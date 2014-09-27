Schalke 04 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of Bundesliga 2014

16:30. That's all from me today, but if you missed our live coverage, my report can be found here. I do hope you've enjoyed today's coverage, all the reports of today's action will be coming in now, so stay tuned to VAVEL's Bundesliga section for all the reactions. Tschüss!

16:27. Today's other Bundesliga results: Köln 0-2 Bayern Munich, Paderborn 1-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Freiburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart 1-0 Hannover.

16:26. An absolutely massive win for Jens Keller and his Schalke side! The three points mean Schalke leapfrogged their bitter rivals and jump into seventh place and earn their eighth point of the season. BVB continue their inconsistencies and remain without a win after victory against Arsenal. They'll have to turn things around quickly before their game against Anderlecht on Wednesday, already sitting seven points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich.

94' FULL-TIME: Schalke 2-1 Borussia Dortmund!

92' Weidenfeller somehow turns the ball around the post with his foot, Huntelaar thought he'd won it!

90' Four minutes added on in Gelsenkirchen!

86' Yellow for Joel Matip after he took out Ramos.

84' A great ball from Kagawa almost sees Ramos through on goal, but the strikers touch is too have and Fährmann collects well.

82' Dortmund currently have every player, apart from Weidenfeller, in the Schalke half. Still nothing doing.

81' We've entered the final ten minutes, can Schalke hang on or will BVB scrape an equaliser?

78' Ayhan preparing to come on for Schalke, Keller seems happy with what he's got. Marco Höger is sacrificed.

75' Close for BVB! Fährmann misjudged the flight of a costless-kick and the ball almost fell to Ginter for a simple tap in, but Schalke eventually scrambled the ball clear.

73' Two great tackles from Uchida prevents Aubameyang and Dortmund from breaking away down the right hand side, crucial interventions!

71' Schalke respond with a change of their own, as Kevin Prince Boateng makes way for Christian Fuchs. A change that should see Dennis Aogo move into central midfield.

69' Grosskreutz comes off for Milos Jojic, BVB's second change.

67' BVB penalty appeals waved away from Matip clattering into Ramos, that's a debatable one..

62' Aubameyang almost had his brace! A fine costless-kick is matched by the save from Fährmann, BVB coming ever closer.

59' BVB piling on the pressure! Ginter's well struck volley is deflected over, but the resulting corner comes to nothing.

57' Here comes Kagawa! He replaces Ciro Immobile, it looks like Aubameyang will join Ramos up front.

56' Bedlam in the Schalke box from a BVB corner, they eventually hack it away, Shinji Kagawa looks to be preparing to come on. Meanwhile, Marco Höger has taken a bang to the head and is receiving treatment.

53' First yellow card of the afternoon for Neven Subotic, persistant fouling from the Serbian.

51' Great chance for Schalke to go two ahead! A great cross from Meyer is cleared, but only as far as Choupo-Moting and he screws his shot just wide.

49' Great save from Fährmann! Immobile picks up a lose ball, turns and fires a 25-yard strike arrowing towards the bottom corner, only for Schalke's custodian to get a big paw to it.

47' Even start to proceedings in Gelsenkirchen, both teams seeing plenty of the ball. Klopp is out marshalling his troops on the touchline.

45' We're off for the second half!

15:31. The players are back out, we're almost underway again!

15:25. Today's other Bundesliga scores: Köln 0-1 Bayern Munich, Paderborn 0-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Freburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart 0-0 Hannover.

15:20. A thoroughly enjoyable first half in the Veltins Arena, as Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has run riot. Joel Matip's bullet header and Choupo-Moting's volley had the hosts 2-0 up, before Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang hit back almsot immediately.

Half-time: Schalke 2-1 Borussia Dortmund.

45' One minute of added time has been signaled by the fouth official.

43' Schalke fans baying for Neven Subotic's blood after he went through the back of Klass-Jan Huntelaar, but Peter Gagelmann is having none of it.

42' Approaching half-time and both sides are still pushing for another goal. Schalke looking the more likely at the moment.

39' Dortmund break down the right with Aubameyang and Piszczek; Fährmann is there to deal with the cross, however,

37' Not a pretty sight for Schalke fans. Sidney Sam can't continue, one would imagine it was his troublesome previous injury, and he is taken off for Christian Clemens.

36' Borussia Dortmund are starting to see more of the ball and force Schalke into more mistakes, can they force an equaliser before half-time?

35' After such a high-tempo start, the game has calmed down ever so slightly.

30' Schalke almost get in behind Dortmund again, but Hummels steps up just in time and Meyer is correctly called offside.

26' What a start this is! Ramos makes up for hismistake by driving into the box and pulling the ball back for Aubameyang, he drives the ball into the ground and it zips past Fährmann in the blink of an eye. Can BVB come back from 2-0 down twice in a week?

DORTMUND RESPOND! 2-1, IT'S AUBAMEYANG!

22' What a game he is having! After winning the initial corner, Dennis Aogo swings it in and a costless Matip (again!) has his header excellently saved by Weidenfeller. The ball is put back into the middle and after a few bobbles it falls perfectly for the Cameroonian to volley home!

SCHALKE SCORE AGAIN! IT'S CHOUPO-MOTING!

21' Choupo-Moting is giving Piszczek a torrid time and forces yet another corner.

20' Boateng's lovely chipped ball over the defence nearly finds Choupo-Moting, unfortunately for Schalke it's just out of his reach.

18' Some good sweeping from Weidenfeller removes any threat from Schalke, before setting costless Immobile, but his cross can't find any of the waiting BVB players.

15' Dortmund almost respond immediately! A great ball forward finds Immobile, he chests down to Grosskreutz and his shot is deflected just wide.

12' Here is that goal!

10' That's just what the game needed! Choupo-Moting ties Piszczek in knots before forcing a corner, he takes the resulting set-piece and his fellow countryman rises highest, and unmarked, to give Schalke a deserved early lead.

SCHALKE LEAD! IT'S JOEL MATIP!

7' First chance for the visitors, though Aubameyang's long-range drive can't trouble Fährmann.

6' Dortmund struggling to get a foot-hold here. A really impressive start from Schalke, but BVB eventually hack away a dangerous Aogo cross.

4' Good news for BVB. Piszczek returns after a few minutes on the sideline, it'll be interesting to see if Schalke target him from the get go.

2' First chance falls the way of Schalke, Sidney Sam's long range drive is on target but comfortable for Weidenfeller.

1' They joke about blood, sweat and tears in a derby, but Lukas Piszczek is left bloddied after he hit a stray elbow.

1' Kick-off in Gelsenkirchen!

14:29. The players are out on the pitch, the stadium is buzzing and the toss is done. I hope you're ready, folks!

14:23. There'll be updates at half-time and full-time of today's other Bundesliga games, with reports on every single one also on VAVEL. We have you well covered for today's action!

14:22. Today's guests in the Sky Sports studio include Ilkay Gundogan and Benedikt Howedes:

14:15. Just 15 minutes to kick-off in Gelsenkirchen, hopefully the game lives up to it's billing!

14:11. Today is also the first time that all five of Borussia Dortmund's World Cup winning players will start together.

14:05. Today's benches, starting with Schalke: Wetklo; Ayhan, Fuchs, Barnetta, Clemens, Sobottka, Obasi. And BVB: Langerak; Schmelzer, Sokratis, Gyau, Jojic, Kagawa, Maruoka.

14:01. Klopp about Bender and Ginter: "We'll play with a very similiar looking double six."

13:55. Shinji Kagawa will only play a part from the bench today; his first Revierderby was on to remember, as he scored a brace in a 1-3 win.

13:47. The Veltins Arena is in pristine condition ahead of this afternoon's game:

13:44. Kevin-Prince Boateng has made a return to the Schalke team. The Ghana midfielder saw red against Frankfurt and replaced Christian Fuchs, with Joel Matip taking young Kaan Ayhan's spot.

13:41. Hummels' return iss one of four changes for the vistors: Milos Jojic, Shinji Kagawa and Marcel Schmelzer all make way for Matthias Ginter, Adrian Ramos and Erik Durm.

13:38. Schalke have lost three of their last four home games against their Ruhr rivals, they'll be ever so keen to not have the feat repeated again today.

13:36. Massive bonus for BVB as captain Mats Hummels returns in the heart of defence, Papa Sokratis makes way.

13:33. Schalke team to play BVB: Fährmann; Uchida, Matip, Neustädter, Aogo; Boateng, Höger; Sam, Meyer, Choupo-Moting; Huntelaar.

13:30. BVB team to play Schalke: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Subotic, Hummels, Durm; Bender, Ginter; Aubameyang, Großkreutz; Immoblie, Ramos.

13:25. Schalke have arrived ahead of the Revierderby:

13:22. “In the last two games we have made five crass individual errors and conceded four goals as a direct result of those errors. Our best games are the ones where we are able to press high up the park.” said Klopp to BVB.de, “Both teams have injury problems, but we will both put eleven players on the pitch on Saturday despite having a strenuous programme, and they will give their all.” Referring to the importance of the game, he added: “Both matches are always highlights of any season and that is particularly so this season. In a derby you have not only the points to play for, but so much else. Neven Subotic refers to the “extras” as “Brownie Points!”

