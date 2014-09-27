Schalke 04 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of Bundesliga 2014
16:30. That's all from me today, but if you missed our live coverage, my report can be found here. I do hope you've enjoyed today's coverage, all the reports of today's action will be coming in now, so stay tuned to VAVEL's Bundesliga section for all the reactions. Tschüss!

16:27. Today's other Bundesliga results: Köln 0-2 Bayern Munich, Paderborn 1-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Freiburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart 1-0 Hannover.

16:26. An absolutely massive win for Jens Keller and his Schalke side! The three points mean Schalke leapfrogged their bitter rivals and jump into seventh place and earn their eighth point of the season. BVB continue their inconsistencies and remain without a win after victory against Arsenal. They'll have to turn things around quickly before their game against Anderlecht on Wednesday, already sitting seven points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich.

94' FULL-TIME: Schalke 2-1 Borussia Dortmund!

92' Weidenfeller somehow turns the ball around the post with his foot, Huntelaar thought he'd won it!

90' Four minutes added on in Gelsenkirchen!

86' Yellow for Joel Matip after he took out Ramos.

84' A great ball from Kagawa almost sees Ramos through on goal, but the strikers touch is too have and Fährmann collects well.

82' Dortmund currently have every player, apart from Weidenfeller, in the Schalke half. Still nothing doing.

81' We've entered the final ten minutes, can Schalke hang on or will BVB scrape an equaliser?

78' Ayhan preparing to come on for Schalke, Keller seems happy with what he's got. Marco Höger is sacrificed.

75' Close for BVB! Fährmann misjudged the flight of a costless-kick and the ball almost fell to Ginter for a simple tap in, but Schalke eventually scrambled the ball clear.

73' Two great tackles from Uchida prevents Aubameyang and Dortmund from breaking away down the right hand side, crucial interventions!

71' Schalke respond with a change of their own, as Kevin Prince Boateng makes way for Christian Fuchs. A change that should see Dennis Aogo move into central midfield.

69' Grosskreutz comes off for Milos Jojic, BVB's second change.

67' BVB penalty appeals waved away from Matip clattering into Ramos, that's a debatable one..

62' Aubameyang almost had his brace! A fine costless-kick is matched by the save from Fährmann, BVB coming ever closer.

59' BVB piling on the pressure! Ginter's well struck volley is deflected over, but the resulting corner comes to nothing.

57' Here comes Kagawa! He replaces Ciro Immobile, it looks like Aubameyang will join Ramos up front.

56' Bedlam in the Schalke box from a BVB corner, they eventually hack it away, Shinji Kagawa looks to be preparing to come on. Meanwhile, Marco Höger has taken a bang to the head and is receiving treatment.

53' First yellow card of the afternoon for Neven Subotic, persistant fouling from the Serbian.

51' Great chance for Schalke to go two ahead! A great cross from Meyer is cleared, but only as far as Choupo-Moting and he screws his shot just wide.

49' Great save from Fährmann! Immobile picks up a lose ball, turns and fires a 25-yard strike arrowing towards the bottom corner, only for Schalke's custodian to get a big paw to it.

47' Even start to proceedings in Gelsenkirchen, both teams seeing plenty of the ball. Klopp is out marshalling his troops on the touchline.

45' We're off for the second half!

15:31. The players are back out, we're almost underway again!

Dortmund look on as Matip heads Schalke into the lead. (Getty)

15:25. Today's other Bundesliga scores: Köln 0-1 Bayern Munich, Paderborn 0-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Freburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart 0-0 Hannover.

15:20. A thoroughly enjoyable first half in the Veltins Arena, as Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has run riot. Joel Matip's bullet header and Choupo-Moting's volley had the hosts 2-0 up, before Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang hit back almsot immediately.

Half-time: Schalke 2-1 Borussia Dortmund.

45' One minute of added time has been signaled by the fouth official.

43' Schalke fans baying for Neven Subotic's blood after he went through the back of Klass-Jan Huntelaar, but Peter Gagelmann is having none of it.

42' Approaching half-time and both sides are still pushing for another goal. Schalke looking the more likely at the moment.

39' Dortmund break down the right with Aubameyang and Piszczek; Fährmann is there to deal with the cross, however,

37' Not a pretty sight for Schalke fans. Sidney Sam can't continue, one would imagine it was his troublesome previous injury, and he is taken off for Christian Clemens.

36' Borussia Dortmund are starting to see more of the ball and force Schalke into more mistakes, can they force an equaliser before half-time?

35' After such a high-tempo start, the game has calmed down ever so slightly.

30' Schalke almost get in behind Dortmund again, but Hummels steps up just in time and Meyer is correctly called offside.

26' What a start this is! Ramos makes up for hismistake by driving into the box and pulling the ball back for Aubameyang, he drives the ball into the ground and it zips past Fährmann in the blink of an eye. Can BVB come back from 2-0 down twice in a week?

DORTMUND RESPOND! 2-1, IT'S AUBAMEYANG!

22' What a game he is having! After winning the initial corner, Dennis Aogo swings it in and a costless Matip (again!) has his header excellently saved by Weidenfeller. The ball is put back into the middle and after a few bobbles it falls perfectly for the Cameroonian to volley home!

SCHALKE SCORE AGAIN! IT'S CHOUPO-MOTING!

21' Choupo-Moting is giving Piszczek a torrid time and forces yet another corner.

20' Boateng's lovely chipped ball over the defence nearly finds Choupo-Moting, unfortunately for Schalke it's just out of his reach.

18' Some good sweeping from Weidenfeller removes any threat from Schalke, before setting costless Immobile, but his cross can't find any of the waiting BVB players.

15' Dortmund almost respond immediately! A great ball forward finds Immobile, he chests down to Grosskreutz and his shot is deflected just wide.

12' Here is that goal!