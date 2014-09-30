Schalke 04 - Maribor Text Commentary and Football Scores of UCL 2014

That's all from me today, hope you enjoyed tonights coverage of Schalke - Maribor with me, Stephen Killen. Thank you and goodnight.

And Chelsea have won the game. They now top the group.

In the other group game, Cheslea are winning 1-0 in the 93rd minute.

Full Time Schalke 1-1 Maribor. Maribor hold Schalke to a draw away from home.

92' Hunerlaar to Meyer, he wins another corner. Fuchs delivers, it evades everyone and hits Barnetta unexpectedly and it goes out. Handanovic runs down the clock some more.

91' Uchida finds Hunterlaar he flicks through to Draxler but he couldnt keep it in. Goalkick to the away side.

3 MINUTES ADDED TIME

90' Meyer looks for Uchida but Maribor happy to concede a corner. Delivery again Poor.

89' Salalich wins a corner following some brilliant pressure. Maribor keep it in the corner, Ibraimi crosses but Fahrmann catches.

87' Patient build up from Schalke, Barnetta delivers and its cleared Suler clears at the second attempt. Play breaks down as Barnetta goes to ground.

85' Aogo is fouled by Filipovic edge of the box. Five minutes remain. Hunterlaar, Barnetta and Fuchs stand over it. A well worked costless kick and the referee pulls it back and books Ibraimi. Costless kick to be retaken, Draxler takes, its blocked and Handanovic keeps it in.

83' Meyer to Obasi , he looks for Meyer, Suler slides in and his clearance just wide, Corner to Schalke, Aogo's corss cleared.

Final substitution for Maribor, Bohar off for Salalich.

82' Ibraimi shoots selfishly and Fahrmann see's it wide. Maribor look to waste some time with an injury

81' Meyer gives away the ball, Tavares chips to Mendy, unfortunately he was offside.

80' Ibraimi fouled in the centre of the field, he delivers and Fuchs clears.

Also a change for Maribor, NDoye replaces yellow carded Mertelj.

And thats the last impact of the game from Boateng as he is replaced by Max Meyer.

78' Barnetta found Boateng who turned and shooted but his shot blocked.

76' Boateng down following Mertelj's tackle and he his also yellow carded.

75' Schalke break, Hunterlaars shot it blocked and it bounces to Boateng whos volley goes over the bar.

75' Obasi gives it away easily, Maribor break, Mendy looks to the edge of the box for Ibrahimi but Aogo wins the ball.

74' Obasi switches to Draxler, he shoots but Handanobic pushes it wide.

70' Ibraimi is fouled at the edge of the box by Boateng. It was reckless and he is yellow carded for it. Viler stands over it, he sykes out the defence and Ibraimi takes, he shoots right footed but the wall do its job

69' Hunterlaars shot trickled wide, he was slipped through by Barnetta but his overhit the ball and scuffed it wide.

Changes for both teams, Obasi on for Choupo Moting. And for Maribor Mendy on for Vrsic.

65' Fuchs cross headed straight to Boateng who volleys from range but Handanovic had it covered. Keller trying to rally up the squad.

64' Barnetta drives, passes to Choupo Moting, Boateng then to Draxler, Draxler chips in but the ball is cleared. Schalke have it again, Fuchs delivers but its poor, seems to be a scuffle in the box, referee having none of it.

63' Draxler receieves it wide, he cuts inside and shoots but its always rising and goes high into the stand.

60' Choupo Moting wins it back, plays it to Uchida, he delivers Hunterlaar dummies, Draxler turns shoots left footed! GREAT SAVE FROM HANDANOVIC!

58' Maribor restart the game.

SCHALKE EQUALISE! HUNTERLAAR GETS HIS SECOND OF THE CAMPAIGN, BOHAR PASSES STRAIGHT TO THE DUTCHMEN WHO TURNS STUTTERS AND FINISHES BOTTOM CORNER. 1-1

56' Goal Schalke

55' Tavares plays it through to Ibraimi but he strayed offside.

Schalke's performance lacking pace and fluidity thus far. Maribor showing they are no pushovers.

50' Boateng fouled at the edge of the box by Filipovic, who is cautioned for that foul. Dangerous position for Schalke. Aogo stands over this, he takes it left footed but its blocked straight into Draxlers path he runs onto it and volleys it but he couldnt get over it and sends it over.

Mertelj down following Hunterlaar's tackle. Back up now, gingerly in his movement.