13:20. Team news is imminent, stay tuned as it breaks!

13:10. Just before kick-off, here's what Max Meyer and Klass-Jan Huntelaar were saying, to Bundesliga.com, after their victory over Werder Bremen: The coach has faith in everyone in the squad. Everyone plays an important role for the team and we saw that tonight." commented Meyer, "Everyone stepped up to the plate tonight. It was a very good team performance." The Dutch striker also chipped in, saying: "When things are going badly it’s obviously not good but when you win everybody’s happy. We played really well as a team tonight and were very determined to get the win. That was the most important thing and that’s why we got the three points."

13:00. Borussia Dortmund have shaded the recent meetings between the two Ruhr rivals. BVB have won four of the last eight, Schalke prevailing in two and the points being shared on a further two occasions. Last season Dortmund were triumphant in the Veltins Arena, as Nuri Sahin's long-range thunderbolt capped off a magnificent 1-3 win. The return game in the Westfalenstadion was less entertaining, as a injury-burdened Schalke were lucky to escape the cauldron of noise with a point.

12:55. Possible Borussia Dortmund XI: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Subotic, Sokratis, Durm; Bender, Jojic; Aubameyang, Kagawa, Großkreutz; Ramos. (4-2-3-1)

12:50. Possible Schalke XI: Fährmann; Höger, Neustädter, Ayhan, Fuchs; Boateng, Aogo; Sam, Meyer, Choupo-Moting; Huntelaar. (4-2-3-1)

12:45. Borussia Dortmund have similar injury woes to their Ruhr valley neighbours. Ilkay Gündogan, Sebastian Kehl, Marco Reus, Oliver Kirch, Nuri Sahin, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jakub Blaszczykowski will play no part this afternoon, with Klopp not seeing any end to the year of relentless injuries. Ji Dong-Won and Mats Hummels are expected to be fit in the coming days, with the captain taking his place on the bench for Wednesday's draw against Stuttgart and Ji starting for BVB II, they could see some action this afternoon.

12:40. Schalke have a huge bout of injuries to contend with coming into the game. Sead Kolasinac, Felipe Santana, Benedikt Höwedes, Fabian Giefer, Leon Goretzka and Jefferson Farfán are all unable to play with various injury problems, which is part of the reason why Keller's men have under-performed so much this season. Wunderkind Julian Draxler is also unavailable after he picked up a two game ban, for kicking out at Carlos Zambrano, against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, Kevin-Prince Boateng will make a return to the team. The Ghana midfielder also saw red against Frankfurt.

12:35. This is what Mats Hummels and Kevin Großkreutz had to say to Bundesliga.com on BVB's draw with Stuttgart: "We need more stability in defence." said Hummels, "We've already conceded nine goals in five matches, which isn't just a poor record, but a very poor record. We need to defend better as a team - all eleven players have to play their part. Only than can you be successful." Großkreutz echoed that statement: "We didn't play well at all and only had ourselves to blame for being 2-0 down. It served as a wake-up call though and in the end we managed to get a point, which gives us confidence for the derby. We're all really looking forward to Saturday. We'll analyse our mistakes and make sure we don't make them again in a hurry."

12:30. For a preview on this game, along with the other matches this weekend, check out Ryan O'Grady's views on the action here.

12:25. This afternoon's game will take place at the Veltins Arena, home of Schalke 04 since 2001. From then it has played host to a Champions League final and five World Cup games. The league game capacity is 61,482 (standing and seated) and an international/European capacity of 53,951 (seated only).

12:20. This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures: Mainz-Hoffenheim, FC Köln-Bayern Munich, Schalke-Borussia Dortmund, Paderborn-Borussia Mönchengladbach, Freiburg-Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart-Hannover, Wolfsburg-Werder Bremen, Augsburg-Hertha Berlin, Hamburger SV-Eintracht Frankfurt.

12:15. The history of the Ruhr derby dates back well before the beginning of the Bundesliga in 1963. After Ruhr valley developed into the thriving industrial area that it is today, the coal miners and workers needed something to take their minds off of an otherwise hard way of life. That release was football. Borussia Dortmund and Schalke are, by far, the most popular clubs in the region, with Schalke having a particular identification with the miners. It was the Gelsenkirchen side that dominated early exchanges between the clubs (also in Germany) but when BVB picked up the Westphalia championship following the war, affairs got feisty. Since then, it's been a battle on an off the pitch. Fans that give as much as their players and vice-versa, have resulted in some of the most dramatic matches in Bundesliga history. Jens Lehmann's miracle goal in 1997 and the "Mother of all Derbys", when Schalke lost 2-0 to Dortmund, ending their title hopes. This all combined together with a dislike so deep that some fan refuse to recognise the existence of either town, makes it one of the best games in the world.

12:10. Unfortunately for Borussia Dortmund they'll be without Armenian play-maker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, this afternoon. The midfielder picked up a foot injury in the 2-0 defeat to Mainz and will miss the next four weeks of action. It came as a massive blow to BVB, who only have Shinji Kagawa as a fit 'number ten', leading many to question the reasoning behind Jonas Hofmann's loan move.

12:05. “Yesterday, the day before yesterday, three days ago and the day before that as well. We meet every day in Düsseldorf for Sushi.” said Shinji Kagawa, who was talking about Atsuto Uchida on a DFL photoshoot. “We are on a two-game winless run in the Bundesliga. That’s why a win at Schalke would be massive for us. A Derby victory would give us a lift for the next match at RSC Anderlecht and the upcoming games in the Bundesliga.” Despite the dip in form, he was still happy he'd returned to Dortmund. "The way I was welcomed in Dortmund was amazing. The support by the Dortmund fans is unique in football. Since I’m back, I only feel gratitude.”

12:00. “Both teams have had to face similar problems. You can see that it’s not that easy when you have a lot of players that went to the World Cup in your squad,” said Schalke boss Jens Keller. “The strain on both clubs during the season is also very high and that’s why both teams have stuttered a little. It’s a derby! All the players will give their all and forget the problems,” emphasised the 43-year-old. “This game is very important to both clubs and both sets of fans. Everyone that’s on the pitch will be up for it. It will be a different game in comparison with the ones that we have already played this season." Keller would not underestimate the magnitude of the game, "It’s an important match for both teams, one that both of us are fully concentrated on. There are many emotions involved. Dortmund are a very good team and made some excellent additions to their squad over summer.”

11:55. Today's referee is Peter Gagelmann. The official from Bremen has been officiating Bundesliga games for over a decade now and Borussia Dortmund will be happy to see him overseeing today's game. Gagelmann was the referee for the DFB Pokal final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He will be ably assisted by Sven Jablonski, Thomas Gorniak (both from Bremen).

11:50. Borussia Dortmund are also in indifferent form, but not to the extent of their neighbours. Wins against Augsburg (2-3), Freiburg (3-1) and Stuttgarter Kickers (1-4) have showcased the best and sometimes worst of the enigmatic Dortmund side. Jürgen Klopp's efforts all came together when they trounced Arsenal in the Champions League, albeit a 2-0 victory the hosts were far superior and it could easily have four-five-nil. However the weaknesses on show in the win against Augsburg were extremely prevalent when Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen beat the boys in yellow 2-0. It was another chase, similar to last year, where chances were not taken and the defence was looking lost without captain Mats Hummels. Though, in spite of the defeats, the late comeback against Stuttgart should have given BVB the momentum boost needed for today's clash.

11:45. After the win against Werder Bremen, Schalke could finally boast their first three points of an otherwise bleak Bundesliga season. Defeat to Hannover and a demolition at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach did not make for pleasant viewing, while a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt was littered with indiscipline. However, draws against Bayern Munich and Chelsea have shown that Jens Keller's side have hope of turning things around. The Royal Blues are also out of the DFB Pokal, defeat to Dynamo Dresden in the first round was not one of their finest moments.

11:40. Schalke took on an inconsistent Werder Bremen side on Tuesday, with Borussia Dortmund playing an equally out-of-sorts Stuttgart on Wednesday evening. The hosts recorded an invaluable 0-3 win. After a goal-less first half, they came out fighting and Maxi Meyer and Roman Neustädter gave them a quick-fire double within five minutes of the re-start. Tranquillo Barnetta nabbed a goal in the final five minutes, to seal a fantastic performance. BVB came unstuck against a Fredi Bobic-less Stuttgart. A 0-2 deficit quickly faced the yellow wall, when Daniel Didavi fired home brace. However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ciro Immobile hit back late on to spare the hosts' blushes.

11:35. Today's game is one of the biggest derbies in the world, let alone Europe. Two industrial cities that have had a fierce rivalry for decades but relations have 'somewhat eased' (they haven't really) with BVB's intensive battle with Bayern, Hans-Joachim Watzke said, "I would not have dreamed that today we have a better relationship with Schalke 04 than with the Bavarians. But that's how it is." Nevertheless, there is no doubt that this is one of the most widely anticipated and contested derbies in football.

11:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Schalke's matchday 6 clash against Borussia Dortmund, in the first Revierderby of the season; with match commentary from myself, Jonathan Walsh. Kick-off is at 14:30BST.