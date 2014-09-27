Vitesse turn on the style against poor Dordrecht

In one of the most exciting games of the season so far, Peter Bosz's Vitesse side continued their impressive recent form with six impressive goals to destroy a poor Dordrecht side, who despite scoring two goals, had no answer to Vitesse's firepower.

Georgian midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili, nicknamed 'Vako', grabbed a superb hat-trick, while goals from recent hat-trick hero Abiola Dauda, Denis Oliynk and Wallace wrapped up the points for the visitors in sensational style.

Dauda ensured a positive start on 12 minutes slotting home a cross from the right, before Oliynk gave his side breathing space seven minutes later with a cool finish from a rebound.

In the second half, there was an abundance of goals after the 55th minute, starting with Vako's first - slotting home after a Kelvin Leerdam cross. On-loan Chelsea right-back Wallace made it four five minutes later with a fantastic shot across the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

Dordrecht restored some dignity, if any, with Jeffry Fortes taking a smart finish at the other end, although the home side were kicked while they were down, as Vako grabbed his second with a fantastic chip from the kick-off.

Although the losing side pulled another back from a stunning curling effort, courtesy of Ryan Koolwijk, Vitesse's confidence was sky-high and Vako wrapped up his hat-trick in the final minute, with a powerful effort from just outside the box to well and truly see off their opponents.

Vitesse now have seven points from their last nine games, a decent run of form considering they hadn't won an Eredivisie game since March, before their recent 3-1 victory over Excelsior. The win today will take a huge amount of pressure off of the shoulder's of under-fire manager Peter Bosz. It will also earn them plaudits, with a superb attacking display, full of power and explosive pace, mixed with clinical finishing.

Vitesse move up to 11th spot, while Dordrecht have slipped into the relegation zone.