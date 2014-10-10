Netherlands - Kazakhstan Text Commentary and Score of 2016 Euro Qualifiers

90 +4' The ref blows for the full time whitle as the Dutch come back to beath Kazakhstan by 3-1. And thank you for joining me throughout the evening and until next time, good night.

90 +3' GOAL HUNTELAAR!! But he's offside. It was tight, but looked to be leaning offside.

90' Khizhnichenko comes off for Nurgaliev as 4 minutes of stoppage time have been added.

89' GOAL ROBIN VAN PERSIE FROM THE SPOT!!! 3-1

88' Penalty Netherlands!!!

86' Less than five minutes to go as the Netherlands seem to have all three points wrapped up.

82' GOAL NETHERLANDS!!!! Afellay gives the home side the more than deserved lead! 2-1

81' Afellay's shot misses the target. Fer comes on for Martins Indi

Korobkin on for Karpovich

78' Another Kazakhstan player down as it's the goal scorer, Abdulin.

76' Huntelaar stopped by Mokin!!!

74' Costless kick for the home side with Robben hitting the ball off the frame of the goal!!!!

71' Tough luck for Kazakhstan as they are, for the moment, down to 9 with an injured player on the sideline.

66' Surely now the hosts will come away with three points as the gap in talent will certainly come to light here in the latter part of the match.

64' DZHOLCHIEV HAS BEEN SENT OFF! It's all gone wrong now for the visitors as they are down to 10 men with the Netherlands constantly putting the visitors under pressure.

62' It was a perfect header from the striker who always seem to score when it matters most and the home side were always going to score. It was just a matter of when.

62' GOAL NETHERLANDS!!!!! HUNTELAAR LEVELS THE MATCH!

60' Corner from the Dutch is punched away by Mokin ... kind of.

58' Van Persie gets in behind the defender, looks to hit the target, but his shot screams across the face of goal as Huntelaar was waiting at the far post.

De Jong off for Huntelaar as the Dutch make their first sub.

55' A missed cross from Blind lands straight to the goalkeeper as he was trying to pick out Van Persie on the far post. Another wasted opportunity gone.

52' Afellay with a decent effort but the shot was always rising.

50' Sneidjer with a perfect delivery, but no one was near the ball and Mokin was able to gather it easily.

49' More of the same to start the half as the home side try to maintain the ball and spread apart the defense.

46' Second half is underway! Can the Netherlands come back or will they drop points again?

45' Robben wins a costless kick right before the interval as it's headed away by Kazakhstan as there is no added time. The visitors are surprisingly winning 0-1 after 45 minutes.

41' Lens fires wide left of the goal with a really poor effort in truth.

40' Kazakhstan have been playing quite well and are doing exactly what was expected of them and the only thing that is obviously unexpected is the score as they have played brilliant defense.

37' Sneidjer with a go from the top of of the box but it is blocked.

36' Shout for a penalty as Lens falls down in the box, nothing given as the Netherlands builds up play again.

34' Atmosphere has died down and you can feel the tension in the stands from the Dutch supporters as they try to cheer on their men.

31' Less than 15 minutes to go in the half and it's still 0-1 to the visitors.

30' Robben tries for the top corner, but it sails over the goal. Good idea though.

27' Afellay with a wonderful run and pass to Robben who tries to find Van Persie but the ball is deflected into the hands of Mokin.

24' Kazakhstan with a slow developing counter, but lose possesion and a costless kick is eventually awarded to the Dutch.

23' Wonderful stop by Mokin.

21' Looping header from Van Persie is headed brilliantly, but it lands on top of the goal. So close.

19' Costless kick from Robben is headed away by Kazakhstan.

16' Corner for Kazakhstan is sent in and they have taken the lead after poor defending from the Dutch!!!! The crowd are completely shocked here. From a really excellent header from Abdulin!!!!! 0-1

15' Some lovely build up play again from the home side, but Kazakhstan are able to beat the pressure. For now, at least.

12' GOAL ROBIN VAN PERSIE!! No it's been ruled offside as he tapped in Lens rebound.

11' Robben makes a beautiful run in the 18 yard box and wins a corner which is headed away by the visitors.

9' Van Persie tries a left footed shot, but it takes a huge deflection and falls into the hands of the Kazakhstan goalkeeper.

8' Lovely pass from Afellay to Van Der Wiel who tries to find Van Persie with a cross, but it's too close to Mokin.

6' Van Der Wiel had the opportunity to play it out wide to Robben but decides to shoot from distance and it was absolutely no where near the goal.

5' The visitors doing well staying compact and forcing the Dutch to go out wide in the early stages. No chances yet for either side.

2' Lots of early possession for the home side but not much going forward yet.

1' Kickoff!!!

19:42 National anthems of the two countries are done as we are just moments away now in what is a fantastic atmosphere as always.

19:40 We are just 5 minutes away now! They are in the tunnels set to come out.

19:30 Slovakia defeated Spain 2-1 last night. Who thinks Kazakhstan can do the same? Or is the talent level too far apart?

19:25 Expect Kazakhstan to sit back for a majority of the match and try to hit the hosts on the counter if the Netherlands throw too many men forward.

19:20 Kickoff is drawing ever near as the Netherlands are lined up in a 4-3-3, but expect that to change to the typical 3-5-2 if they are unable to break down the opposition's defense.

19:10 With 35 minutes until kickoff, the atmosphere is slowly starting to build as the supports in Orange are hoping for an easy victory of the visitors this evening.

19:02 Kazkahstan starting XI: Mokin, Dmitrenk, Abdulin, Vorotnikov, Suyumbayev, Miroshnichenko, Karpovich, Shomko, Bogdanov, Khizhnichenko, Dzholchiev

18:50 Here is the Netherland's confirmed starting XI: Cillessen, Van Der Wiel, De Vrij, Martins Indi, Blind; De Jong, Afellay, Sneijder; Robben, Van Persie, Lens

18:40 Tonight's match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena, which has a capacity of 50,000

18:35 Tonight's match referee is Slovenian born Matej Jug. He was last in charge of a European fixture when Liverpool defeated Ludogorets by a score of 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

18:30 Manchester United's Robin Van Persie said this in the build up to tonight's match on the expectations, "We really need to win. We are now in this situation, and everyone is well aware that the game should be won. If you look around you in football, then almost anyone from anywhere can win or lose. It's not as easy as it is often written. This is a fact that we have seen in the Czech Republic."

18:25 Hiddink will be pleased with the return of Arjen Robben as he will provide them a boost with Gregory van der Wiel makes his return to the squad, However, the Netherlands will be without Daryl Janmaat and Memphis Depay.

18:20 And here are the highlights of Kazakhstan's opening 0-0 draw with Latvia. http://espn.go.com/video/clip?id=11494976

18:10 In Kazakhstan's last Euro 2016 qualifier, they held Latvia to a scoreless draw as the Netherlands lost to the Czech Republic by a score of 2-1.

18:05 The match will be played at the PSV Eindhoven's stadium in which the Dutch National Team have not lost in 34 competitive fixtures.

18:00 Guus Hiddink has not gotten off to a very good start his second time as manager of the national team as he is coming off of two successive defeats.

17:50 This will the the first every meeting between the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in Eindhoven.

17:50 My name is Kyle Sennikoff and I will be bringing you live play-by-play action from tonight's match in which the home side is predicted to win rather easily.

17:45 Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this Euro 2016 qualifying match between Netherands and Kazakhstan at the Philips Stadion.