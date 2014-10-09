England - San Marino: Live and Football Scores of Euro 2016 Qualifiers

21:27. I've been Ben Johnson for VAVEL UK and I hope you enjoyed what was a somewhat one-sided game. Join us on Sunday for what will sure to be a much more testing game against Estonia. Goodnight.

21:35. That's a better second half from England - a more upbeat tempo, impactful substituations and inevitably, another emphatic result. They collect two wins from two as they seek to qualify for the 2014 European Championships.

Full-time: England 5-0 San Marino.

90'. Two minutes of extra time signalled as Jack Wilshire gets probably a pointless Man of the Match award. He has been bright and effective tonight, however.

88'. Milner darts his way into the box, and somehow makes it all the way through. He tries to pull it back and the ball runs to Townsend. His side-footed effort is cleared off the line by Brolli, and that's good play again from England, despite the fact Milner should have shot.

87'. Rinaldi comes on for Selva.

86'. Lallana wins a corner and Milner tries to cut it across to Gibbs. His side-footed effort is blocked.

85'. England moving the ball well and have been much better this second half. Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been dynamic on the wings, and Wilshire has found his range of passing.

84'. Rooney flies down the right and tries to pull the ball back for Milner, who tries to slot it back. There's too much on the pass and it runs away.

81'. England corner and Rooney flicks it on at the near post. Again Simocini frustrates the Manchester United man.

80'. Rooney - who you get the impression really wants another goal - hits a spectacular effort from 40 yards... for the wrong reasons. It nearly hits the corner flag. Not one to whine, he's in the action again, getting his head on a cross. Simocini collects.

79'. It's unfortunate this one, and it'll go down as an own goal. Rooney gets the ball in the area, and tries to pull the ball back across. It's deflected in by Della Valle and past the helpless Simoncini.

78. GOAL. England 5-0 San Marino (Della Valle og).

74'. Vitaioli is clumsily bundled over down the left wing by Chambers. Before the costless kick, just outside the area, can be taken, Buscarini comes on for Palazzi. Vitaioli takes the costless kick himself, whipping a shot at Hart, but it's easily claimed.

72'. It's a great finish from Andros Townsend. Darting in from the right he's unleashed a good effort down to the the goalkeeper's left. A better goalkeeper may have been better positioned, but it's a good finish.

72'. England 4-0 San Marino (Andros Townsend).

69'. Simoncini has had a good game other than the cock-up for the first goal. He dives down to his right to deny Wilshire with a header.

67'. Madness in the San Marino area as Lallana struggles his way through players. He's upended - fairly - and Rooney tries a snapshot. Last-ditch defending from the San Marino lads.

66'. Andros Townsend on for Danny Welbeck.

65'. Missed a little in the chaos, but Rooney really should have done better with his two chances, which were both clear-cut. Disappointing from the United man.

63'. Gasperoni comes on for Tosi.

63'. Rooney initially tries to dance around the goalkeeper in a one-on-one, but is forced out wide. His pull back is deflected out to Oxlade-Chamberlain. His shot is deflected into the net by Lallana who the linesman says is offside. Replays show he wasn't, and the Liverpool man is robbed of his first international goal.

62'. GOAL disallowed for England.

61'. Wilshire with a stunning ball over the top to Rooney in space. He's one-on-one with the keeper but instead of putting his laces through it he goes for the lob. Doens't fool Simoncini.

59'. England looking for a fourth here and they nearly have it. The Ox doesn't get much of a touch from a ball in but his header is enough, and it's tipped round the post by Simoncini. The resulting corner is lashed into a defender from a Milner shot. Another goal is coming here.

57'. Neat passing from England as they search and probe on the edge of the area. The ball eventually falls to Wilshire who lashes a ball just wide from distance.

56'. A touch for Joe Hart gets ironic cheers from the Wembley crowd. It's one of those nights.

54'. England are playing with a lot more added intensity this second half, attacking down the flanks. The substitutions have so far had the desired effect. Welbeck is in space but struggles to find Rooney in the middle and the ball goes for a corner... of which nothing comes.

51'. An England corner won on the right finds Rooney but he's too far out to get enough power on the ball and Simoncini collects.

50'. Brilliant from Oxlade-Chamberlain. Fiesty on the right and his persistence is reward. He robs the defence, darts to the byline, slots it across goal to Welbeck, who taps it home. This had been coming from England.

49'. GOAL. England 3-0 San Marino (Danny Welbeck).

48'. Chambers finds Milner who in turn rolls it to Wilshire at the byline. His ball is smothered by Simoncini.

47'. England start brightly, moving down the left with ease. There's a bit of intensity about Hodgson's boys early on here.

46'. England get us underway right to left. Just a change of players not tactics from The Three Lions.