46' Early corner in this half, Filipovic under pressure passed straight out for a corner. Barnetta with the outswinging corner, once again its cleared. Boateng retained possession and looked for Neudstädter but he overhit the pass.

45' Schalke get us back underway.

Schalke are the second team out, Uchida replaces Ayhan.

And there is no added time, Schalke go in at the break, 1-0 to the good! Bohar's goal sends them in at the break, leading.

44' Boateng out wide to Aogo, he delivers to Barnetta, he jumps but he uses his hand again to control and the referee awards a foul.

42' Barnetta, Draxlers pass blocked but he has it again breaks inside, but his attempt blocked again.

40' Long ball from Maribor, headed down by Tavares to Vrsic who volleys but his shoot flies over the bar.

39' Now at the other end, Draxler recieves it wide and delivers Mertelj sticks a foot out lucky the keeper was concentratng and he gratefully catches.

37' GOAL TO MARIBOR! VRSIC RECIEVES THE BALL FOLLOWING GREAT BUILD UP PLAY, HE CUTS BACK TO BOHAR FINISHES SIDE FOOTED, FAHRMANN COULDNT GET A STRONG ENOUGH HAND TO IT.

36' Boateng loses out in the midfield but was lucky that the richochet was a bad one for the visitors and the ball runs through to Fahrmann.

34' Barnetta's costless kick headed straight to Boateng, he gets it out of his feet he shoots but it deflects for a corner. Barnetta takes, he finds Draxler whos shot is also block but the play still continues, Draxler plays it outwide to Aogo who cuts back once again its dummied but Maribor clear.

32' Fuchs again with the cross but he crosses it to Aogo at the edge of the box but the full back sends his shot high into the Nordkurve

30' Costless kick to Maribor, Neudstädter fouls Vrsic in a dangerous position. Ibraimi takes, right footed, the wall blocks. Pressure still on, Ibraimi's cross blocked but Maribor retain possession and they hold up play looking to open up Schalke. Bohar and Taveres play between them and Tavares shoots but Fahrmann saves low

In the first half an hour Schalke have had 65% possession to Maribor's 35%

27' Bohar, looks to dink a ball into Tavares, it deflects off Aogo and Fahrmann catches.

26' Fuchs delivers left footed in outswinging and finds Boateng back post who heads down to the near post of the keeper but he gets it horribly wrong and has his hands on his head at the result of his effort. Still 0-0.

21' Draxler's pass gets a deflection right into the path of Hunterlaar but Rajcevic gets a toe in and puts Hunterlaar off his shot which is easily picked up by Handanovic.

19' Draxler recieves a pass from Boateng, he jinxes Flipovic. However, his shot high and wide.

16' Draxler beats Mejac with skill he cuts back to Hunterlaar who dummies but no one is there and the play has broken down.

14' Bohar peels away and runs down the wing, his delivery cleared by Boateng. Corner to Maribor, Vrsic takes and it is cleared once again.

12' Draxler passes to Barnetta, Barnetta to Hunterlaar, he then finds Choupo Moting who bursts to the by line and fires across goal, the keeper gets a tip to it and tips for a corner. Barnetta delivers but the delivery is cleared, Tavares with the shot from beyond the half way line! He had Fahrmann scrambling but it goes just over. The Schalke keeper nearly left embarassed

10' Tavares breaks down the right, he passes back to Vrsic but the play broke down.

8' Fuchs heads to Draxler but Rajcevic clears for a throw. Throw is taken quickly, Draxler delivers, Choupo Moting heads it but it only caught it slightly and it goes out for a corner. Hunterlaar was merging behind him.

6' Boateng shoots from way, way out, he doesnt catch it at all and the ball trickles wide.

5' Choupo Moting capitalises on a mistake in the Maribor defence, he finds Hunterlaar. His shot straight at the keeper.

3' Costless kick to Schalke, Boateng was fouled. Aogo and Draxler stand over it. Aogo shoots! Just grazes the top of the net on its way over.

1' Maribor gets us underway.

Maribor XI - Schalke: Handanovič, Šuler, Mejač, Rajčevič, Viler, Filipović, Ibraimi, Vršič, Bohar, Mertelj, Tavares

Schalke XI - Maribor: Fährmann, Ayhan, Neustadter, Matip, Fuchs, Boateng, Aogo, Barnetta, Draxler, Choupo-Moting, Huntelaar.

Team news is coming up for you now, stay tuned!

18:45. Possible Maribor line up: Handanovič; Stojanovič, Rajčevič, Šuler, Viler; Vršič, Mertelj, Filipović, Bohar; Ibraimi, Tavares.

