Bayer Leverkusen - Benfica Score and UCL Results 2014

All of tonights results in the Champions League:

You simply can't fault Leverkusen tonight, from the first second they never looked like losing. The dominating display has given them a good chance to qualify, however there's still plenty of work to be done, their fans will be hoping for more of the same in the remaining games. Benfica improved slightly in the second half, however they still failed to test Leno enough, a bright point was the goal from Salvio, the winger took his chance very well. Much work to be done for them to qualify for the next round.

89' Some late pressure from Benfica, a quick costlesskick sees Gaitan's cross cleared, only to Luisão, who's shot is deflected out for a corner. Gaitan's corner is straight to Leno.

87' Benfica are given the chance to put a costlesskick into the box, Gaitan's cross is dealt with by Leverkusen, however a few Benfica players were appealing for handball.

82' That proved to be the last bit of action for Bender as he's been taken off and Donati is his replacement, brilliant display by the Leverkusen captain.

80' Bender tries slipping the ball through to Son, but Luisão slides and just manages to stop the pass reaching the South Korean.

77' Benfica make their last change and this sees Samaris replacing Pérez.

75' Kießling goes off to a fantastic applause as he's replaced by Drmic.

74' Calhanoglu floats a corner to the back of the area and Son fires a volley into the ground and straight at César.

72' Jardel slips and Kießling was their to pounce, he gets a couple of yards of space but Luisão recovers to block the shot.

69' Bellarabi has put in a fantastic shift for Leverkusen tonight and he's replaced by Öztunali.

63' 45 seconds after Benfica's goal Leverkusen have a penalty! Kießling is brought down by Jardel, Calhanoglu steps up and easily converts and makes up for his earlier miss. 3-1

62' GOOOAAALLL!!! Pereira plays it out wide to Salvio and he does very well to cut in and fire his chance into the bottom corner. 2-1

60' Benfica have improved slightly since the break and Leno is forced to deal with a cross into the box by Eliseu.

56' Lovely one touch football from Leverkusen and Son back heels the ball to Kießling, but he wastes the cross and fires it over everyone.

51' MISS HOW HAS THAT HAPPENED! Bellarabi skips past a defender and plays the ball across goal to an unmarked Calhanoglu and he's missed an open goal. It did bobble up but he slices the effort and it hits the outside of the post and goes wide.

48' There's been quite a few early fouls in the second half.

Second half is underway!

Two changes at half time for Benfica, Lima and Pereira replace Talisca and Cristante.

The perfect half for Leverkusen, from start to finish no one in red has put a foot wrong. Fantastic pressing has seen Benfica struggle, Leno has been untested and Benfica have only had a couple of corners to show from the half. The front four of Kießling, Son, Bellarabi and Calhanoglu have terrorized Benfica, backed up by the brilliant Bender and fullbacks Hilbert and Wendell have also played very well. Many changes needed at half time for Benfica and they need something special to happen if they are to get back into this game, especially if Leverkusen manage to keep things up.

45+1' The ball is played forward and Kießling brilliantly flicks the ball down the line and Son races onto it, after cutting inside he could only curl his effort wide.

43' A ball over the top again finds Bellarabi and despite defenders backing off he can only fire wide from a tight angle.

42' Wendell and Son link up with a one-two down the left, Son plays in Kießling, but his touch lets him down and the chance is gone.

39' Benfica finally have a chance as they get their first corner. It's headed away, but only to Pérez and on his second attempt it travels over the bar thanks to a deflection, the resulting corner doesn't come to anything.

34' GOOOAAALLL!!! It's 2-0 to Leverkusen. Toprak's long ball forward finds Bellarabi, who plays a lovely one-two with Bender before cutting it back to Son and the South Korean provides a great finish.

32' Leverkusen get numbers forward and Bellarabi plays it out wide to Calhanoglu, unfortunately for the hosts he runs it out of play. The front four for Leverkusen causesing plenty of problems for Benfica.

30' It's another attempt from range and once again it's Bellarabi, he's getting better with each attempt, this time it was straight at César.

25' GOOOAAALLL!!! Calhanoglu plays in Son, his effort on the edge of the area is saved by César and once again he spills the ball and Kießling is there to pounce and convert the gift. 1-0 lead for Leverkusen and it's very much deserved.

20' Leverkusen continue to press well, they've been working very hard and Benfica aren't getting much time on the ball.

18' Calhanoglu attempts to curl his shot from outside the area into the bottom corner, however he doesn't find his mark and it's comfortable wide for Benfica.

15' Son gets costless down the left and his cutback is gathered by César at his near post.

14' SO CLOSE! Son cuts the ball back to Calhanoglu, his shot is blocked and then Bender's effort is deflected and it's kept out by the post.

13' Bellarabi tries his luck from range once again, this time it's a much better attempt, his low effort forces César into action, he couldn't keep hold of the ball and Luisão clears.

11' Benfica are struggling to settle so far as the hosts are pressing very well, Bender needs to be careful after giving away two costlesskicks soon after each other.

