 tie of the Europa League. Only one player in the starting XI that night still feature for Everton today, USA's heroic World Cup goalkeeper, Tim Howard.

18:07. Tonight's game will be the first time the two teams and met in a competitive environment. A tough game is to be expected, however, Everton have not lost to German opposition in five matches.

18:05. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Everton vs VfL Wolfsburg, in the opening macthday of the 2014 Europa League group stages; with match commentary from myself, Daniel Pinder. Kick-off is at 20:05BST.