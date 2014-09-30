Manchester City - Roma Text Commentary and Score of UCL 2014

21:53. That's all from me tonight, thankyou to those who have joined me and I hope you have enjoyed my coverage of tonight's game. Follow me on Twitter @Passology for more reaction and further information on future broadcasts and coverage.

21:49. Really entertaining game tonight at The Etihad. Credit to Roma for the way they approached the game, they didn't just sit off and play for the draw, they really went for all three points and could of had it if they would have been more clincal. Stirling performances from Florenzi and Gervinho (My MOTM) tonight in attack, and the team's display really highlighted that Roma will not be a push over for the second spot, neither for the Scudetto title in Italy, where they face Juventus this weekend. As for Manchester City, this would not be the result he would have been looking for tonight, it was a must win game. 1 point from 6 is really not good enough for a team with such ambitions. Need to bounce back and recover and take maximum points in the two clashes with CSKA next time in the UCL and begin to try and recover the 5 point gap they trail behind Chelsea.

Here's some full-time stats from tonight's game:

Man City / Roma

Possession - 61% / 39%.

Shots - 15 / 9.

Shots on target - 2 / 4.

Corners - 7 / 2.

Fouls - 13 / 16.

FT: Manchester City 1-1 AS Roma.

94'. Surely that is that - Jovetic blazes over the bar from 20 yards.

92'. Many of the fans inside the stadium thought that was it then! Zabaleta crosses low for Silva who flicks just wide with the goal at his mercy, so close.

90'. Fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of 5 minutes added time.

88'. Sub for Roma, Torosidis replaces the injured Maicon.

83'. Frank Lampard fires wide. As the ball is out, Stevan Jovetic replaces Aguero.

82'. Jose Holebas replaces Florenzi who's had a good game. Defender for attacker from Rudi Garcia. He wants to close the game out.

79'. Neat touch and turn from Silva, and he fires a long range shot wide of the post. Roma getting anxious in defence.

76'. Fantastic ball from Silva finds Clichy who's dangerous cross is saved by Shorupski.

73'. Maicon swings in a low cross right in the fanger area but nobody is in the box to tap it home for Roma. Wonderful delivery.

72'. Summer signing Juan Iturbe replaces goalscorer and captain Francesco Totti.

66'. Shorupski is forced to save down low from Lampard who we all know can hit them from outside the box, on target.

65'. Pjanic lashes a shot over Hart's crossbar following good play from Totti and Florenzi, should have done better.

59'. Fernandinho interlinks with Toure brilliantly before Keita blocks his shot, purposeful run.

58'. Positive play from substitute James Milner and his left footed low cross flashes across the face of goal and wide.

57'. Frank Lampard comes on to make his 103rd UCL appearance.

56'. Another penalty shout for Manchester City, Toure's shot allegedly hitting the hand of Nainggolan.

55'. 4 goals in 3 games by Frank Lampard, and he is being readied by Manuel Pellegrini.

52'. There's no doubt Roma have started the second half the brighter of the two teams. Pjanic tests Hart again with a curling effort which flies wide.

51'. Big save from Joe Hart to deny Pjanic, after Roma passed round the City backline. Great chance, too.

49'. Totti lets fly from range and his right-footed drive veers just wide of Hart's far post, close.

Here's another great stat about Totti. He makes his 90th appearance in Europe tonight, whilst Manchester City make their 89th.

45'. Milner comes on to replace Jesus Navas for Manchester City.

HT: Manchester City 1-1 AS Roma.

42'. Blistering pace from Gervinho sees him escape Clichy and Demichelis before calling Hart into action, notable save. Great run by the former Arsenal man.

40'. Totti's lobbed through ball is nearly met by the speeding Florenzi, but Hart reads the danger.

37'. Huge shout for a Manchester City penalty is turned down. Navas low pass into the box hits the arm of sliding Manolas. Referee had a great position, surprsing not to have been given.

34'. Good interlinked play between Zabaleta, Silva and Toure finds Dzeko who fires a poor shot which nearly falls into the path of Aguero, City applying pressure now.

33'. Silva having a period of joy down the left hand side, Maicon being caught high up the pitch a couple of times. Nothing coming of it at the moment.

Also worth mentioning that was Totti's first UCL goal on English soil.

That goal means that Francesco Totti is now the oldest player to score in UEFA Champions League history breaking Ryan Giggs record, of 37, the former turned 38 this weekend.

22'. GOAL! It's that man Totti for Roma, he latches onto Nainggolan's ball and chips to perfection, wonderful.

20'. Nainggolan tries to test Hart from 25-yeards, routine save.

19'. Dzeko fails to test Skorupski with an effort from the edge of the box and the keeper sets his side off on the counter, Gervinho eventualy failing to keep control of the ball in a good area.

17'. Great football from Roma, following a quick interchange between Florenzi and Gervinho, the latter races Joe Hart to the loose ball, Hart claims.

13'. Dzeko is fouled by Yanga-Mbiwa, referee has a little word with the Newcastle loanee.

12'. Conceeding the goal seems to have livened AS Roma up. Keeping the ball and beginning to have more of the ball in the homes side's half, now.

Just on the opening goal of this match; for someone of Maicon's experience, you would really have to question his discipline pulling back Aguero for the penalty there.

6'. What an eventful start to the match from Maicon! He crashes a thunderous effort off the underside of Joe Hart's crossbar. So close.

4'. GOAL! Manchester City take the lead through Sergio Aguero who confidently dispatches the penalty, Rudi Garcia is furious.

