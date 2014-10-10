Netherlands avoid scare against resilient Kazakhstan

The Netherlands avoided a 2nd straight qualifying defeat as they came from behind against Kazakhstan to record their first win of the Euro 2016 Qualifying campaign. After falling to the Czech Republic in early September, Guus Hiddink's men were determined to get back on track against Kazakhstan, ranked 127th in the world according to FIFA.



The Dutch started as expected, controlling possession with ease while creating chances in the process but it was the away side who would take the lead. Kazakhstan saw themselves 1-0 after 18 minutes thanks to a diving header from Renat Abdulin after the defender shrugged off his marker to put his country up against the World Cup semi-finalists. The Netherlands failed to capitalise on their possession in the first half, with a solid performance from the Kazakhstan back four in the opening 45.



Half Time: Netherlands 0-1 Kazakhstan.



Guus Hiddink decided to switch things up 10 minutes into the 2nd half by bringing on a 2nd striker, Schalke's Klaas Jan Huntelaar. It was the substitute's impact that changed the game as he latched onto a cross just six minutes after coming on, pulling the Dutch level at 1-1. After losing their lead 15 minutes into the 2nd period, Kazakhstan then lost a midfielder as Baurzhan Dzholchiev was dismissed immediately for a nasty challenge from behind on Ibrahim Afellay. Things went from bad to worse for the Eastern European side as Afellay gave the Dutch the lead with just under ten minutes to go, his deflected effort finding the bottom corner. From trailing for the majority of the match to a quick 20 minute turn around, Dutch fans could breath a sigh of relief. The 3 points were sealed in the 89th minute as captain Robin van Persie was brought down in the area, the referee hesitating but eventually pointing to the spot. The Man United striker fired the ball into the back of the net to seal a win for Guus Hiddink's men, a much needed confidence booster for the Netherlands.





Full Time: Netherlands 3-1 Kazakhstan: Guus Hiddink's men are up and running in Group A of Euro 2016 Qualifying, currently sitting in 3rd behind Iceland and Czech Republic.