CSKA Moscow - Bayern Munich: Text Commentary and Score of Champions League 2014

18:55. That's all from me tonight, if you want to catch the reaction from tonight's game and other games, it's all here on VAVEL. We have Sporting-Chelsea, Maribor-Schalke and APOEL-Ajax covered live. As for myself, I bid you adieu and a good evening. Enjoy the rest of your Champions League filled evening!

18:53. That win sends Bayern Munich to the top of their group, with Roma and Manchester City still to play this evening. To catch all the action from the Ethiad, look no further as we have it covered for you here.

18:50. Probably a deserved win for Bayern, who created a lot more chances than their hosts. Despite failing to take them, they were far superior in everyway, except for a few first half scares.

FULL-TIME: CSKA Moscow 0-1 Bayern Munich.

92' Bayern comfortable on the ball now, no need to rush anything. That should be job done.

91' Three minutes added on in Moscow, here's how close Shaqiri went to giving Bayern a two-goal cushion:

90' Final sub for Bayern, a luckless and lacklustre Robert Lewandowski leaves the pitch for Claudio Pizarro.

88' A series of corners from Bayern come to nothing, not that they will mind. They've had plenty of chances to put the game to bed, but can they hold on?

86' Inches wide from Shaqiri! Great goalkeeping from Akinfeev, who has been one of the candidates for man of the match, he snuffs out the Swiss midfielder shot after a great ball by Lahm.

85' Just five to go in Moscow, the temperature is almost catching up to how many minutes are left! Müller races towards Ainfeev, but he does well to stop the Bayern man from forcing anything more from it.

83' More good work from CSKA, as they deal well with Shaqiri, Lahm and Lewandowski's threats. However, there is no sign of a way out for the Russians, it's wave after wave of Bayern attacks.

81' It's the man who just forced a throw-in down near the corner flag, Arjen Robben, who makes way for the Brazilian.

80' Ten minutes left in Moscow, a game that has been a great look, but the question remains as to whether the hosts can get the point their effort deserves. Rafinha is ready to come on for Bayern.

79' Subs coming think and fast now! A wasteful Zoran Tosic makes way for Dmitri Efremov, can he provide the spark CSKA need?

77' First Bayern sub for the evening. Götze makes way for Xherdan Shaqiri, a like for like change.

76' Tosic tries his luck from 25 yards and it bobbles into Neuer's midrift. It's looking increasingly likely that Bayern will come out with another 3 points.

74' Still just one substitution between the sides tonight, CSKA and their defence may start to feel the effects of all this defending..

70' Götze drags a shot way, way off target. Not been his night, even though he already has five goals to his name this season.

69' Bayern make their way down the right-hand side and find Lewandowski in the box; despite the Pole's fancy feet his back-heel is too short for any team mate to get a hold off.

68' Yellow card for Mehdi Benatia, despite his protests. It's not a terrible tackle on Musa and a very harsh booking, Benatia right to feel hard done by.

66' Massive sub for CSKA. Seydou Doumbia comes on for Natkho. Musa has moved out left, leaving Doumbia to occupy a central role.

64' Thiago not looking very interested in the game. It's not been that bad, honest!

62' Bayern keep up their high pressure and almost get their reward. Lewandowski's header falls to Alaba, but the Austrian blazes his strike well wide.

60' An hour gone in Moscow and Bayern are still a goal to the good. A real tough task for the Bundesliga champions as CSKA's efence stands firm, whilst Musa is a massive threat on the break.

57' More penetrating play from Bayern, but still no second goal. Götze sees his shot well blocked by Fernandes, the return ball comes in only for Robben's header to be tipped over by Akinfeev. The Dutchmann was judged offside, but replays show that it was a very tight call.

54' Schennikov is having an absolute stormer in defence. He recoveres brilliantly to cut out a Robben cross that would almost certainly have found Robert Lewandowski.

53' Equally good defending from CSKA's left back Schennikov! He tracks Lewandowski stride for stride and makes a goal-saving block. The hosts immediately break back up the pitch, before Tosic wastes the chance and fires into the empty stands.

