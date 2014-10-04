Bayern Munich 4-0 Hannover: Braces from Robben and Lewandowski Push Aside the Visitors

It started early, in the sixth minute to be exact, and Pep’s side never looked back as they pushed Hannover aside rather easily on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena. In fact, it looked like a training match on the pitch during the first 45 minutes of play as Bayern Munich were basically able to do anything that they want to with the ball and it seemed as though that Hannover had no intention to stop them whatsoever.

Philip Lahm and Rafinha provided sublime assists early in the match as Robert Lewandowski opened up the scoring with an easy finish past the Hannover goalkeeper. Arjen Robben, who looked bright early and often as he usually does, provided the second goal from nearly the same spot in the box, but used his infamous left foot. The same left foot that causes all Bundesliga goalkeepers to toss and turn during the night.

Arjen Robben and Lewandowski played a one-two with each other at the top of the box, but the Dutchman’s shot took a deflection and it fell calmly into the hands of Ron-Robert Zieler. Lewandowski found himself in a bit of space inside the eighteen yard box as Xherdan Shaqiri picked him with a cross, but his header bounced inches wide and to the right of the goal, in which he really should have scored in truth.

Robert Lewandowski got his second goal of the match in the 36th minute of play after Shaqiri picked him out with a lovely over-the-top through ball as the Polish international simply placed it beyond Zieler. Artur Sobeich had Hannover’s only chance of the match right before halftime as he found himself 1 vs. 1 with Manuel Neuer, but the German number one made the stop in which basically summed up the visitors first half.

There wasn’t much to talk about in the second half of play other than the fact that Bayern Munich rounded off a perfect performance against lowly Hannover with another Arjen Robben goal which looked like an almost exact carbon copy of his first goal.