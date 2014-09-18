Everton - Wolfsburg preview: The Toffees ready to extend their run against German opposition

Everton kick-off their Europa League campaign this evening with a home tie against Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, their first appearance in Europe in four years.

"Back where they belong," and "We're very excited," were the words ushered by Everton manager Roberto Martinez during his press conference.

"Everton had their first taste of European football 52 years ago so this is nothing new, this is something we feel should be part of our day-to-day work.

"The Europa League is a great competition, it's where we need to be testing ourselves."

Samuel Eto'o is available for his first Everton appearance having missed out in The Toffees 2-0 victory over West Brom on Saturday through injury. Sylvain Distin could also return to the squad after recovering from a back injury.

Wolfsburg face Everton after a 1-1 draw away to Hoffenheim, having kicked off their season with a 2-1 loss against current Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, before drawing 2-2 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In his press conference, Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking said: "We had seven players at the World Cup and four serious injuries, so we can not be at 100%

"Before the international break everyone said we would lose to Hoffenheim, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen. But I am sure we will lay down a marker against Everton."

Luis Gustavo, Kevin de Bruyne and former-Arsenal player Niklas Bendtner travelled with the squad ahead of the tie.

Ahead of this evening's kick-off, Wolfsburg are without a win in four European away matches (D2 L2) whilst Everton are yet to lose in five European matches against German teams (W2 D3), Wolfsburg have lost both of their matches in England 2-1 (Fulham 2010 and Manchester United 2009)

If Everton are to progress to the Europa League final, they will first need to get past Wolfsburg, Lille and Krasnodar before entering the knockout stages. The final will take place in Warsaw, Poland on May 27.

"The draw has been really kind in terms of bringing two phenomenal football teams of the quality of Lille and Wolfsburg to Goodison," said 41-year old Martinez.

"Then there's a real surprise with Krasnodar beating Real Sociedad in the play-offs."