Sevilla 2-0 Feyenoord: Dutch side fail to impress against Europa League holders

It was the best possible start for the reigning Europa League champions Sevilla, quite the opposite for Feyenoord. In the Group G opener for both sides, it was the Spanish club that prevailed with quite some ease as Feyenoord struggled to get going at all.



It was an extremely bright start for Sevilla when Gerard Deulofeu caused trouble down the left wing, earning a costless kick. The on-loan Barcelona youngster took the ensuing costless kick, which was prodded home by Grzegorz Krychowiak after just eight minutes. It was one way traffic after that, the Dutch side failing to threaten while Sevilla continued to pepper Kenneth Vermeer's goal. Feyenoord's first real chance came after a quarter of an hour when Luke Wilkshire fired over the bar following a corner. Neither team could muster another chance until Sevilla doubled their lead on half an hour. It was Deulofeu again causing problems for the Feyenoord defence, whipping another costless kick into the danger area, connecting with the head of Stéphane Mbia. Just minutes after allowing a 2nd, Feyenoord had the chance to pull one back but Toornstra's costless kick from distance was denied by the post.



Half Time: Sevilla 2-0 Feyenoord: A dominant first period for Sevilla resulting in a deserved 2-goal lead.







The 2nd half script was basically the same as the first, with Sevilla controlling the game from start to finish. The best chance of the 2nd half fell to Jose Antonio Reyes ten minutes after the restart, the Spaniard firing not too far over from the edge of the area. It was Sevilla who pressed the most searching for a 3rd, while Feyenoord failed to create any real chance to get back into the match.



Full Time: Sevilla 2-0 Feyenoord: The hosts deservedly ran out winners on the day while Feyenoord were extremely poor, not registering a single shot on target.