Ibrahimovic: No move to Premier League

The age-old question has not been nor denied or accepted for almost a decade now, but the man himself has answered a big question - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he will never play in the Premier League before he retires and says that he is happy in France with the current Ligue 1 champions PSG.

When asked whether he'll play for an English club in the future, he said this: "No. I am happy in Paris; I respect the Premier League. It's one of the best in the world and no other league has this media interest. But I'm happy I've played in so many different leagues."

This official confirmation comes just days after revelations circulated across the Internet about the truth over Zlatan's refusal to sign for Arsenal as a teenager. He said that he felt disappointed being asked to prove himself to Arsene Wenger; and eventually decided upon signing for Eredivisie side Ajax instead.

He had this to say on that subject: "Today, Wenger says it was a misunderstanding. But I didn't like being asked to prove myself. I know I'm good enough - I don't need to show it to you; either you know who I am or you don't. I remember being in Wenger's office and you could tell he was the boss - it was Wenger! But I don't think I was so close (to signing for them). I went to Ajax the next day."

So - if you didn't know already, here are the list of different clubs that Zlatan has played for since he started his professional career:

Malmo FF - 1999 to 2001

Ajax - 2001 to 2004

Juventus - 2004 to 2006

Inter Milan - 2006 to 2009

Barcelona - 2009 to 2010

AC Milan - 2010 to 2012

PSG - 2012 to current