3'. PENALTY! Manchester City are awarded a penalty as Maicon pulls back Sergio Aguero. The former MCFC player is lucky not to be off, yellow card.

1'. Manchester City keeping the ball, Roma not maintaining much possession when on the ball.

19:44. Here we go then! The players walk out of the tunnel, the UCL themesong awaits before kick-off.

You just get this feel that this is an essential match for Manchester City tonight. They have to win it. If Roma take three points it will mean that both them and Bayern will be on maximum points, Manchester City will be six points behind with just four games remaining.

19:36. Roma boss Rudi Garcia has spoke ahead of kick-off. "We have the champions of England and Germany in our group, we are outsiders but we are proud to be able to show our qualitites. We need to be portagonists, and not spectators, we need to make it hard for Manchester City."

19:34. Both teams players depart the pitch from their warm up, besides the subs, who will stay and continue until kick-off.

19:31. Here's an interesting stat, AS Roma have the same number of English players in their starting line-up as Manchester City. Ashley Cole starts for Roma, and Joe Hart returns for City.

19:10. Frank Lampard could come up against fellow European legend Totti tonight, here's how they compare stats wise in their domestic leagues:

Lampard: 582 games, 172 goals.

Totti: 563 games, 235 goals.

Who is the most likely to score tonight? Let me know @Passology on Twitter.

19:00. David Silva features on the front of tonight's matchday programme (below).

18:47. AS Roma XI to face Manchester City: Skorupski, Maicon, Manolas, Yanga-Mbiwa, Cole, Pjanic, Keita, Nainggolan, Florenzi, Totti, Gervinho.

18:45. Manchester City substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Milner, Lampard, Jovetic, Mangala.

18:44. Manchester City line-up vs AS Roma: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Clichy, Navas, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Silva, Aguero, Dzeko.

18:40. Before this live Manchester City vs Roma Game, Manchester City have lost three successive UEFA Champions League matches; their worst-ever run in the competition.

18:35. Manchester City have won just one of their last seven European meetings with Italian sides (L4 D2).

18:31. AS Roma have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine UEFA Champions League matches, conceeding an average of two goals a game during this run (18 goals conceeded).

18:28. AS Roma's 5-1 thrashing of CSKA Moscow on MD1 was their biggest ever victory in the competition.

18:22. Three of Manchester City's last four European meetings with Italian clubs have ended 1-1.

Sergio Aguero has averages a goal every two games in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City, 9 goals in 18 games, 5 in his last 5 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ashley Cole could become only the 11th English plater to play for a non-british side in the UEFA Champions League.

Cole could also become the fifth English player to play against a Premier League side for a non-British side in the competition.

The top three passers on MD1 were all AS Roma players: Miralem Pjanic (116), Radja Nianggolan (111) and Seydou Keita (103).

The last English team to lost their opening two group stage games in the competition were Blackburn Rovers in the 1995-96 season.

AS Roma had the two oldest players on MD1 of the UEFA Champions League 2014-15 season. Francesco Totti (37y 335d) and De Scantis (37y 175d).

17:38. Betting Odds (Sky Bet)

Full Time Result - Manchester City - 8/13, AS Roma 9/2, Draw 16/5.

1st Goalscorer - Aguero - 4/1, Dzeko 4/1, Jovetic 5/1, Yaya Toure 6/1, David Silva 7/1, Jesus Navas 10/1, Totti 8/1, Destro 8/1, Gervinho 9/1.

17:25. Team news, Stevan Jovetic is back in the Manchester City squad after missing five matches with a hamstring injury. The Montengro striker had hit a good patch of form, scoring twice against Liverpool in a 3-1 win at The Etihad in August. Fernando took part in a light training session ahead of the match but his groin problem will see him miss the match, as will fellow midfielder Samir Nasri who also is nursing a groin problem. Manuel Pellegrini had indicated that Joe Hart will replace Willy Cabellero in between the sticks following two matches on the bench.

16:00. AS Roma are returning to UEFA Champions League football for the first time since the 2010/11 season, where they were knocked out by Shakhtar Donetsk 6-2 on aggregate and their record - English sides leaves much to be desired. In eight matches against Premier League opponents, dating back to a 0-0 draw with Leeds United in March 2000, Roma have only scored two goals, one of them coming in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in 2003, the other in their biggest defeat in the compeition, a 7-1 hammering by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

15:50. Manchester City have signifcantly underachieved in the competition since their first appearance in the 2011/12 season, arguably due to their tough group phase draw, they have only made it to the knockout round once from three opportunities, that coming in last season where they were knocked out in the Round of 16 against Barcelona. Having said that, last season was the only campaign where they had two teams of less ability than them. 2011/12 - Napoli, Bayern Munich, Villarreal. 2012/13 - Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax (four domestic current champions at this time). 2013/14 - CSKA Moscow, Bayern Munich, Viktoria Plzen.

15:44. Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping that his side can kick-start their UEFA Champions League campaign tonight following a narrow 1-0 defeat on matchday one against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena two weeks ago, however AS Roma will be looking to get their second win of this season's competition after an emphatic 5-1 thumping of CSKA Moscow a fortnight ago. The Giallorossi have looked a formidable side so far this season in Serie A, too, winning their opening five games, conceeding just one goal, in doing that.

15:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of tonights UEFA Champions League matchday two, clash between current English champions Manchester City and AS Roma, in Group E; with match commentary from myself, Ryan Taylor (@Passology), just over four hours until kick-off (7:45pm GMT).