Shaqiri: Future at Bayern still uncertain

Bayern attacking midfielder and winger Xherdan Shaqiri has admitted that his future will be addressed again in January, but is happy to let the current Bundesliga champions decide his fate. The Switzerland international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena for the past year, with reports suggesting that he would join a club in the Premier League, with Liverpool among the European clubs interested in his services and keeping an eye on his situation. Juventus, AS Monaco and Atlético Madrid are also other interested sides, which is unsurprising given his talent.

The 23-year-old playmaker had hinted previously that he might have to leave in order to get regular game time, having joined the German league from Swiss side FC Basel back in 2012 for £10million pounds. Although he secured a big move, he has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular and needs regular game time if he is to develop.

He had this to say: "I was looking for more first-team action this season, everyone knows that. We (me and the club) had a sit down and discussed things; I received a clear message that I have to stay and accepted that. We will have a look at things again in the winter, we will have to figure things out. I have a long-term deal at Bayern, so it is the club that will decide. If the club does not want to sell me or let me go, then that is positive news for me."

He scored a hat-trick (all against Honduras in the group-stages) for his country in the World Cup back in Brazil, as Switzerland got to the Last 8 before being beaten by Argentina in dramatic circumstances. Although he is currently playing for one of the best teams in Europe, it is clear to see that he is not happy with the lack of football he is getting, and wants regular playing time - which is hard to come by at a team with such quality and depth in every position, especially his.