52' Just a smidge too much on Robben's through-ball to Lewandowski, allowing Akinfeev to start a counter attack. Alaba required to make two fantastic last-ditch blocks to keep them out.

47' Great block from V.Berezutski! He comes across well to deny Müller, his shot hits the side netting and the resulting corner comes to nothing.

46' We're underway in the second half!

17:47. Thoroughly entertaining half of Champions League football! Bayern and CSKA could both have more goals to their names, but a combination of luck, the woodwork and poor finishing has cost them. The second-half should be an equally good look!

Half-time: CSKA Moscow 0-1 Bayern Munich.

45' Somehow CSKA survive! A massive chance for Bayern Munich to put the game to bed on the stroke of half-time, but some resolute defending and lucky bounces fall the way of the capital club and the ball falls to a grateful Akinfeev. One minute added on by Collum.

43' Great effort from a powerful back-header via Lewandowski, unfortunately for the Polish forward it's straight at Akinfeev.

41' Bar and over for Eremenko! Great effort from the Finn, as his step-overs buy him the space to curl a fantastic shot onto the top of the visitors bar; with Neuer beaten.

40' Bayern almost give CSKA a penatly! Lahm restorts to fouling Schennikov, it's just outside the area, but only just.

38' Götze tries to bend one past Akinfeev, a deflected his him sprawling and the ball goes out for a corner. It's taken short by FCB, only for Robben to be offside recieveing the return pass.

37' MASSIVE CHANCE WASTED FOR CSKA! Musa breaks the Bayern back-line and Neuer makes a brilliant one-on-one save, the Nigerian striker then finds Tosic, only for the winger to blaze the ball over the bar. Big opportunity gone.

36' The aforemtioned 'Raumedeuter' nearly slipped with taking his penalty, but it was an emphatic finish nevertheless.

34' Matthias Sammer lookes like a hawk as Natkho makes a crucial intervention on Bernat, before Thomas Müller's long range drive is awkwardly dealt with by AKinfeev.

32' Bayern are playing so many different formations it's genuinely impossible to keep track of where everyone is playing. Alaba now partnering Alonso in defensive midfield, Dante and Benatia left to their own devices in defence.

30' Alaba nearly finds a way through for Bayern again, only for Akinfeev to claim the deflected cross. The hosts aim to break themselves, Philipp Lahm is there to mop up the attack.

27' Guardiola's men have the ball in the back of the net, but it's ruled out for offside. It was fractional, yet the call on Lewandowski was a very good one from the linesman.

26' Bayern have taken things down a notch now. Before the goal Alonso was forcing the ball through the middle, albeit it very well, much happier to play keep-ball at the moment.

24' CSKA earn their first corner of the game, but for all their height they play it sort. After it gets cleared and put back into the box, Eremenko curls an effort just over Neuer's bar.

22' Mario Fernandes hacks down his name-sake Götze and William Collum has no choice but to give the penalty, a massively clumsy tackle. Müller steps up and makes no mistake. Akinfeev goes right, he heads down the middle. All CSKA's hard work is undone.

GOAL FOR BAYERN!

21' PENALTY FOR BAYERN!

19' For how shaky Akinfeev has been recently, he's been very confident tonight. The goalkeeper does will to come and clear the ball from Lewandowski's head.

18' Alonso tries his luck from 25 yards with a costless-kick, it's easy pickings for Akinfeev; it's straight at home.

16' Great defending from Schennikov! Everything good is coming from Alonso, he feeds Götze who in turn feeds Robben. The Dutchman cuts it back for Müller,yet CSKA's left-back blocks well.

15' A decent opening quarter of an hour for the home side and it very nearly got even better! Fernandes is played in behind the Bayern defence and he edges the ball to Milanov, but the midfielder scuffs his shot and can't get a decent contact on the ball. Easy for Neuer.

13' The Spanish midfielder swings it in and Lewandowski gets his head to it, thought the Polish striker can't find the target and the ball drifts harmlessly wide.

12' CSKA almost get the chance to break away with Eremenko, only for Alonso to cut it out and force yet another Bayern corner.

