Serie A round-up: Januzaj, Tevez, and Strootman

According to reports, United youngster Adnan Januzaj could be available for a potential loan deal, with both Fiorentina and Juventus interested in signing him on a temporary deal. He has struggled to get much first-team football under new manager Louis van Gaal, and is expected to request a loan transfer when possible in an attempt to keep match sharpness as well as playing football week-in and week-out for a top club to gain experience.

He is only 19 years of age, having bursted onto the scene after his stunning brace against Sunderland last October. He played a role in Belgium's World Cup campaign, and made a good impression last season with over 30 appearances for the first-team looking comfortable in the highest level of football. Last Monday, he scored a hat-trick for the U-21's as they beat Sunderland 4-0 and it appears as though a loan move looks on the cards.

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has confirmed that he is enjoying his football in Italy and has an intention in signing a new contract deal with Serie A champions Juventus after a breakthrough debut campaign in Italian football. He scored 21 goals in 45 games last season, and has scored 3 goals in the space of a week (double against Malmo in Champions League, goal against AC Milan yesterday).

He had this to say to Gazzette dello Sport: "Serie A is full of big players and it remains one of the most difficult leagues in the world. Allegri is a tranquil, intelligent person, a coach who knows a lot about football and immediately commanded respect in the dressing room."

And lastly, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has been heavily linked with a £60million move to join Manchester United in January. His agent had confirmed back in the summer that he was not for sale at any price as he looked to get back to full-fitness after a knee injury ruled him out of contention for Holland before the World Cup, but it appears as though the central midfielder wants a move to the Premier League.

Roma will be reluctant to sell him, but who knows?