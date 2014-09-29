Schalke 04 - Maribor: Hosts confident of all three points

'They fought for every ball, right until the final whistle' - Jens Keller

German side Schalke 04 come into this Champions League Group G fixture bristling with confidence after success in Saturday's Revierderby. The 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund was a victory that manager Jens Keller described as 'really impressive', saluting his players' performances: 'The boys went for every ball and fought right until the final whistle. That was really impressive', he said. After a slow start to their Bundesliga season, fans of Die Königsblauen will be hoping the momentum has switched as they get ready to host Maribor come Tuesday night.

Ante Šimundža, head coach of Schalke's Slovenian opponents, knows that he has his work cut out to progress from a tricky Group G containing Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon and Schalke. He will, however, be buoyed by his team's performance in the opening week of the competition, where they fought hard—and scored late—against Marco Silva's Sporting Lisbon side, to earn themselves a 1-1 share of the spoils.

It was a goal scored by the impressive youngster Luka Zahovic, who has been a revelation for Šimundža's side this season. Still only eighteen years of age, the Slovenian has already scored six goals in all competitions, and has been instrumental in Maribor's great start to the domestic campaign. They sit in second place, just six points from the summit with a game in hand on the league leaders.

Schalke too made a solid start to their Champions League campaign, earning a valuable point after a 1-1 draw with group favourites Chelsea. A second half strike from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was enough to cancel out Cesc Fabregas' early opener, leaving manager Jose Mourinho to rue his side's missed chances: I think we had great chances to score the second goal', he said. 'I remember clearly Fabregas in the first half and Didier [Drogba] in the second half. 2-0 the game is over and probably we are speaking about three or four, but we didn't and that's football'.

Despite Schalke's immediate form and current confidence, Keller's side have a number of injury concerns. Captain Benedikt Howedes will continue to look from the sidelines as he recovers from a partial groin tear. Furthermore, against Dortmund Sidney Sam picked up a knock and had to be withdrawn before half-time. Schalke will be thankful to have the silky skills of youngster Julian Draxler back on display, as he returns to the fold.

Maribor have already got a real battle on their hands as they prepare to visit the Veltins-Arena Tuesday night, and they may be without midfielder Welle N'diaye after he had to be substituted late on in their goalless draw with NK Radomlje at the weekend.

Schalke manager Jens Keller will fancy his side's chances of securing three points and getting off to a positive start in Group G, but he will be wary of being complacent. Maribor play their first away Champions League fixture for 15 years, and after picking up a point already, they will sure to be on the lookout for a few more.