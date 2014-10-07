Bale wins Welsh player of the year

Gareth Bale has been awarded Welsh player of the year and for a record fourth time in the last five years and Vauxhall fans player of the year for the fourth consecutive year.

The world’s most expensive player received the award at the FAW awards at the St David’s hotel in Cardiff, Bale and the rest of the squad were in the Welsh capital in preparation for their crucial Euro 2016 qualifiers against Bosnia – Herzegovina and Cyprus on the 10 and 13 October respectively.

Bale surpassed the record of the most FWA awards beating both Mark Hughes and John Hartson who won on three occasions.

It had been a great year for Bale who had won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Copa Del Rey aswell as impressing on the international stage scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory against Andorra in Wales’ first Euro 2016 qualifier.

Defender Ben Davies won young player of the year while Ashley Williams won club player of the year for the fourth consecutive year, Wales captain Jess Fishlock also retained her crown as women’ player of the year also for the fourth year running.