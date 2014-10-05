River Plate - Boca Juniors Text Commentary and Score of Football

MAURO VIGLIANO Admonished Marin (min. 26) Sent off Gago (min. 40') Admonished Mercado (min. 55) Admonished Mora (min. 81) Sent off F. Mori (min. 83)

REFEREE : MAURO VIGLIANO Admonished Marin (min. 26) Sent off Gago (min. 40') Admonished Mercado (min. 55) Admonished Mora (min. 81) Sent off F. Mori (min. 83)

FT River Plate controlled the ball 56% of the time and shot on goal three times more than Boca Juniors. However, it could have gone either way.

FT The referee and linesmen took some very doubtful decisions, including a red card for Argentina's international, Fernando Gago, conceding a penalty kick for an alleged hand play.

FT What a match we just witnessed, ladies and gentleman! Truly a superclassic. A lot of passion and rough game rather than pretty football. The pouring rain that caused the pitch to be drenched added a dramatic scenario but also was responsible for the style of play shown by both theams.

FT Pezzella, who was brought in just a few minutes before, tied the match for the final 1-1

FT Let's enjoy tonight's goals. Magallan gave Boca an early lead on minute 22.

FT Magallan: "We lost two points." The defender was very clear about who deserved more this evening.

FT Gallardo: "I'm frustrated because it was impossible to play football today because of the weather conditions. When you can't play, you need to be smart."

FT It's the end of the game! The superclasico is a tie 1-1.

90' +3 Last ball of the match! Beautiful cross that finds Boye completely open but he hits the ball with the top of his head and it goes very high.

90' +1 Three minutes of aggregated time.

90' Chavez almost scored! He shot passed Barovero but slowly went wide and was collected by a defender.

86' What a blooper by Barovero!! He had an easy control of the ball but slipped and fell to the ground. Luckily for him, the ball stopped close to him and he was able to catch it before Chavez reached it.

83' It's 10 - 10 now! Awful tackle by Funes Mori. Vigliano shows him a red card. Nothing to discuss here.

80' Finally the substitution is made in Boca: Colazo OUT. Perez IN.

77' Arruabarrena cannot believe it. He was ready to make a defensive substitution since River was leaving four attacking players. Pezzella hit a good header, Orion stopped it but left the ball loose so that Pezzella could tip it in and tie the game.

77' Header by Pezzella and it's in! Goal for River!!

73' River makes two substitutions: Pezzella and Solari IN. Sanchez and Pisculichi OUT. Pisculichi was probably River's best player during first half but seems to have ran out of ideas.

67' First sub for Boca. Calleri OUT. Fuenzalida IN. Calleri did an amazing effort and looks exhausted.

65' Great Uruguayan connection! Carlos Sanchez crossed it for Mora's header. Orion finger tipped the ball. Amazing save!

60' In case you were thinking that the pitch conditions cannot possibly be that bad... well, here's proof:

55' Mercado tackles Insua really hard with both legs. Vigliano admonishes him but it could've been a red card.

HT Then, whith only five minutes left til half time, a penalty was awarded to River. Gago was sent off for blocking a shot with his arm. In the video, we can clearly see that the ball hit his head and then his left foot. Uruguayan striker Mora missed the penalty kick,

HT Right after that goal, River reacted with several attempts on goal, including a header by Mercado that hit Orion's right post. Again, all those chances came as result of costless kicks and corner kicks.

HT Let's look Magallan's goal. As we commented earlier, costless kicks and crosses are nothing but key in this kind of field conditions.

HT It's been a really entertaining game so far. The pouring rain that refuses to cease is providing an epic set for this superclasico.

HALF TIME Arruabarrena is furious at the ref and shows his anger at the centre circle.

45' +3 Teo tries a strike with his left foot and it goes wide. That's the end of the first half.

45' Three minutes of aggregated time.

44' Mora lines up for the penalty kick....and misses! It's way over the bar.

40' Rojas shots on goal, Gago blocks the shot with his head but the ref and the linesman say it was his left arm. Poor decision by the authorities. Penalty kick for the home team and Boca is left with 10 players.

17' It's hard to tell which team is dominating since it is virtually impossible to see two consecutive passes because of the amount of water in the field. We can say that River is a bit closer since Orion had to participate several times in match plays using his feet and controlling long balls.

15' Chavez tries a shot between the legs of River's defender but Barovero controls the ball easily.

11' Pisculichi sends a beautiful cross with the outside of his foot (three toes as called in Argentina and Brazil) but Teo Gutierrez cannot reach it.

7' River's first attemp comes out of a costless kick. Orion uses his knuckes to send the ball out of danger's way. Crosses and costless kicks are going to be the best way to reach the 18 yard box with this weather conditions.

4' The field is drenched and the rain won't stop. It's going to be hard to see nice football today.

8:15 Everything's ready! Kick-off!!

8: 13 Starting lineup for Boca Juniors

8:12 This is River's starting eleven for today

8:07 Both teams are on the field!

8:05 Both teams will have a special printing on its jersey's chest:

The World's Classic

5/10/2014

Monumental Stadium (only in River's shirt)

8.00 On the other bench, Boca's coach, Rodolfo Arruabarrena (vital part in the incredibly successful Boca Jrs. of the early 2000s) said: "we need to play our game knowing River's virtues and limitations. Our motivation is being able to wear this shirt and facing our classic rivals"

7:57 Marcelo Gallardo, former River star and current coach, said earlier this week: "even though I'm aware of how important this match is, I remain calm"

7:55 Last time River and Boca played at El Monumental, Gigliotti scored the single goal that gave Boca the victory.

7:50 It's been raining heavily in Buenos Aires since last night. Right now, just 25 minuts from kick-off, the showers are really intense. So far, the game has not been suspended but we will be waiting for news closer to the start.

7:45 This will be the 193rd time River and Boca clash. The first one, a friendly back in 1908 was won by Boca 2-1. Throughout the history, Boca won 70, scoring 264 goals. River won 63 and scored 251 goals. They've tied 59 times.

7:40 Mauro Vigliano, who's an international referee since 2013, will debut in a Superclasico today.

7:35 Today's match will be held at Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti, a.k.a. "El Monumental". Inaugurated on May 26, 1938, it's the biggest stadium in Argentina and seventh in America (max. 75.000).

7:30 Last time these two teams faced each other, River won 2-1 at Boca's home. The team that was then coached by legendary coach Ramon Diaz, ended up winning that tournament.

7:28 Last week, Boca defetead Quilmes 1-0 at La Bombonera. Carrizo scored after a great pass by Chavez.

7:25 Boca Juniors, at 13 points, holds the 12th position in the Argentinian Championship.

7:22 The home team's unbeaten streak is currently the longest in South America: 21 matches.

7:20 River's last match was a 1-1 tie when they visited Lanus. We enjoyed that game, last week, Live in VAVEL

7:17 River reaches the 10th week of tournament as the only team that has not lost a game so far and is topping the table with 21 points.

7:15 Good evening everyone!! Thanks for joining VAVEL's LIVE coverage of one of the greatest sporting events in the world: Argentina's First Division Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors.