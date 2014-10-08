Real Madrid set to make bid for Ramires

Real Madrid are set to make a formal offer for Chelsea's defensive midfielder Ramires, according to news outlets and reports over the past few days.

According to sources back in the summer transfer window, it was claimed that Real wanted to sign him before the start of the season; but Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho denied any approaches for the Brazilian saying: "Ramires is staying at Chelsea - he's not for sale. I have an excellent friendship with important people within Real and they know he is staying at Chelsea."

However, it has been reported that Ancelotti is keen to sign Ramires as a replacement for Khedira, who looks bound for a January exit from the Bernabeu. The current fact of the matter is that he is not a guaranteed starter every week, The Blues might be tempted to sell him for a fee between £25 and £30million pounds. His contract expires in 2017, but Ancelotti had stated previously that he is looking to strengthen his midfield with the likes of Kroos and Modric; Ramires could be a perfect fit in Madrid.

Chelsea have flourished so far this season, due to the holding midfield pairing of Matic and Fabregas alongside each other in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Although he is proven at the highest level, and is a good player, if Ramires plays at CDM/CM, he could upset the balance in the team currently, which has them working efficiently well together. For a man of his quality and technical ability, it would be silly to suggest that he play second fiddle to the likes of Matic, and look for regular first-team football elsewhere if he wants game time.

So, should Chelsea sell?

Well, Ramires is a great midfielder who is versatile and can play either defensive, central or even attacking. At 27, he isn't getting any younger. Although he has had cameo appearances this campaign, he has starred in a star-studded midfield, and to be frank Mourinho has too many to choose from. The likes of van Ginkel (AC Milan) and Chalobah (Burnley) have both left the club on loan spells to find football, whilst the Brazilian is in the peak of his career and will be eager for playing time. £30million isn't a bad fee for someone who isn't guaranteed to feature, although they may regret it in the end.

Having said that, Real Madrid always have their ways. If they want a player badly enough, they'll get him - the same applies with Ramires in this instance.

Here's a potential formation that Real could use to fit all three midfielders into their starting line-up.