11' Some comedy here, as the ball hits the additional assitant and stays in, but the referee gives the corner. Bayern take it quickly and Arjen Robben tests Akinfeev. A solid save from the Russian goalkeeper, who gets down smartly to the left.

9' Bayern respond with a chance of their own. Alonso slips in Bernat down the left hand side, before the Spaniard squares to an open and costless Mario Götze. The goalscorer of the World Cup winning chance can't convert and there's a short break in play for Zoran Tosic's wrist injury.

7' CSKA eventually get some time on the ball and it almost pays dividends. Clever movement from Ahmed Musa gets him in behind Mehdi Benatia, but the striker skies the attempt and Bayern are unharmed.

5' V.Berezutski rises well and clears the ball from the ready-to-pounce Lewandowski. The Germans are dominating the ball and the game in the opening stages.

4' Incidentally, A.Berezutski is also playing as part of a CSKA back five, not in mdifield as some expected. He's called into action yet again and Bayern have their first corner of the game.

3' Xabi Alonso already into the teens with his touch count, Bayern looking increasingly dangerous down the left. A.Berezutski gets across well to halt David Alaba's charge.

2' Unsurprisingly, Bayern more than happy to get some early possession under their belts. Pep's side are in no hurry whatsoever.

Kick-off: We're underway in Moscow. Bayern get us going, enjoy the game!

16:58. Collum was in charge of Motherwell - Hamilton at the weekend, quite the change in scenery for the Scottish referee.

16:57. Champions League anthem is ago, it's almost time for kick-off!

16:55. William Collum and the teams are about to emerge from the tunnel!

16:51. Bayern and CSKA's players are back in the dressing room and with kick-off just minutes away, it won't be long until they re-appear.

16:50. It's a toasty seven degrees celcius in Moscow, but the Bayern players look more than ready for the task at hand.

16:49. Pep Guardiola says it’s his first time playing in front of an empty stadium "and I hope it's the last" (@DW_Sports)

16:45. Just 15 minutes until we're underway in Moscow, for this game last year it was heavy snow. The conditions look much nicer tonight!

16:40. Manuel Neuer being put through his paces, he'll be hoping for a clean sheet tonight. (@UEFAcomRichVP)

16:32. In case you aren't aware, tonight's game will be played behind closed doors; due to UEFA deeming the poor behavior of their fans against Viktoria Plzen last December as unacceptable.

16:27. CSKA's bench tonight: Chepchugov, Nababkin, Efremov, Bazelyuk, Doumbia.

16:19. Should Bayern Munich win or draw tonight, they will go top of the table, as Manchester City and Roma don't face off until later. However, if Bayern draw and Roma win or draw, the Germans will be second at the end of the night.

16:17. The Arena Khimki is looking is great condition ahead of tonight's clash:

16:15. Despite not playing in the final last team Bayern Munich completed 7,427 passes in the Champions League, more than any other side.

16:14. It's fair to say Dante has been enjoying himself today!

16:05. CSKA Moscow side to face Bayern Munich: Akinfeev; Fernandes, V.Berezutski, A.Berezutski, Ignashevich, Schennikov; Milanov, Natkho, Tosic, Eremenko; Musa.

16:02. As is customary now, both these teams' respective Under 19 sides faced off earlier on today. CSKA won the game 3-1, as Bayern's goalscorer Scholl saw red. The senior side will be hoping for a similar result.

15:57. Here is Bayern's bench in full: Reina; Shaqiri, Rafinha, Pizarro, Boateng, Rode, Højbjerg.

15:55. Jerome Boateng takes his place on the bench, following doubts about the defender's fitness.

15:54. Bayern Munich side to face CSKA Moscow: Neuer; Benatia, Dante, Alaba; Müller, Lahm, Alonso, Bernat; Robben, Lewandowski, Götze.

15:50. Team news is coming up for you now, stay tuned!

15:40. As previously mentioned, CSKA Moscow and Bayern Munich both met in last year's Group stage. The Germans prevailed on both occasions; winning well in a snowy Russia (1-3) and sealing another comfortable victory in Munich (3-0). CSKA went on to finish bottom of the group, as they came below Viktoria Plzen. Meanwhile, Bayern pipped Manchester City to first place - by virtue of a better head-to-head record with the English champions.

15:30. CSKA Moscow have success to their name in Europe. They won the 2005 UEFA Cup by three goals to one against Sporting, in the Portuguese club's own ground. They also became the first Russian club to complete 'the treble' with the win, as well as the first to win a major European trophy. As fas as the Champions League is concerned, the capital club reached the quarter-finals back in 2010. They lost out to eventual winners Inter Milan, it was their best finish to date. Bayern Munich are one of the competition and Europe's most decorated sides. Pep Guardiola's men have won the European Cup 5 times, along with the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup once. Their most recent triumph in Europe was in 2013, when they defeated a brave Borussia Dortmund side 2-1 at Wembley. That year was one to remember for Bayern fans, as they were the first ever German club to complete the treble and only missed out on one trophy that year. Their now arch-enemies BVB won the DFL Supercup that year.

15:20. Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Boateng, Dante, Alaba; Müller, Lahm, Alonso, Robben; Shaqiri, Lewandowski, Götze. (3-4-3)

15:15. Possible CSKA Moscow starting XI: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Berezoutski, Ignashevitch, Schennikov; Natkho, Milanov; Tosic, Eremenko, Musa; Doumbia. (4-2-3-1)

15:10. Pep Guardiola, speaking to UEFA.com, began his press conference by talking abou the previous ties with tonight's opposition: "Do last year's victories against CSKA give us more confidence? This is a normal situation, but we know CSKA well enough. All of our players are fit. We have our last training session today and after that we will look at things again, but as I understand it everyone is healthy." said the classy Bayern coach. "CSKA have a good coach and have almost the same [group of] players who were with them last season. They need to be respected no matter what, despite their result in Rome. They have experienced players like [Sergei] Ignashevich and [Igor] Akinfeev and some very quick players in attack. They are very difficult opponents and we will respect them fully. At the moment we are still in the process of recovering our form. In the Champions League you need to remember that the level is very high. We need to make sure that we get out of the group as it is very tough."

15:05. Holger Badstuber, Javi Martínez, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Thiago Alcántara will all play no part in Moscow, as all are long-term injury problems for the Bavarians. Franck Ribéry, who has a knee problem, also won't feature in the Russian capital. There are some doubts surrounding Jerome Boateng's fitness, but he should be ready for tonight's task.

15:00. Pontus Wernbloom and Alan Dzagoev will serve the second game of three-match bans in UEFA club competition. The pair scored the goals in CSKA's cup victory on Wednesday, as they came from behind to win 2-1 at second-tier FC Khimik Dzerzhinsk. Vitinho, who had surgery on 16th September on an ankle problem, will also miss out. Rasmus Elm and Aleksandrs CauÅ†a will join CSKA's long list of absentees, something that Leonid Slutsky definitely did not want in preparation for facing one of the world's best teams.

14:55. Group E provided goals and shocks aplenty on matchday one. AS Roma tore CSKA Moscow to shreds, as they were 4-0 up within 30 minutes. Juan Iturbe, Maicon and a Gervinho brace had the Stadio Olimpico bouncing. A Sergei Ignashevitch own goal completed the scoring for the Italian side, before a late Ahmed Musa strike softened the blow. Bayern Munich just squeezed past a stubborn and resolute Manchester City side, in the Allianz Arena. Jerome Boateng scored a late, late volley to give Bayern a 1-0 win and a deserved victory

14:50. Be sure to check out tonight's preview from Dan Pinder, which can be found here.

14:45. Leonid Slutsky, CSKA coach, spoke to UEFA.com ahead of tonight's game: "Of course, our opponents are supremely talented and it is a difficult situation for us. Last year we lost a few games against Bayern and Manchester City, which hit us hard, and unfortunately we have continued our poor run of form away from home. It's not nice to recognise that there are teams who are just far more talented and at a different level. Our task is to ensure that the team plays to its absolute maximum capacity – but will this be enough? We will only know when the game gets under way." Slutsky then went on to detail the players who would miss the tie: "[Alan] Dzagoev and [Pontus] Wernbloom are suspended, while we also have a number of players out injured. [Seydou] Doumbia is preparing for the game, but I don't know whether he will start or come on as a substitute. It's difficult to compare Tuesday's game with Bayern to last year's encounter. Last time we were very good in the home match. Even though we lost 3-1, we created a lot of chances and could have hoped for better."