18:35. Possible home side line up: Fährmann; Uchida, Matip, Neustädter, Fuchs; Boateng, Aogo; Clemens, Meyer, Draxler; Huntelaar.

18:25. As for the away side, they have no injuries or suspensions and come into this game on a clean sweep.

18:15. Schalke's injury list is slowly building, the casualties consist of: Höwedes (hip), Felipe Santana (adductor), Kolašinac (knee), Goretzka (thigh), Kirchhoff (knee), Farfán (knee), Giefer (adductor), Sam (back)

18:05. Check out Ben Johnson's preview of tonights game: http://https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/germany-bundesliga/397530-schalke-04-v-maribor-hosts-confident-of-all-three-points.html

"We are well aware that they have a technical advantage, they are very quick and will be supported by numerous and very loud fans, which is of course a strength in itself. But we will try to combat that with our strengths and we are optimistic that we will prevail."

"We don't count on Schalke being tired after their derby, they are used to playing strong teams in the Bundesliga, so this really doesn't matter.

17:55. Ante Šimundža, Maribor coach: "We are well aware that a difficult game lies ahead of us. It will be a match with a high tempo, very quick and intense. We believe we are capable of playing such a game and doing so at the highest level over the full 90 minutes. Yes, I believe we can do it.

17:45. The VELTINS-Arena, before 2005 known as the Arena aufSchalke, replaced Schalke’s old Parkstadion. It was the first stadium in Germany that was completely privately financed without government subsidies and came at a cost of €191 million. The stadium is one of the most technically advanced in Europe with its combination of retractable roof, slide-out pitch, and movable South Stand.

17:35. The other games in the group are Sporting CP - Chelsea at the Estádio José Alvalade stadium.

"Given our results, you could say that the crisis is behind us after back-to-back wins but we are not where we want to be just yet. We have wasted the opening phase of the season. We cannot allow ourselves too many slips now. But the wins and performances have given the team a timely boost."

"We are favourites, no doubt about that. But we also know things don't happen by themselves. A team that beats Celtic and holds Sporting at home has quality. Maribor defend very deep. They deny opponents space, they are very compact. They are especially good at set pieces. There will not be a lot of space and it will be a tight game. I will not elaborate on how we plan on opening them up.

17:25. Jens Keller remained aware of Maribor's quality and looked at the task ahead "Every player wants to be there, it is a real event when that music plays. It will not be a problem to motivate the team for this, even after such a big derby at the weekend. We have to take the three points.

17:15. Tonight's referee is forty-three year old Carlos Velasco Carballo from Madrid, Spain. He has been FIFA Licensed since 2008. In his career he has issued five red cards and 211 yellow cards and eighteen penalties. He refereed the Copenhagen - Bayer Leverkusen match, the game finished 2-3 to Leverkusen and Carballo issued six yellow cards.

17:05. As for the travelling Slovenians, they can feel slightly confident coming into this game with Schalke. So far this season, Maribor have won seven, lost two and drew once. They certainly have strength as they saw off Celtic in the final qualifying round and they drew at home to Sporting. In their last five league games, Maribor won four and drew once. They currently sit second in the Slovenian National League. Current form: Maribor: DWWDWL

16:55. Schalke's form has been a little shaky to kick off their Bundesliga campaign but in their last few fixtures they've found last seasons form. In their last three Bundesliga games, The Royal Blues have drew once and won twice beating fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund and beating Werder Bremen. Last time out in the competition Schalke drew 0-0 with favourites for the Group, Chelsea. Current Form: Schalke: WWDDLD

16:45. Maribor certainly have been the surprise package thus far in the Champions league after overcoming Celtic in the final qualifying round, Maribor started the group stages with a last-gasp draw at home to Sporting Lisbon to get their campaign off to a positive start and keep their unbeaten streak going. The Slovenians are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

16:35. Schalke 04 will go into their Champions League match withMaribor full of confidence after recording two straight wins in the Bundesliga, following a brief run of poor form with saw them slump to 16th in the German league. In their last game Schalke played Chelsea and drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, two weeks ago, Jens Keller's side then won 3-0 at Werder Bremen before edging out Borussia Dortmund last weekend.Keller will be able to recall Julian Draxler to his starting lineup following suspension following a red card against Eintracht Frankfurt, but midfielder Sidney Sam is ruled out with a muscle injury.

16:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Schalke's game against NK Maribor from Slovenia in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage; with match commentary from myself, Stephen Killen. Kick-off is at 7:45pm (GMT).