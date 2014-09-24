Torres look: A goal on his first start for Milan

Former Liverpool and Atlético Madrid striker Fernando Torres was handed his first start in the Serie A on Tuesday night following his two-year loan move from Premier League side Chelsea, as AC Milan were up against Empoli.

And, he did not disappointed as he marked his first start for his new club with a goal, and was unlucky not to get another and possibly even an assist as he starred in the 80-odd minutes that he played in total, as Milan were forced to work hard for a 2-2 away draw against Empoli. The 30-year-old was quiet for the majority of the first-half, not seeing much of the ball before his attacking positioning was taken advantage of as he saw a potential cross opportunity, and darted past his marker inside the area to head powerfully into the back of the net on the stroke of half-time, to get Milan back into the match (losing 2-0 before his goal). A brilliantly-taken header, to get his side back into the match going into the interval.