14:40. Tonight's game will take place in the Arena Khimki, Moscow. According to the decision of the UEFA disciplinary body, the match will be played behind closed doors. This follows crowd trouble at a few of CSKA's recent European games. The stadium holds 18,636 spectators and was opened in 2008 to become the home stadium of FC Khimki, after they were relegated CSKA and Dynamo Moscow became tennants. Both will leave once the VTB Arena and the CSKA Moscow grounds are opened, respectively.

14:30. Tonight's other games: Manchester City-Roma (Group E), APOEL Nicosia-Ajax (F), PSG-Barcelona(F), Schalke-Maribor (G), Sporting-Chelsea (G), BATE Borisov-Athletic Bilbao (H), Shakhtar Donetsk-Porto (H).

14:25. Pep Guardiola, speaking after victory against FC Köln, had this to say on their 2-0 win: “We’re delighted with our first away win of the season. It wasn’t easy because Köln were very well organised. We controlled possession, never lost concentration and stifled their counter attacks. We’re overnighting here in Cologne and then we’re off to Moscow.” Arjen Robben commented, “Cologne defended deep, parked the bus and only played on the break. They never tried to come at us and that made it tough at times. All credit to the team! We were composed, we let the ball do the work, we created enough chances and deserved the win.” Xabi Alonso, who was also speaking to Bayern Munich official website, praised his opponents: “It was a tough game. Köln set out their stall at the back and we had to be very patient. We opened the scoring, but it was hard work from start to finish. It was a lot less turbulent after our second goal. We were determined to win away from home and it was an important victory. We’ll turn our focus to the next game as of now.”

14:20. Tonight's referee is William Collum and he will be assisted by: William Conquer, Graham Chambers, Bobby Madden and John Beaton. The whole team is from Scotland. Collum has regularly refereed the most fierce game in Scottish football - the Old Firm derby. He has refereed Bayern Munich before, taking charge of their 4-1 win against BATE Borisov.

14:15. Bayern Munich are in equally impressive form and are still yet to taste defeat this season. A routine cup win against Preußen Münster (4-1), meant they progressed to face Hamburger SV in the next round of the DFB Pokal. They drew 0-0 against their future opponents and 1-1 against Schalke, the only dropped points of their Bundesliga season. Wins against Wolfsburg (2-1), Stuttgart (2-0), Paderborn (4-0) and FC Köln (0-2) have shown that Pep Guardiola's side have maintained last season's incredible form. A late win against Manchester City has set them up well for a clash against CSKA tonight.

14:10. CSKA Moscow currently sit in second place in the Russian Premier League, four points behind Zenit St. Petersburg. Bebras Natkho has been in fine form for the capital club, scoring five and setting up two goals in nine games. They scraped past FC Ural on Saturday, as a last-minute Seydou Doumbia goal secured a 3-4 win. Derby defeats to Spartak Moscow and then to Rubin Kazan suggested a slip-up could occur, but they have turned things round full circle and are on an impressive run. Cup competitions have yieled mixed results. A 2-1 win saw them overcome second division FC Khimik Dzerzhinsk, but a 5-1 thrashing against Roma has left a bitter taste in Russian mouths.

14:05. Tonight's game sees the aforementioned sides drawn against each other for the second time in a row in the Champions League group stages. Manchester City also joined the two teams to complete a frighteningly similar group to last season. After strong starts to their league campaigns, Bayern and CSKA will be aiming to take that momentum and put it to use in European competition.

14:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Bayern Munich's trip to face CSKA Moscow, in the second matchday of the Champions League Group stages; with match commentary from myself, Jonathan Walsh. Kick-off is at 17:00BST.