7' Leverkusen continue to apply some early pressure and once again a long range shot fails to hit the target, this time it was Calhanoglu with the attempt.

5' Some lovely play from Leverkusen fails to come to anything after Calhanoglu's backheel goes straight to a defender. Soon after Bellarabi plays in Son with a back heel of his own and he fires a shot straight at Júlio César, Kießling was a better option across goal.

2' Bellarabi has a go from range, but it doesn't cause any problems as he fires wide.

19:45. The action is underway at the BayArena.

19:41. The players are on their way out!

19:32. @SL_Benfica: "Today is Derley's debut in the @ChampionsLeague!"

19:27. Earlier today the two U19 teams played each other and the visitors Benfica came out on top with a 2-3 victory. For Leverkusen 17-year-old Marc Brasnic scored twice and for Benfica João Carvalho scored two goals in two minutes before Romário secured the win in the 72nd minute. In the group Benfica are now second with four points and Leverkusen are bottom with two losses.

19:04. Benfica Starting Line-up: Cesar - Almeida, Luisao, Jardel, Eliseu - Cristante - Salvio, Perez, Gaitan - Talisca - Derley

19:03. Bayer Leverkusen Starting Line-up: Leno - Hilbert, Toprak, Spahic, Wendell - Reinartz, Bender - Calhanoglu, Son - Bellarabi, Kießling.

19:00. The other game in the group has seen Zenit and Moanco play out a 0-0 draw, great result for both Leverkusen and Benfica.

18:38. We'll have the Bayer Leverkusen - Benfica news shortly and in the mean time let's wish Benfica's Eliseu a happy birthday, he's turned 31 today and he'll be hoping his side can give him the perfect birthday present.

18:26. Benfica last won this competition in the 60's, they won it in 1960/61 and 1961'62. While the hosts Leverkusen have never won the competition, the closest they came was in the 2001/02 season when they were beaten in the final by Real Madrid and that sensational strike from Zinédine Zidane.

18:20. This will be the 5th meeting between the two sides, the first ever meeting between the sides was back in 1994 when they faced each other in the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. The first leg couldn't separate the teams as they drew 1-1 and then in the second leg the two sides played oput a thrilling 4-4 draw which saw Benfica go through on away goals.

18:00. Jorge Jesus: "A second loss would complicate things for us. It is a difficult but fairly even group, and every team can lose once. In the end just four or five teams will be able to win the Champions League. The rest of the teams will be happy to make it through the group stage or qualify for the quarter-finals. This is also our aim."

17:59. Roger Schmidt on the importance of tonight's game, via UEFA.com: "There are just six matches in the group stage, so we have to start winning as soon as possible. In Monaco, we saw that we can play our football in European games as well as in the Bundesliga, but playing well is not enough – now we have to win."

17:55. Leverkusen's record in their 12 games against Portuguese oppositions via UEFA.com, W4 D3 L5. While Benfica have a decent record against German sides, in 38 games they've W12 D12 L14. Benfica have an impressive away record in their last five European games, they've won 4 and drawn 1.

17:50. The home side will be without Papadopoulos, Rolfes, Brandt, Castro and Boenisch who is doubtful. The visitors will be without Artur who is suspended, Sílvio and Paulo Lopes, who like Boenisch is doubtful for this clash.

17:47. The last time these two sides met was in the Europa League Round of 32, Benfica won the home leg 2-1 and then they went to Germany and secured a 1-0 victory to go through.

17:43. Today's officials come from England, Martin Atkinson is the man in charge for this, he was also in charge of Saturday's Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. This is his first Champions League Group Stage match this season, he was in charge in the play-off game between AaB and APOEL. His assistants tonight are Michael Mullarkey and Darren Cann, the fourth official is Stephen Child.

17:37. Benfica head to Germany in better form, after their home loss to Zenit St. Petersburg they've played twice, which has seen them pick up six points. Goals from Eliseu, Maxi Pereira and Lima saw off Moreirense with a 3-1 victory. this Saturday they secured a 3-2 victory over Estoril, Talisca scored a brace in the opening ten minutes and twenty minutes from time Lima scored the all important winner.

17:31. Bayer Leverkusen have trailed off since their fantastic early season form and they go into this game with a mixed bag of results. Since the 1-0 loss away to Monaco they've picked up one win, one draw and one defeat. Things got worse for tonight's home side when they returned to Germany, they faced Wolfsburg, who suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Everton in the Europa League, after the 90 minutes of football Leverkusen came away with a 4-1 defeat of their own, Leverkusen's goal came from Josip Drmic. They bounced back with a home win against Augsburg, Heung-Min Son's goal after the half-an-hour mark was enough for all three points and this weekend they were held to a goalless draw by Freiburg.

17:23. This is a must win game for both teams tonight, they both suffered disappointing defeats on the opening matchday and a win today for one of these sides will keep hopes up for knockout qualification.

17:15. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Benfica - Bayer Leverkusen Live Score and Result, it's matchday two in the Champions League and match commentary will be provided by myself, Chris Holley. Kick-off is at 19:45.