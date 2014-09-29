CSKA Moscow - Bayern Munich preview: Guardiola's men confident ahead of Group E tie

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich hope to continue their fine form in the Champions League Group Stages with a win against CSKA Moscow.

Bayern were given a rude awakening when a fire alarm forced them to evacuate their hotel in Moscow ahead of the game, spending over an our outside in temperatures of around 10 degrees.

Coach, Pep Guardiola told reporters he is "not happy" that his team will face CSKA behind closed doors. The current Russian champions were punished by UEFA for racist chanting by their fans last season.

"I've never experienced it and I hope it's the last time," said Guardiola. "We will have to adapt to the situation, but it's a little strange all the same."

CSKA face further punishment from UEFA after their supporters erupted in violence before the 5-1 defeat to Roma in the opening game of Group E.

Bayern kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, with Jerome Boateng scoring a 90th minute winner at the Allianz Arena. Meanwhile, their Russian opponents sit bottom of the table.

"We have respect for CSKA," Robert Lewandowski told reporters. "They're a good side. We're only thinking about three points.

It doesn't matter who you play in the Champions League, whether it's CSKA or Real Madrid. You only face the best teams."

Speaking ahead of the game, World Cup winning German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said: "We want to keep marching on and obviously we aim to win here in Moscow.

"Every match is tough, as we saw when we lost away to BATE Borisov [two seasons ago]."

Medhi Benatia and Boateng both made the 20-man squad after both shaking off sprains, the pair are expected to start together in the heart of defence. Whilst CSKA are were Pontus Wenbloom and Alan Dzagoev through suspension, Vitinho will miss the game through injury.

The last time the two teams met, Bayern won convincingly on both occasions, 3-0 at the Allianz Arena and 3-1 in Russia. The temperature is not expected to be as bad as it was when the two teams last met in the Russian winter, although forecasters are predicting temperatures or around 10 degrees.