20:45. Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain on - Henderson and Sterling depart the field.

20:35. England and Roy Hodgson will probably be very disappointed so far. Sure, they got the breakthrough and have been in control, but the passing has been slow and sluggish at times. Make no mistake: it has not been a good performance at all.

20:32. Well it hasn't been spectacular by any means, but England are no doubt in a winning position. Whether they can add a hatful to their total in the second half remains to be seen. San Marino have offered little going forward, sitting back in numbers as they are wont to do. Expect more goals in the second half.

Half-time: England 2-0 San Marino (Jagielka, Rooney).

43'. Rooney smashes it into the top right corner. Goalkeeper went the right way but had no chance. He gets his 42 international goal, just two behind Jimmy Greaves.

43'. GOAL. England 2-0 Sab Marino (Wayne Rooney).

42'. PENALTY England. Welbeck goes for a spectacular overhead from the resulting corner, and the rebound bounces in the air. There's a high foot from Tosi as Rooney goes for a header in the box, and the referee points to the spot.

42'. Tremendous save from Simoncini as Welbeck gets to a Gibbs cross from the byline. The Arsenal man does not make great contact but it is heading goalwards as the goalkeeper tips it wonderfully over the bar. Great stuff, but it's in vein...

40'. Rooney darts inside and tries a waltzing run past a couple of players. The pull-back to Sterling smashes into the defender.

39'. Quality back-heel from Wilshire in midfield to Sterling, but his lofted ball is long and nowhere near Welbeck. Poor again in the final third with the long ball over the top from England.

37'. James Milner (Manchester City) gets the first booking of the game for a cynical foul on Vitaioli as he tries to burst down the left. Professional foul. Against a factory worker.

36'. Welbeck waltzes through a few defenders on the edge of the box then switches it wide to Henderson. The ball in gets caught in Wilshire's feet and it's eventually cleared.

34'. Some nice feet in midfield from Selva. The ball is moved to Vitaioli. Cutting inside, his shot is watched wide by Hart.

34'. Milner swings it in towards Cahil as the goalkeeper comes out wildly. Nobody reaches the ball and it goes out.

32'. Sterling wins a corner on the left, just outside the area. Good position to swing one in and test the goalkeeper here.

31'. The dreaded Mexican wave is out at Wembley. Ah.

28'. Lovely work from Welbeck and Gibbs on the left, the latter finding his way into the box. The ball falls to Welbeck who pulls it back to Henderson. His shot is blocked.

25'. England have the breakthrough. Milner swings in a corner and Jagielka scores his first competitive England goal with a unmarked header, after keeper Simoncini loses his footing.

25'. GOAL. England 1-0 (Phil Jagielka).

24'. Sterling runs in behind the defence. The San Marino defence get back in numbers but he earns a corner from a shot, after the keeper palmed it away.

23'. Welbeck tries to take on the defence but is eventually tackled in the area. Then the Arsenal man fouls the defender. Sloppy.

21'. Wilshire looks for a ball over the top of the defence to Welbeck but the goalkeeper comes and catches with ease.

19'. Rooney hits a shot from outside the area but the ball deflects off a defender and into Simoncini's arms.

17'. England not as accurate as they would like with their passing in midfield. A couple of mis-hit pases going astray so far.

16'. Neat passing on the edge of the San Marino box from England. A through ball finds Sterling but he's offside.

15'. Gibbs looking lively down England's left. The pacey young man is causing lots of problems.

13'. Wilshire is clipped and England have a costlesskick way out. They loft it into the area but the ball is cleared.

11'. San Marino defending in numbers. Plenty of space out wide for the two Arsenal fullbacks - Chambers and Gibbs - to get forward tonight.

8'. England passing the ball around as expected. A ball in from Cahill is ambitiously shot at by Rooney but it's cleared by the defence.

6'. Rooney's costlesskick comes off Simoncini's gloves. Welbeck misses on the follow up and it's a goal kick.

5'. England get an indirect costlesskick just inside the area after the San Marino keeper is penalised.

3'. Henderson tries to find Rooney behind the back four, but he's flagged offside.

2'. Raheem Sterling snapped down and already San Marino's rough tackling is in display.

1'. San Marino get us underway from right to left.

19:40. We're just a few minutes away from kick-off. Prepare yourselves for the oncoming drubbing as the national anthems are belted out.

19:31. England have played San Marino four times and have scored 26 goals, with just one conceded. How busy will goalkeeper Aldo Simonchini be tonight?

19:19. We're just twenty-five minutes away from kick-off. Wembley is only expected to see 50,000 tonight. Very quiet at the famous stadium.

19:15. Any predictions for me? Tweet me @driftedoffside. Anyone seeing anything other than a routine England win?

18:45. San Marino XI v England: Simoncini, Palazzi, Della Valle, F Vitaioli, Buscarini, Coppini, M Vitaioli, Cervellini, Tosi, Selva, Rinaldi.

18:40. England XI - San Marino: Hart; Chambers, Jagielka, Cahill, Gibbs; Wilshere, Henderson, Milner; Sterling, Welbeck, #Rooney (c).

18:38. Tonight's game will be played at Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000.

18:34. The England skipper also had this to say about the possibility of breaking England goal-scoring records: "I haven't gone out of my way to look at Jimmy Greaves' record, but it's there and if I can score more goals it will be great," says the man on 41 international goals.

18:32. Asked about the atmosphere in the dressing room, Wayne Rooney had this to say: 'The players have been great, even the young players have been vocal in the unit meetings which has surprised me. The players have a bit more impact in how they approach the game alongside the coaches."

18:30. In typical footballer manager fashion, Hodgson refused to just come out and say his side were going to put a hatful past San Marino: 'I don't want to suggest it's going to be very easy and we'll score lots of goals, because it won't be easy We talk a lot about standards set in Switzerland. If I judge them on performances in training I have no worries they'll meet standards."

18:20. Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Aston Villa man Fabian Delph is fit for the game: 'We have a full squad available. Training has been excellent,' he said. Discussing tactics, Hodgson said: 'I haven't told the team yet what my plans are but I'm not planning wholesale changes from Switzerland win. I've got to weigh up keeping the team together, but maybe use at least one of these games to see others play.'

18:10. Ahead of the game tonight, captain Wayne Rooney will be thinking about making his 98th cap - and 99th next week - for The Three Lions. He currently sits on 41 goals, three behind Jimmy Greaves, who sits third on the all time list. A couple of good days at the office will see him move up the lists.

18:00. San Marino are nothing if not an example of players that play for the love of the game, with endless spirit. In goal, charged with keeping out Danny Welbeck and company, is 28-year-old goalkeeper Aldo Simonchini. He has conceeded 171 goals in 39 games, but at least can have some perspective. At 19, he nearly died in a car crash, suffering extensive injuries. 'My life was in danger', he told the BBC. 'I was told I might not play again'. He returned, two years later, and although he had to pick the ball out of the net 13 times in a drubbing to Germany, he describes it as one of the 'happiest moments of [his] life'.

17:50. Manzaroli continued: 'If the international schedule is too dense and they want to take some matches away that is up to UEFA. But we are a member of UEFA and we think we have as much right as anyone else to play against the big teams.' Manzaroli added: 'It is not easy to start again after every defeat. We have shown, however, we always regroup, we never lose heart, we play with passion and perhaps we are a good example of healthy sporting principles in a world when business rules supreme.'

17:40. It has been suggested that teams like San Marino should go through a play-off to get to the Euro qualifying stages, but the manager disagrees: 'We want to carry on playing in the biggest and best stadiums in Europe and we think it is our right to do that,' Manzaroli said. 'Every time we do, we show we are committed and we give our all so we want to carry on with that.'

17:30. Mazaroli continued, 'We don't rule anything out - you never know when the chance will arrive to get a result. It's going to be a difficult match and the main objective will be to come away without a heavy defeat.' It is a lot to ask of his side who are ranked joint 208th with Bhutan in the FIFA World Rankings and have never won a competitive fixture.

17:20. Bizarely for the world of football - but not that unusual in this case - San Marino boss Pierangelo Manzaroli has suggest that this game will be a 'damage limitation exercise' for his side: 'Playing England is different for us because more often than not it is a matter of damage limitation', he said.

17:10. The head-to-head statistics do not make pleasant reading if you are a San Marino fan. England have faced them just four times in their history, but have scored 26 times, conceeding just once. The last time these two met was in March last year, where England romped to an emphatic 8-0 victory. Ouch.

17:00. San Marino are still, sadly, the international whipping boys, and they did nothing to squash this view in their opener against Lithuania. The succumbed to a 2-0 defeat and it could have been more if the Lithuania side would have taken their chances. San Marino have not scored a goal in 12 UEFA Euro Championship matches and it would be a surprise to see them do so tonight.

16:50. After a disappointing World Cup campaign in Brazil this summer, it will have been refreshing for England fans to see their side put in a great performance against a Swiss team that have begun to mix it with the best in the world. Roy Hodgson's side ran out 2-0 winners last month, with Danny Welbeck scoring a brace. It was the ideal start to their qualifying campaign.

16:40. With the first round of qualifying matches over, it's time to get down the business. England will be looking to build on their fantastic opening 2-0 win over Switzerland, whereas San Marino will be hoping against all odds to pick up their first points, after losing their first match 2-0 to Lithuania.

16:30. Hi there and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this Euro 2016 qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium.